Digital PCR Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is a new way to find and measure nucleic acids. It is sensitive and can be done over and over again to figure out how much DNA or RNA is in a sample. dPCR has a lot of potential in research (both basic and applied research), clinical diagnostics, forensics, and other areas. Copy number variation, finding rare sequences, finding mutations, analyzing miRNA, analyzing gene expression, and figuring out how much of a sample to use for next-generation sequencing are all uses for digital PCR systems.

As infectious diseases are becoming more common and more people are learning about them and accepting personalized medicines, the global digital PCR market is likely to grow a lot in the near future. During the forecast period, technological advances are also expected to help the market grow.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-pcr-market/request-sample





Rise in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer, along with the Increased Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicines Driving the Market Forward

One of the main things pushing the global digital PCR market forward is the alarming rise in cancer and infectious diseases. For instance, cancer is one of the leading causes of death around the world. According to the World Health Organization, there were be 18.4 million new cases of cancer in 2020, and 9.7 million people will die from the disease.

Because there are more people with chronic diseases , the need for digital PCR technologies to find diseases early is expected to grow. WHO and UNAIDS say that by the end of 2020, 38 million people around the world will have HIV. So, the growing demand for digital PCR technologies that can find these diseases early has a positive effect on the growth of the market.





Increased Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicines is a Key Driver for the Global Digital PCR Market

According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the number of personalized treatments had grown dramatically since 2008, when only five were available (PMC). As more people are learning about and accepting personalized medicines, there are now more than 145 personalized therapies in the market. Also, the number of personalized medicines is growing as the FDA quickly approves more tests and treatments that can make health care more effective and efficient. Diagnostic tests also help doctors figure out the best way to treat each patient.





Technological Advancements Playing a Vital Role in the Growth of the Digital PCR Market

Major players in the industry are helping the market grow by giving healthcare professionals access to more advanced products that can be used to detect infectious diseases , cancer, blood screening, and other things. These products are made possible by improvements in digital PCR technologies. So, rapid technological progress is a big reason why the global digital PCR market is expected to grow over the next few years.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1.23 Billion by 2030 CAGR 9.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, End-Use, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, RainDance Technologies Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, JN Medsys, QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Stilla, and Avance Biosciences Key Market Opportunities Thriving Medical Technology Key Market Drivers Rising Incidences of Target Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/digital-pcr-market





Increased Funding for R&D Activities in the Digital PCR Tests Creates a Wide Range of Opportunities

As the number of people with infectious diseases and cancer has gone up, so has the need for early detection techniques. Because of this, more money has been put into research and development projects that could help find these diseases early.

Also, big companies invest in the development of molecular diagnostics with digital PCR because they expect the field to grow and become more popular. During the forecast period, more money for research and development (R&D) projects that use digital PCR for different purposes is likely to increase the use of this technology and create new opportunities for the global market to grow.





Regional Segmentation of Global Digital PCR Market –

The global digital PCR market is primarily segmented into three regions, namely North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, out of which the North American region has a sheer dominance in the market over other regions.

North America –

North America had the biggest share of the market and is expected to grow steadily over the next few years. This is because of its well-developed healthcare industry, the presence of leading molecular diagnostics companies that invest in launching new products, and the rise in the number of patients using personalized medicines. The digital PCR market in North America grew because there were older people, more infectious diseases were being diagnosed, and there were better healthcare facilities. With all this, the region is said to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.

Europe –

In 2020, Europe had the second-largest share of the global digital PCR market , and it is expected to keep growing steadily during the forecast period. This is because diseases like COVID-19 and other infectious diseases are becoming more common in Europe. This is because biotech companies are putting more money into research and development (R&D) to make better products that will sell more, which is why the European region is said to grow to USD 418.7 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Asia-Pacific –

As there are more people in the Asia-Pacific region with chronic diseases like cancer, HIV, and hepatitis, and because healthcare facilities are getting better, molecular diagnostics companies can make a lot of money there. With the emerging economies spending a lot on their healthcare facilities, the Asia-Pacific region is said to grow at a rapid pace.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-pcr-market/request-sample





Key Highlights –

The global digital PCR market is estimated to reach USD 1236 million in size by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% , from USD 555 million in 2021.

, from USD 555 million in 2021. The droplet digital PCR dominates the market in the by technology segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% by 2030.

by 2030. The clinical diagnostics segment dominates the market when segmented by application, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2030.

by 2030. North America is the region with the highest market share in the global digital PCR market at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecasted period.





The major key players in the global digital PCR market are

4basebio AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Combinati Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

JN Medsys

MERCK KGAA

Qiagen N.V.

Sysmex Corporation





Global Digital PCR Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Droplet Digital PCR

Chip-based Digital PCR

By Application

Research

Clinical Diagnostics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific





TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Market Overview

3.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Value Chain Analysis: Global Digital PCR Market

3.3 Key Market Trends

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitution

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Market Share Analysis

3.6 Technological Overview

3.7 Top investment pockets

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Digital PCR Market

4 Product Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.2 Digital PCR Equipment

4.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.3 Consumables & Reagents

4.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

4.4 Software & Services

4.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5 Technology Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2 Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR)

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.3 BEAMing Digital PCR

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.2 Clinical Diagnostics

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.3 Research

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.4 Forensics

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

9 End-use Overview

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

9.2 Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

9.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

9.3 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industries

9.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

9.4 University & Government Organizations

9.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

10 Regional Overview

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

10.2 America

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 The U.S.

10.2.1.1.1 By Product

10.2.1.1.2 By Technology

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.1.2.1 By Product

10.2.1.2.2 By Technology

10.2.1.3 Mexico

10.2.1.3.1 By Product

10.2.1.3.2 By Technology

10.2.2 Central, South America and the Caribbean

10.2.2.1 By Product

10.2.2.2 By Technology

10.2.2.2.1 Brazil

10.2.2.2.1.1 By Product

10.2.2.2.1.2 By Technology

10.2.2.2.2 Argentina

10.2.2.2.2.1 By Product

10.2.2.2.2.2 By Technology

10.2.2.2.3 The Rest of Central, South America and the Caribbean

10.2.2.2.3.1 By Product

10.2.2.2.3.2 By Technology

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

10.3.2 Western Europe

10.3.2.1 The U.K

10.3.2.1.1 By Product

10.3.2.1.2 By Technology

10.3.2.2 Germany

10.3.2.2.1 By Product

10.3.2.2.2 By Technology

10.3.2.3 France

10.3.2.3.1 By Product

10.3.2.3.2 By Technology

10.3.2.4 Spain

10.3.2.4.1 By Product

10.3.2.4.2 By Technology

10.3.2.5 Italy

10.3.2.5.1 By Product

10.3.2.5.2 By Technology

10.3.2.6 The Rest of Western Europe

10.3.2.6.1 By Product

10.3.2.6.2 By Technology

10.3.3 Eastern Europe

10.3.3.1 By Product

10.3.3.2 By Technology

10.3.4 The Rest of Europe

10.3.4.1 By Product

10.3.4.2 By Technology

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 By Product

10.4.2.2 By Technology

10.4.3 China

10.4.3.1 By Product

10.4.3.1 By Technology

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 By Product

10.4.4.2 By Technology

10.4.5 India

10.4.5.1 By Product

10.4.5.2 By Technology

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.6.1 By Product

10.4.6.2 By Technology

10.4.7 The Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.4.7.1 By Product

10.4.7.2 By Technology

10.5 The Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 The Middle East

10.5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

10.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.2.1 By Product

10.5.1.2.2 By Technology

10.5.1.3 The UAE

10.5.1.3.1 By Product

10.5.1.3.2 By Technology

10.6.1.4 Qatar

10.6.1.4.1 By Product

10.6.1.4.2 By Technology

10.10.2 The Africa

10.10.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

11 Company Profile

11.1 Philips Respironics

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Performance

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 Product Portfolio

11.2 GE Healthcare

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Performance

11.2.3 Recent Developments

11.2.4 Product Portfolio

11.3 Maquet Holding

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Performance

11.3.3 Recent Developments

11.3.4 Product ortfolio

11.4 Medtronic plc

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Performance

11.4.3 Recent Developments

11.4.4 Product Portfolio

11.5 ResMed

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Performance

11.5.3 Recent Developments

11.5.4 Product Portfolio

11.6 Draegerwerk

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Performance

11.6.3 Recent Developments

11.6.4 Product Portfolio

11.7 Biometrix

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Performance

11.7.3 Recent Developments

11.7.4 Product Portfolio

11.8 Fisher & Paykel

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Performance

11.8.3 Recent Developments

11.8.4 Product Portfolio

11.9 CareFusion Corporation

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Financial Performance

11.9.3 Recent Developments

11.9.4 Product Portfolio

11.10 Skanray Technologies

11.10.1Company Overview

11.10.2Financial Performance

11.10.3Recent Developments

11.10.4Product Portfolio

11.11 ICU Medical

11.11.1Company Overview

11.11.2Financial Performance

11.11.3Recent Developments

11.11.4Product Portfolio

11.12 Airon Corporation

11.12.1Company Overview

11.12.2Financial Performance

11.12.3Recent Developments

11.12.4Product Portfolio

11.13 Fresenius Kabi

11.13.1Company Overview

11.13.2Financial Performance

11.13.3Recent Developments

11.13.4Product Portfolio

11.14 Smiths Medical

11.14.1Company Overview

11.14.2Financial Performance

11.14.3Recent Developments

11.14.4Product Portfolio

11.15 NP Medical

11.15.1Company Overview

11.15.2Financial Performance

11.15.3Recent Developments

11.15.4Product Portfolio

11.16 OSI Systems

11.16.1Company Overview

11.16.2Financial Performance

11.16.3Recent Developments

11.16.4Product Portfolio

12 Conclusion & Recommendations

13 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-pcr-market/toc





Market News –

In January 2022 , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. introduced its growth strategy and acceleration of financial targets at the investor's day.

, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. introduced its growth strategy and acceleration of financial targets at the investor's day. In April 2022 , Fluidigm Corporation launched Hyperion+ Imaging system, a new standard in the high-plex spatial imaging.

, Fluidigm Corporation launched Hyperion+ Imaging system, a new standard in the high-plex spatial imaging. In January 2022, JN Medsys developed a PCR test kit that can specifically identify the Omicron variant with high accuracy.





News Media

North America to Dominate the PCR Kits Market

Immunoassay Market: Analytical Tools for Efficient Diagnostics





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Infection Control Market : Information by Type (Equipment, Services, Consumables), End-Use (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories), and Region —Forecast till 2029

DNA Storage Market : Information by Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis and Nanopore Sequencing), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), End-User (Hospitals), and Region — Forecast till 2029

NGS-based RNA-Sequencing Market : Information by Product and Services (Sample Preparation), Technology (Nanopore), Application (Epigenetics), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Next-Generation Sequencing Market : Information by Product (Consumables, Platforms), Application (Reproductive Health, Cardiovascular, Others), End-Users, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market : Information by Product Type (Analyzers), Technology (Genetic Sequencing), End-User (Decentralized Laboratories), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Bioinformatics Market : Information by Application (Preventive Medicine, Genomics), Product Type (Sequencing Platforms, Knowledge Management Tools), Industry and Services—Forecast Till 2027





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com