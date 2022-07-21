Chief Marketing Officer Carol Franczek Joins the Team of Fractional Marketers at Chief Outsiders

CHICAGO, IL, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carol Franczek – a longtime senior marketer with executive marketing leadership roles across hospital & healthcare, beauty, food, household products, retail, and e-commerce markets — will now deliver strategies and expertise as a member of Chief Outsiders – one of America’s top fractional executive firms. As the company surpasses 110 fractional CMOs who are available for assignments, Franczek adds yet another dimension for companies that seek to gain market leadership in their competitive selling environments.

Franczek has partnered with CEOs in both fast-paced start-up, entrepreneurial and established businesses to ignite brands by building successful and differentiated marketing programs. Along the way, Franczek’s leadership has driven the kind of transformational results that lead to measurable revenue growth and improvement on the bottom line.

As an example, as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications at NorthShore University Healthsystem in Evanston, IL, her successes were manifold – a new strategic brand platform that delivered a 6 percent CAGR over four years, a 47 percent increase in the system’s immediate care business, and the launch of several clinical institutes including the Orthopedic & Spine Institute, the only dedicated orthopedic hospital in Chicago.

Additionally, as EVP and Regional Manager for Client Service, Analytics & Testing at Information Resources, Franczek helped clients dramatically improve revenue and spending effectiveness by utilizing data to make better business decisions.

“Solution-focused, Carol has a unique ability to align and energize varied constituencies to deliver strong and positive outcomes,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “Carol’s achievements span both consumer and business-to-business markets across hospital & healthcare, consumer package goods, and analytics industries.”

Franczek earned an MBA from Columbia University Business School, and also holds an MPH from Columbia University Graduate Mailman School of Public Health.

