Clinical Nutrition Market Size is projected to reach USD 60.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A clinical nutrition product improves a patient's health. Necessary supplements such as minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients aid in the improvement of the metabolic system. Clinical nutrition diagnoses and treats disorders that influence dietary intake, intestinal absorption, and metabolism and promote health through diet-related disease prevention.

There is a rise in the demand for clinical nutrition owing to an increase in chronic and lifestyle-related diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and diabetes mellitus. The increase in the geriatric population also contributes to market growth. Additionally, the increase in R&D investments made by the Government in the healthcare sector drives the development of the clinical nutrition market.





Growing Incidences of Chronic and Lifestyle-Associated Diseases Spurs the Global Clinical Nutrition Market

The growing prevalence of chronic and life-associated diseases drives the growth of the clinical nutrition market. According to the WHO, 60% of related factors to individual health and quality of life are correlated to lifestyle, and millions of people follow an unhealthy lifestyle. Problems like metabolic diseases, joint and skeletal issues , cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, overweight, and violence can be caused by an unhealthy lifestyle. Several other disorders require clinical nutrition care, such as anorexia, cachexia, food allergy, and intolerance of disaccharides. Individuals suffering from these syndromes often have nutritional deficiency problems. In recent years, a significant rise in the incidence rate of nutritional problems has been witnessed across the globe. For example, according to the American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, around 150,000 infants and hospitalized patients receive nutrition support annually in the US.

Furthermore, chronic gastrointestinal (GI) diseases such as peptic ulcers, food allergy, constipation, diverticulosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and colon cancer commonly result in malnutrition and morbidity. This will boost the market for clinical nutrition. According to the WHO, four of every ten adults worldwide suffer from functional gastrointestinal disorders of varying severity. A rise in the number of nutrition-related diseases globally is anticipated to drive the market for clinical nutrition in the near future.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 60.35 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service Type, Vehicle Type, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone Nutricia, Baxter International Inc, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Perrigo Company Plc, Pfizer Inc, Lonza Ltd, Nestlé S.A, Hero Nutritionals Inc Key Market Opportunities Underlying Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies Key Market Drivers Rising Incidences of Chronic and Lifestyle-Associated Disease

Growing Geriatric Population

Underlying Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies for the Global Clinical Nutrition Market

The emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions offer lucrative growth opportunities for the clinical nutrition market due to improved healthcare infrastructure and increased demand for better healthcare. In addition, the rise in the incidence of various lifestyle and chronic diseases that develop a problem of malnutrition and dietary issues and increase in the research required for the development of medical devices for clinical nutrition of various illnesses such as respiratory, renal and cancer, have boosted the demand for the clinical nutrition market.

Furthermore, an increase in the geriatric population with a lack of nutrition creates new opportunities for the growth of the clinical nutrition market. According to the Global Data article, in 2020, Asia-Pacific accounted for the maximum number of older adults, around 226 million. Additionally, the surge in healthcare reforms in developing nations is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion. An increase in healthcare and R&D investments in India, China, and Brazil also spur market growth.





Regional Insights

North America is the largest region and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Continuous R&D toward creating new clinical nutrition is a prominent trend in the North American clinical nutrition industry. In addition, for various chronic conditions such as coronary artery disease, ischemic stroke, diabetes, and a few cancer indications. The incidence of diabetes has increased the demand for medical nutrition therapy. Moreover, increasing demand for clinical nutrition in the pediatric category is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. The major factors attributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific clinical nutrition market include an increase in the prevalence of metabolic disorders and neurological diseases, a rise in the geriatric population in the Asia Pacific Region, and high spending on healthcare.

Europe is the second-largest region and is projected to reach USD 17,325 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. The alarming increase in nutrition therapy and dietary therapy for patients diagnosed with metabolic syndrome is a significant driver of the clinical nutrition market in this region. In addition, a rise in awareness among patients in European countries regarding the availability of clinical nutrition is anticipated to boost the market growth.





Key Highlights

The global clinical nutrition market was valued at USD 34,825 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 60,350 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on route of administration , the global clinical nutrition market is classified into Oral, Enteral, and Parenteral. The Oral route of administration holds the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

, the global clinical nutrition market is classified into Oral, Enteral, and Parenteral. The Oral route of administration holds the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on application , the global clinical nutrition market is categorized into Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Others. The Gastrointestinal Disorders segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

, the global clinical nutrition market is categorized into Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Others. The Gastrointestinal Disorders segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end-user , the global clinical nutrition market is segmented into Pediatric, Adults, and Geriatric. The Pediatric segment is the largest shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

, the global clinical nutrition market is segmented into Pediatric, Adults, and Geriatric. The Pediatric segment is the largest shareholder and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on regions, the global clinical nutrition market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America holds the leading position in the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.





Key players in the clinical nutrition market are

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Danone Nutricia

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Perrigo Company Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Lonza Ltd

Nestlé S.A.

Hero Nutritionals Inc.





Global Clinical Nutrition Market: Segmentation

By Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

By Application

Cancer

Neurological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By End-User

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Market Overview

3.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Value Chain Analysis: Clinical Nutrition Market

3.3 Key Market Trends

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitution

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Market Share Analysis

4 Type Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.2 Infant Formula

4.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.3 Enteral

4.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.4 Parenteral

4.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5 End User Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2 Infant

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.3 Children

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.4 Adult

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.5 Geriatric

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6 Regional Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.2 America

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 U.S.

6.2.1.1.1 By Type

6.2.1.1.2 By End User

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.1.2.1 By Type

6.2.1.2.2 By End User

6.2.1.3 Mexico

6.2.1.3.1 By Type

6.2.1.3.2 By End User

6.2.2 Latin America

6.2.2.1 By Type

6.2.2.2 By End User

6.2.2.2.1 Brazil

6.2.2.2.1.1 By Type

6.2.2.2.1.2 By End User

6.2.2.2.2 Argentina

6.2.2.2.2.1 By Type

6.2.2.2.2.2 By End User

6.2.2.2.3 Rest of South America

6.2.2.2.3.1 By Type

6.2.2.2.3.2 By End User

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.3.2 Western Europe

6.3.2.1 UK

6.3.2.1.1 By Type

6.3.2.1.2 By End User

6.3.2.2 Germany

6.3.2.2.1 By Type

6.3.2.2.2 By End User

6.3.2.3 France

6.3.2.3.1 By Type

6.3.2.3.2 By End User

6.3.2.4 Spain

6.3.2.4.1 By Type

6.3.2.4.2 By End User

6.3.2.5 Italy

6.3.2.5.1 By Type

6.3.2.5.2 By End User

6.3.2.6 Rest of Western Europe

6.3.2.6.1 By Type

6.3.2.6.2 By End User

6.3.3 Eastern Europe

6.3.3.1 By Type

6.3.3.2 By End User

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.2.1 By Type

6.4.2.2 By End User

6.4.3 China

6.4.3.1 By Type

6.4.3.2 By End User

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.4.1 By Type

6.4.4.2 By End User

6.4.5 India

6.4.5.1 By Type

6.4.5.2 By End User

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.6.1 By Type

6.4.6.2 By End User

6.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.7.1 By Type

6.4.7.2 By End User

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 The Middle East

6.5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

6.5.1.2.1 By Type

6.5.1.2.2 By End User

6.5.1.3 UAE

6.5.1.3.1 By Type

6.5.1.3.2 By End User

6.5.1.4 Qatar

6.5.1.4.1 By Type

6.5.1.4.2 By End User

6.5.2 The Africa

6.5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7 Company Profile

7.1 Abbott

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Performance

7.1.3 Recent Developments

7.1.4 Product Portfolio

7.2 Nestle

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Performance

7.2.3 Recent Developments

7.2.4 Product Portfolio

7.3 Baxter

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Performance

7.3.3 Recent Developments

7.3.4 Product Portfolio

7.4 Fresenius Kabi

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Performance

7.4.3 Recent Developments

7.4.4 Product Portfolio

7.5 Reckitt Benckiser

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Performance

7.5.3 Recent Developments

7.5.4 Product Portfolio

7.6 B Braun. Collaborations

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Performance

7.6.3 Recent Developments

7.6.4 Product Portfolio

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Performance

7.7.3 Recent Developments

7.7.4 Product Portfolio





Market News

In May 2022, Abbott announced that the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan had amended the recent consent decree, allowing Abbott to release limited quantities of its EleCare® specialty amino acid-based formulas that were previously on hold following the recall of some powder infant formulas from its Sturgis, Mich., facility on February 17th. Abbott and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested that the consent decree be altered to allow the business to get EleCare to children in urgent medical need. According to an agreement with the FDA, several EleCare product batches were put on hold.





Development of Dietary Supplements to Spur Eggshell Membrane Market Healthy Growth





