The Global Military GNSS Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 456.94 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.91% during the forecast period

91% during the forecast period. Our report on the military GNSS/GPS devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for unnamed platforms, rising investment into satellite navigation programs, and innovation in navigation and positioning devices.

The military GNSS/GPS devices market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The military GNSS/GPS devices market is segmented as below:

By Application

• airborne

• land

• weapon systems

• naval



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the focus on NCW as one of the prime reasons driving the military GNSS/GPS devices market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced software and control systems to improve performance and adoption of big data analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on military GNSS/GPS devices market covers the following areas:

• Military GNSS/GPS devices market sizing

• Military GNSS/GPS devices market forecast

• Military GNSS/GPS devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military GNSS/GPS devices market vendors that include Accord Software and Systems Pvt. Ltd., Avidyne Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Garmin Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hertz Systems Ltd. Spzoo, Hexagon AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., LOCOSYS Technology Inc., NavtechGPS Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., OROLIA SAS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, and Trimble Inc. Also, the military GNSS/GPS devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

