YouHodler Makes “DeFi For Everyone” With New Yield Generation Product

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dual currency investment products are not new. They are commonly seen in traditional investment services combining financial instruments like derivatives and non-derivatives. However, the Europe-based FinTech platform YouHodler is taking an old wealth generation approach and reimagining it for the burgeoning industry of cryptocurrency.

Dual Asset is a new investment product that offers a “win-win” solution for investors with floating returns. It combines the yield generation strategies from decentralized finance (DeFi) with the simplicity of traditional FinTech platforms. The result is an easy-to-use product for everybody with returns as high as 365%.

Regarding DeFi, YouHodler CEO Ilya Volkov mentioned that “the yield generation strategies found on popular DeFi protocols are revolutionary for investors. But to this day, they still come with many barriers to entry and security concerns. As the bridge between traditional finance and cryptocurrency, we want to make a product that promises the same high yield as DeFi products but in a user-friendly, and reputable manner. Dual Asset achieves this.”

As a short-term investment product, Dual Asset allows clients to achieve high returns while managing their exposure. Unlike other competing platforms, YouHodler’s Dual Asset allows clients to choose from any combination of assets on the platform (e.g. BTC/USDT). Then, they choose the duration of their plan according to their risk appetite. No matter the outcome of the deal, investors always get their initial investment back plus a yield percentage depending on their chosen asset’s behavior on the market.

