Smart Healthcare Market will grow at Impressive Growth of 461.76 billion, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Future Growth Prospects by 2029

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest released Global Smart Healthcare Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. Smart Healthcare Market report showcases the list of top competitors and gives the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors affecting the market. Examination of major challenges faced currently by the business and the probable future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also considered. The collected information and data is tested and verified by market experts before handing over it to the end user. The Smart Healthcare Market business report has been prepared with the experience of skilful and inventive team. It helps achieve an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart healthcare market which was USD 153.6 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 461.76 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 14.75% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there were 524 million seniors worldwide in 2010 and that number will rise to 1.5 billion by 2050. The increasing need for individualised healthcare and sophisticated smart home healthcare has led to a rise in mHealth technologies and internet of things-based monitoring systems, which further enhance patient and healthcare provider communication. Other significant factors influencing the industry's expansion include an increasing senior population, a rise in the use of cloud computing in healthcare, and rising disposable income.

Competitive Landscape and Smart Healthcare Market Share Analysis

The smart healthcare market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to smart healthcare market.

Major Players:-

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

LogiTag Medical Solutions (U.S.)

OLYMPUS CORPORATION (Japan)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Siemens (Germany)

BD (U.S.)

AirStrip Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

eClinicalWorks (U.S.)

STANLEY Healthcare (Canada)

Medtronic (Ireland)

3M (U.S.)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany)

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Smart Healthcare Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Spread of the Internet of Things

One of the key elements anticipated to drive the market for smart healthcare is the spread of the Internet of Things. Additionally, it is predicted that throughout the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, the quick uptake of mHealth, rise in government initiatives to digitise healthcare, and rise in the prevalence of chronic illnesses would all drive the growth in the global smart healthcare market.

Government initiatives for the digitalization of healthcare

In a similar vein, it is anticipated that the population's rising aging, rapid lifestyle changes, and more government initiatives for the digitalization of healthcare infrastructure would boost market growth. The increased demand for tiny electronic devices to gather real-time information is also anticipated to play a vital role in the development of the market for smart healthcare.

Increasing mHealth adoption

The demand for intelligent healthcare systems is projected to increase as a result of increasing mHealth adoption, governmental efforts to digitise healthcare, and the incidence of chronic diseases. The healthcare sector has changed as a result of digitalization. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the acceptance of mHealth, largely due to the increased use of smartphones and digitization.

Opportunities

During the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, the fast-growing use of smartphones, digitization, and high R&D expenditure on smart healthcare devices are anticipated to provide the market with considerable potential prospects.

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry’s leading players who have leveraged their market position.

It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behavior that can help the organization better curate market strategies

Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

The market research report includes all of the market’s valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

The report covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

Global Smart Healthcare Market Scope

The smart healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Telemedicine

Electronic Health Records

M-Health

Smart Pills and Syringes

RFID Kanban Systems

Smart RFID Cabinets

Others

Application

Storage and Inventory Management

Monitoring

Treatment

Others

End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

Smart Healthcare Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The smart healthcare market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart healthcare market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America leads the smart healthcare market owing to rise in government policies for the deployment of digital health and the availability of infrastructure with high digital literacy.

Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the well developed healthcare IT infrastructure and increase in investments in smart healthcare.

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

