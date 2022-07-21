Bluewater Acquisition Corp. and AlphaDelta Management Corp. Provide Update on Proposed Qualifying Transaction

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION, OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION.



CALGARY, Alberta, and VANCOUVER, British Columbia , July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluewater Acquisition Corp. ("Bluewater") (TSXV: BAQ.P) and AlphaDelta Management Corp. ("ADM") are pleased to provide an update on Bluewater's proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of ADM (the "Proposed Transaction"), which they announced via news release on April 20, 2022.

ADM is raising funds on its previously announced non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 20,000,000 ADM common shares, at a price of $0.05 per ADM common share (the “Preliminary Private Placement”). ADM and Bluewater continue to negotiate the definitive amalgamation agreement for the Proposed Transaction, which they expect to execute upon the completion of the Preliminary Private Placement.

Exchange Advisory

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the prospectus to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Trading in the securities of a Capital Pool Company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its "regulation services provider" (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

Further Information

For further information about Bluewater, please contact:

Michail Sapountzoglou

President, CEO, and CFO

306945226000

For further information about ADM, please contact:

Victor Therrien

CEO

7789876417

Victortherrien (WhatsApp)