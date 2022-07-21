Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $7.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.08.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was $4.2 million and $7.7 million, respectively, compared to $3.6 million and $7.0 million for the same periods of 2021. Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 2021 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities losses of $154,000 (from a gain of $111,000 to a loss of $43,000) for the three month period and an increase in after-tax securities losses of $296,000 (from a gain of $205,000 to a loss of $91,000) for the six month period. Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were impacted by additional compensation expense of $183,000 (after-tax $145,000) associated with the voluntary cash settlement of 346,725 outstanding stock options. In addition, an after-tax loss of $201,000 related to a branch closure negatively impacted results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

  • The provision for loan losses decreased $20,000 and $385,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to $330,000 and $480,000, respectively, compared to $350,000 and $865,000 for the 2021 periods. The provision for loan losses was elevated during 2021 due primarily to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $0.60 and $1.08. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were $0.51 and $1.00.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.88% for three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.76% for the corresponding period of 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 0.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.75% for the corresponding period of 2021.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 10.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 8.70% for the corresponding period of 2021. Annualized return on average equity was 9.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 8.69% for the corresponding period of 2021.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $3.5 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings were $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $6.8 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $0.61 basic and diluted, compared to $0.49 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $1.10 basic and diluted, compared to $0.97 basic and diluted for the same period of 2021. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.89% and 10.25% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.74% and 8.43% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.81% and 9.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 0.73% and 8.44% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were impacted negatively by an after-tax compensation expense of $145,000 relating to the voluntary cash settlement of 346,725 stock options while the six month period ended June 30, 2022 was also impacted negatively by an after-tax loss of $201,000 relating to a branch closure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was 3.12% and 3.03%, compared to 2.78% and 2.83% for the corresponding periods of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin for the three and six month periods was driven by a decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits of 29 and 33 basis points ("bps") as rates paid decreased throughout 2021 and remained at historically low levels during 2022. Leading the decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits were decreases of 98 and 95 bps in the rate paid on time deposits as time deposits issued prior to the COVID-19 pandemic matured. The increase in the earning asset yield was driven by an increase in yield on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits due to the rate increases enacted by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC"). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 there was an increase in rate on federal funds sold of 57 and 30 bps, respectively, while the rate on interest bearing deposits increased 57 and 26 bps.

Assets

Total assets decreased $3.1 million to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021.  Cash and cash equivalents decreased $176.1 million as interest-bearing accounts in other financial institutions decreased $174.9 million. Net loans increased $151.2 million to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021, as an emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth and customers focused on obtaining funding prior to additional FOMC rate increases. The investment portfolio increased $18.9 million from June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2022 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested primarily into short-term municipal bonds with a maturity of five years or less.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.34% at June 30, 2022 from 0.59% at June 30, 2021 as non-performing loans have decreased to $5.1 million at June 30, 2022 from $7.9 million at June 30, 2021. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $263,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.97% of total loans at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.08% at June 30, 2021.

Deposits

Deposits increased $25.9 million to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $46.9 million to $524.3 million at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021.  Driving deposit growth was the continued emphasis on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest-bearing deposits decreased due to the maturity of higher cost time deposits. The increased level of deposits has allowed for a $28.2 million decrease in long-term borrowings.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity decreased $781,000 to $166.1 million at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021.  Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $9.7 million at June 30, 2022 increased from a loss of $1.4 million at June 30, 2021 as a result of a $6.2 million net unrealized loss on available for sale securities at June 30, 2022 compared to a unrealized gain of $4.1 million at June 30, 2021 coupled with a decrease in loss of $2.1 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.56 at June 30, 2022 compared to $23.63 at June 30, 2021, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.78% at June 30, 2022 and 8.80% at June 30, 2021. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $0.64 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)

  June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)  2022   2021  % Change
ASSETS:      
Noninterest-bearing balances $26,540  $27,731  (4.29)%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions  24,452   199,389  (87.74)%
Federal funds sold  40,000   40,000   %
Total cash and cash equivalents  90,992   267,120  (65.94)%
       
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value  192,438   171,783  12.02 %
Investment equity securities, at fair value  1,153   1,269  (9.14)%
Investment securities, trading  33   43  (23.26)%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value  13,458   15,120  (10.99)%
Loans held for sale  3,857   4,927  (21.72)%
Loans  1,489,132   1,337,947  11.30 %
Allowance for loan losses  (14,393)  (14,438) 0.31 %
Loans, net  1,474,739   1,323,509  11.43 %
Premises and equipment, net  32,671   34,629  (5.65)%
Accrued interest receivable  8,246   8,363  (1.40)%
Bank-owned life insurance  34,115   34,005  0.32 %
Investment in limited partnerships  4,901   4,795  2.21 %
Goodwill  17,104   17,104   %
Intangibles  396   568  (30.28)%
Operating lease right of use asset  2,747   2,946  (6.75)%
Deferred tax asset  5,689   3,624  56.98 %
Other assets  9,267   5,065  82.96 %
TOTAL ASSETS $1,891,806  $1,894,870  (0.16)%
       
LIABILITIES:      
Interest-bearing deposits $1,065,291  $1,086,352  (1.94)%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  524,288   477,344  9.83 %
Total deposits  1,589,579   1,563,696  1.66 %
       
Short-term borrowings  5,464   7,520  (27.34)%
Long-term borrowings  112,874   141,051  (19.98)%
Accrued interest payable  452   961  (52.97)%
Operating lease liability  2,800   2,992  (6.42)%
Other liabilities  14,583   11,815  23.43 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,725,752   1,728,035  (0.13)%
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued       n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,559,165 and 7,541,627 shares issued; 7,048,940 and 7,061,042 shares outstanding  41,995   41,897  0.23 %
Additional paid-in capital  53,651   53,205  0.84 %
Retained earnings  92,903   85,281  8.94 %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain:      
Net unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale securities  (6,222)  4,085  (252.31)%
Defined benefit plan  (3,458)  (5,523) 37.39 %
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 and 480,225  (12,815)  (12,115) 5.78 %
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  166,054   166,830  (0.47)%
Non-controlling interest     5  (100.00)%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  166,054   166,835  (0.47)%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,891,806  $1,894,870  (0.16)%
           

   
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)  2022   2021  % Change  2022   2021  % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:            
Loans including fees $13,620  $13,099  3.98 % $26,658  $26,444  0.81 %
Investment securities:            
Taxable  864   838  3.10 %  1,601   1,657  (3.38)%
Tax-exempt  194   164  18.29 %  358   335  6.87 %
Dividend and other interest income  506   305  65.90 %  842   565  49.03 %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME  15,184   14,406  5.40 %  29,459   29,001  1.58 %
             
INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Deposits  710   1,489  (52.32)%  1,498   3,173  (52.79)%
Short-term borrowings  2   2   %  3   4  (25.00)%
Long-term borrowings  625   820  (23.78)%  1,258   1,659  (24.17)%
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE  1,337   2,311  (42.15)%  2,759   4,836  (42.95)%
             
NET INTEREST INCOME  13,847   12,095  14.49 %  26,700   24,165  10.49 %
             
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  330   350  (5.71)%  480   865  (44.51)%
             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  13,517   11,745  15.09 %  26,220   23,300  12.53 %
             
NON-INTEREST INCOME:            
Service charges  509   379  34.30 %  1,004   762  31.76 %
Debt securities (losses) gains, available for sale  (10)  137  (107.30)%  (12)  275  (104.36)%
Equity securities (losses) gains  (41)  4  (1,125.00)%  (99)  (19) (421.05)%
Securities (losses) gains, trading  (3)  (1) (200.00)%  (4)  3  (233.33)%
Bank-owned life insurance  161   162  (0.62)%  331   335  (1.19)%
Gain on sale of loans  266   670  (60.30)%. 611   1,578  (61.28)%
Insurance commissions  107   150  (28.67)%  277   307  (9.77)%
Brokerage commissions  158   207  (23.67)%  358   426  (15.96)%
Loan broker income  371   238  55.88 %  912   677  34.71 %
Debit card income  391   398  (1.76)%  736   778  (5.40)%
Other  228   565  (59.65)%  435   401  8.48 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  2,137   2,909  (26.54)%  4,549   5,523  (17.64)%
             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Salaries and employee benefits  6,141   5,672  8.27 %  12,405   11,270  10.07 %
Occupancy  740   717  3.21 %  1,650   1,693  (2.54)%
Furniture and equipment  746   971  (23.17)%  1,638   1,780  (7.98)%
Software amortization  219   208  5.29 %  472   406  16.26 %
Pennsylvania shares tax  396   372  6.45 %  785   724  8.43 %
Professional fees  582   684  (14.91)%  1,120   1,267  (11.60)%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance  228   264  (13.64)%  430   485  (11.34)%
Marketing  220   140  57.14 %  284   203  39.90 %
Intangible amortization  41   50  (18.00)%  85   103  (17.48)%
Other  1,107   1,170  (5.38)%  2,558   2,268  12.79 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  10,420   10,248  1.68 %  21,427   20,199  6.08 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION  5,234   4,406  18.79 %  9,342   8,624  8.33 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION  1,003   813  23.37 %  1,679   1,584  6.00 %
NET INCOME $4,231  $3,593  17.76 % $7,663  $7,040  8.85 %
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest     5  (100.00)%     11  (100.00)%
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $4,231  $3,588  17.92 % $7,663  $7,029  9.02 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $0.60  $0.51  17.65 % $1.08  $1.00  8.00 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.60  $0.51  17.65 % $1.08  $1.00  8.00 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC  7,059,045   7,059,667  (0.01)%  7,065,772   7,057,404  0.12 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED  7,059,045   7,059,667  (0.01)%  7,065,772   7,057,404  0.12%
                      

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
(Dollars in Thousands) Average 
Balance		 Interest Average 
Rate		 Average 
Balance		 Interest Average 
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans $52,886 $331 2.51 % $46,926 $334 2.85 %
All other loans  1,394,631  13,358 3.84 %  1,285,853  12,835 4.00 %
Total loans  1,447,517  13,689 3.79 %  1,332,779  13,169 3.96 %
             
Federal funds sold  48,352  154 1.28 %  25,538  45 0.71 %
             
Taxable securities  154,484  1,048 2.75 %  148,415  1,051 2.87 %
Tax-exempt securities  45,824  245 2.17 %  36,469  208 2.31 %
Total securities  200,308  1,293 2.62 %  184,884  1,259 2.76 %
             
Interest-bearing deposits  102,172  168 0.66 %  218,868  48 0.09 %
             
Total interest-earning assets  1,798,349  15,304 3.42 %  1,762,069  14,521 3.31 %
             
Other assets  131,117      128,402    
             
TOTAL ASSETS $1,929,466     $1,890,471    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings $248,063  24 0.04 % $225,625  28 0.05 %
Super Now deposits  388,002  239 0.25 %  285,672  208 0.29 %
Money market deposits  304,636  210 0.28 %  309,749  256 0.33 %
Time deposits  164,301  237 0.58 %  256,345  997 1.56 %
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,105,002  710 0.26 %  1,077,391  1,489 0.55 %
             
Short-term borrowings  5,636  2 0.14 %  7,047  2 0.11 %
Long-term borrowings  112,901  625 2.22 %  141,076  820 2.33 %
Total borrowings  118,537  627 2.12 %  148,123  822 2.23 %
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,223,539  1,337 0.44 %  1,225,514  2,311 0.76 %
             
Demand deposits  518,467      482,513    
Other liabilities  20,708      17,384    
Shareholders’ equity  166,752      165,060    
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,929,466     $1,890,471    
Interest rate spread     2.98 %     2.55 %
Net interest income/margin   $13,967 3.12 %   $12,210 2.78 %
                 


  Three Months Ended June 30,
   2022  2021
Total interest income $15,184 $14,406
Total interest expense  1,337  2,311
Net interest income (GAAP)  13,847  12,095
Tax equivalent adjustment  120  115
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $13,967 $12,210
       

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)

  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
(Dollars in Thousands) Average 
Balance		 Interest Average 
Rate		 Average 
Balance		 Interest Average 
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans $50,775 $639 2.54 % $46,177 $684 2.99 %
All other loans  1,372,810  26,153 3.84 %  1,289,660  25,904 4.05 %
Total loans  1,423,585  26,792 3.80 %  1,335,837  26,588 4.01 %
             
Federal funds sold  49,171  247 1.01 %  12,840  45 0.71 %
             
Taxable securities  149,489  1,968 2.67 %  146,740  2,083 2.88 %
Tax-exempt securities  43,416  453 2.12 %  36,420  424  2.36 %
Total securities  192,905  2,421 2.54 %  183,160  2,507 2.78 %
             
Interest-bearing deposits  129,704  228 0.35 %  207,495  94 0.09 %
             
Total interest-earning assets  1,795,365  29,688 3.34 %  1,739,332  29,234 3.39 %
             
Other assets  128,624      126,418    
             
TOTAL ASSETS $1,923,989     $1,865,750    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings $244,528  46 0.04 % $220,161  72 0.07 %
Super Now deposits  379,496  434 0.23 %  287,444  475 0.33 %
Money market deposits  301,744  396 0.26 %  307,885  523 0.34 %
Time deposits  177,487  622 0.71 %  255,408  2,103 1.66 %
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,103,255  1,498 0.27 %  1,070,898  3,173 0.60 %
             
Short-term borrowings  5,416  3 0.11 %  6,368  4 0.13 %
Long-term borrowings  114,077  1,258 2.23 %  141,279  1,659 2.37 %
Total borrowings  119,493  1,261 2.13 %  147,647  1,663 2.27 %
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,222,748  2,759 0.46 %  1,218,545  4,836 0.80 %
             
Demand deposits  512,441      464,237    
Other liabilities  22,184      21,227    
Shareholders’ equity  166,616      161,741    
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,923,989     $1,865,750    
Interest rate spread     2.88 %     2.59 %
Net interest income/margin   $26,929 3.03 %   $24,398 2.83 %
                 


  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2022  2021
Total interest income $29,459 $29,001
Total interest expense  2,759  4,836
Net interest income  26,700  24,165
Tax equivalent adjustment  229  233
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $26,929 $24,398
       


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended
  6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
Operating Data          
Net income $4,231  $3,432  $4,879  $4,125  $3,588 
Net interest income  13,847   12,853   12,921   12,632   12,095 
Provision for loan losses  330   150   (300)  75   350 
Net security (losses) gains  (54)  (61)  360   40   140 
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains  2,191   2,473   2,835   2,911   2,769 
Non-interest expense  10,420   11,007   10,259   10,447   10,248 
           
Performance Statistics          
Net interest margin  3.12 %  2.93 %  2.90 %  2.85 %  2.78 %
Annualized return on average assets  0.88 %  0.72 %  1.02 %  0.86 %  0.76 %
Annualized return on average equity  10.15 %  8.17 %  11.59 %  9.85 %  8.70 %
Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans  (0.01)%  0.09 %  0.02 %  (0.01)%  0.03 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs  (40)  303   81   (44)  114 
Efficiency ratio  64.72 %  71.53 %  64.83 %  66.93 %  68.61 %
           
Per Share Data          
Basic earnings per share $0.60  $0.49  $0.69  $0.58  $0.51 
Diluted earnings per share  0.60   0.49   0.69   0.58   0.51 
Dividend declared per share  0.32   0.32   0.32   0.32   0.32 
Book value  23.56   23.81   24.37   23.84   23.63 
Common stock price:          
High  24.35   24.67   24.65   24.42   26.51 
Low  22.34   23.64   23.50   22.78   23.03 
Close  23.09   24.43   23.65   23.92   23.82 
Weighted average common shares:          
Basic  7,059   7,073   7,068   7,064   7,060 
Fully Diluted  7,059   7,073   7,068   7,064   7,060 
End-of-period common shares:          
Issued  7,559   7,555   7,550   7,546   7,542 
Treasury  (510)  (480)  (480)  (480)  (480)


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended
  6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
Financial Condition Data:          
General          
Total assets $1,891,806  $1,916,809  $1,940,809  $1,910,791  $1,894,870 
Loans, net  1,474,739   1,391,943   1,377,971   1,332,668   1,323,509 
Goodwill  17,104   17,104   17,104   17,104   17,104 
Intangibles  396   437   480   524   568 
Total deposits  1,589,579   1,612,395   1,621,315   1,593,019   1,563,696 
Noninterest-bearing  524,288   514,130   494,360   481,875   477,344 
Savings  249,057   245,661   236,312   231,189   226,573 
NOW  353,102   379,838   366,399   340,441   296,450 
Money Market  309,453   299,166   318,877   305,156   301,405 
Time Deposits  153,679   173,600   205,367   234,358   261,924 
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,065,291   1,098,265   1,126,955   1,111,144   1,086,352 
           
Core deposits*  1,435,900   1,438,795   1,415,948   1,358,661   1,301,772 
Shareholders’ equity  166,054   168,427   172,274   168,478   166,830 
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $5,100  $5,281  $6,250  $7,763  $7,931 
Non-performing loans to total assets  0.27%   0.28%   0.32%   0.41%   0.42% 
Allowance for loan losses  14,393   14,023   14,176   14,557   14,438 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.97%   1.00%   1.02%   1.08%   1.08% 
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  282.22%   265.54%   226.82%   187.52%   182.05% 
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.34%   0.38%   0.45%   0.58%   0.59% 
           
Capitalization          
Shareholders’ equity to total assets  8.78%   8.79%   8.88%   8.82%   8.80% 

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
GAAP net income $4,231  $3,588  $7,663  $7,029 
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax  (43)  111   (91)  205 
Non-GAAP core earnings $4,274  $3,477  $7,754  $6,824 
         
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Return on average assets (ROA)  0.88 %  0.76 %  0.80 %  0.75 %
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax  (0.01)%  0.02 %  (0.01)%  0.02 %
Non-GAAP core ROA  0.89 %  0.74 %  0.81 %  0.73 %
         
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Return on average equity (ROE)  10.15 %  8.70 %  9.20 %  8.69 %
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax  (0.10)%  0.27 %  (0.11)%  0.25 %
Non-GAAP core ROE  10.25 %  8.43 %  9.31 %  8.44 %
         
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Basic earnings per share (EPS) $0.60  $0.51  $1.08  $1.00 
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax  (0.01)  0.02   (0.02)  0.03 
Non-GAAP basic core EPS $0.61  $0.49  $1.10  $0.97 
     
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Diluted EPS $0.60  $0.51  $1.08  $1.00 
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax  (0.01)  0.02   (0.02)  0.03 
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $0.61  $0.49  $1.10  $0.97 