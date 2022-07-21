Clarity Clinic to Sponsor Chicago Market Days Festival

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Clinic is proudly sponsoring the 40th Northalsted Market Days®, a weekend-long live music street festival celebrating community in Chicago's landmark Northalsted/Lakeview district. Clarity Clinic will spread their message, "Be You. Do You. Celebrate You." with festivalgoers as they celebrate in Chicago's Northalsted neighborhood - America's first recognized gay village and a Chicago LGBTQ+ historic landmark. Clarity Clinic understands the challenges impacting members of the LGBTQ+ community. From coming out to parents to parenting in a same-sex household - LGBTQ+ individuals can encounter a unique set of experiences and challenges throughout their lives. Clarity Clinic's participation in the 40th Northalsted Market Days® is an opportunity to support this community in a festive, safe, and affirming atmosphere.

"Being involved in the community is so important as we support our employees and patients of all walks of life. One of our company values is to make a difference every day, and this is one way we can positively impact the community," said Sam Klus, Senior Manager, People & Talent, of Clarity Clinic. "Our community makes our employees and patients feel a sense of inclusion and belonging. We wanted to make sure we do our part in supporting our contribution to make our community a better place. It is so important to be involved in the communities that we do business in. This is our way to support our community, our patients and our employees as we celebrate our differences."

Historically, the LGBTQ+ population is one of the most marginalized populations. Due to homophobia, transphobia, gender-role stereotyping, and lack of acceptance by family and society, the LGBTQ+ experience higher rates of depression, suicidal ideation, and risky impulsive behaviors than individuals not a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Clarity Clinic continuously supports this community with their team of mental health professionals, including psychiatry and therapy providers who specialize in LGBTQ+ counseling and gender-affirming care.

