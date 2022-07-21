Fidle Announces a Revolution in Social Media Content Monetization

Istanbul, Turkey, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidlecoin is a decentralized digital currency based on blockchain technology, a better & more efficient payment, and a reward alternative on the Fidle Social Network. Users and investors can easily use fidlecoin to pay for tangible products and services.

With the current model, shareholders of social media platforms made billions of dollars from user-generated content, but the content creators themselves made nothing. Fidle flips the model and returns the value to the people who contribute the most, allowing them to earn cryptocurrency as rewards for each contribution they make.

Fidlecoin is fully decentralized, and can be stored in a digital wallet, traded, swapped, and exchanged. There is no censorship on Fidlecoin platform, it’s totally decentralized and open. Each post, comment, like or multimedia content has an equal opportunity on the Fidle network to be converted into an NFT (Non Fungible Token) and exchanged for Fidlecoin, seamlessly and in real time.

By creating a decentralized social network of communities built on blockchain technology, Fidlecoin provides a place where people or users can explore their interests, passion and hobbies and earn fidlecoin while connecting with loved ones, friends and families and also keeping them in control of their data.

About Fidlecoin

Fidlecoin is the official token of the Fidle platform. This digital token is tradeable on global exchanges and can also be exchanged for digital and physical goods and services on the Fidle platform.

Built on BEP-20, Fidlecoin has a total supply of 7 million.

The Fidlecoin will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022; investors who are interested in Fidlecoin investment can easily buy and sell fidlecoin on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of fidlecoin on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

