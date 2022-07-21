One World Universe Inc. Provides Revenue Estimates from Ameritrust

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is providing anticipated revenues from Ameritrust.



During the on-going discussions with the Ameritrust and B & D Capital Holding’s management team, One World Universe has requested quarterly revenue projections during the ramp up phase for the next six months. Caren Currier, CFO of One World Universe and B & D Capital Holdings, stated, “We can expect to see quarterly revenues up to $150,000,000 (One Hundred Fifty Million) and expect to see a greater increase in the first quarter of 2023.”

With the acquisition of Ameritrust, JC Property Management is currently looking for properties near our military bases to purchase and be funded by Ameritrust. One World Universe is proud to be able to utilize our subsidiaries for our shareholders’ benefit, while serving the needs for our troops. While we are still ironing out the final details of the warehouse agreements, Ameritrust will be able to provide us with the tools we need moving forward.

We are excited with this new venture and continue to look for valuable assets to bring to One World Universe for the benefits of our shareholders.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

