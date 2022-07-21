Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Size is projected to reach USD 19.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial cooking equipment makes it easy and safe to make food in commercial kitchens. Most commercial cooking equipment is made up of braising pans, kettles, cook-chill systems, ovens, and fryers. All of these are used for cooking food for businesses. In catering, full-service restaurants, and quick-service restaurants, these tools are used a lot to make and store different kinds of food. Most of the growth in the food service industry comes from more people traveling on business and more hotels and restaurants opening up.

People from all over the world are more likely to use commercial cooking equipment that has been improved. Also, modular kitchens with high-tech features are becoming more popular, which increases the need for commercial cooking equipment. On the other hand, over the next few years, the commercial cooking equipment market is likely to grow because more people want energy-efficient and cost-effective products, cloud kitchens are becoming more popular, and more people want custom units.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/commercial-cooking-equipment-market/request-sample





Expansion of the Food Service Industry and the Rise in the Number of Quick-Service Restaurants are Driving the Market Forward

The market for commercial cooking equipment is growing because there are more hotels and restaurants and more business trips. The National Restaurant Association's Restaurant Performance Index says that the U.S. restaurant business was worth about USD 860 billion in 2019. There are more than 1 million restaurants in the U.S., which is a major growth driver for the commercial cooking equipment market.

Also, more people are eating out, which has led to a growth in the food service industry and a higher demand for commercial cooking equipment. During the period of the forecast, the market is also expected to grow because there will be more cross-border investments, more experiments, and new ideas in a wide range of cuisines, and the travel and tourism industry will be growing quickly.





Rise in the Number of Quick-Service Restaurants Fuelling the Growth of the Market

The goal of a quick-service restaurant is to get food to customers as quickly and easily as possible. This usually means that you can serve yourself and that the food will be prepared shortly after your order is placed. In addition, most quick-service restaurants provide services other than sitting and eating, such as take-out, drive-thru, and home delivery, which are ideal for today's lifestyles.

Subway, McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Taco Bell, and Wendy's are examples of quick-service restaurants. Changes in how people eat and how busy they are, as well as an increase in disposable income, the number of women working, and rapid digitalization, have resulted in an increase in the number of quick-service restaurants, which has resulted in an increase in demand for cooking equipment such as fryers and ovens. As a result, all of these factors have a significant impact on the growth of the commercial cooking equipment market.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 19.13 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, End-Use, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Alto Shaam Inc., Atosa USA Inc., Comstock- Castle Stove Co., Dover Corporation,

Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Electroflux, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Middleby Corporation, Welbilt Inc. Key Market Opportunities Rising Trend of Cloud Kitchens is Helping the Commercial Cooking Equipment Market to Grow Key Market Drivers The Rise in the Number of Quick-Service Restaurants Fuelling the Growth of the Market

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/commercial-cooking-equipment-market





Surge in Demand for Energy-Efficient and Cost-Effective Products and the Rise in the Trend of Cloud Kitchens are creating a Lot of Opportunities in the Market

The rise in demand for low-energy products is partly due to more people being aware of how important it is to save water and electricity. Because of this, manufacturers have been told to make commercial cooking equipment, like ovens, that uses less water and energy than the ones that are already on the market. About 20% less energy is used by commercial ovens than by standard models. So, in the food service industry, commercial cooking equipment that uses less energy and costs less is becoming more popular. This, in turn, will give the commercial cooking equipment market a huge chance to grow over the next few years.

Cloud kitchens, which are also called dark kitchens or shared kitchens, are kitchens that only make food for delivery. They can be owned by a brand or run by a third party. Cloud Kitchen makes mostly fast food that is known for its taste, its unique offerings, and how easy it is to get. All of these things are important to the target market. The cloud kitchen trend has also been fueled by the growing popularity of online food delivery. This is because people have busy lives and want easy food options.

Cloud kitchens are also being used more in the food service industry because more people have access to the internet, and social media is becoming more important. As a result, all of these things are likely to make it easier for the commercial equipment market to grow during the period covered by the forecast.





Regional Analysis of the Global Commercial Cooking Equipment Market –

The global market for commercial cooking equipment is mostly split into three regions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Of these, North America is by far the biggest market.

North America –

For the commercial cooking equipment market in North America, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are all looked at. North America is the leader in the global market for commercial cooking equipment because it is where most of the market operates. Most commercial cooking equipment is used in the hospitality market in North America.

This is because North Americans buy a lot of new things, like smart ovens and smart deep fryers, and they also eat more fast food than people in other parts of the world. Also, the number of restaurants and people eating outside has led to a lot of growth in the commercial cooking equipment market in the region, which has led to a CAGR of 4.3% in the region.

Europe –

The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, as well as the rest of Europe, are markets for commercial cooking equipment. The growth of the food service industry has helped the food service market in Europe grow. Europe's commercial cooking equipment market is growing because more people are learning about its benefits, it is easy to buy, and it is being used in more places. This is why the region is expected to reach USD 4162.1 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2%, which is the second-highest after North America.

Asia-Pacific –

During the time frame of the forecast, the commercial cooking equipment market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest. Asia-Pacific is one of the best places to sell commercial cooking equipment because China and India are growing economies, and commercial kitchens are becoming more automated.





Key Highlights –

The global commercial cooking equipment market to grow at USD 19137 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from the early figures of USD 11820 million in 2021.

from the early figures of USD 11820 million in 2021. The ovens have a major market share , which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2030.

, which is anticipated to grow at a by 2030. The quick-service restaurants have the major market share among all the other segments which is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2030.

have the major market share among all the other segments which is growing at a by 2030. North America is the most dominant region among all the regions, which is growing at a CAGR of 4.3% for the forecast period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/commercial-cooking-equipment-market/request-sample

The major key players in the global commercial cooking equipment market are

Alto Shaam Inc.

Atosa USA Inc.

Comstock- Castle Stove Co.

Dover Corporation

Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Electroflux

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Middleby Corporation

Welbilt Inc.





Global Commercial Cooking Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Ovens

Ranges

Grills

By End-Use

Full-Service Restaurant

Quick Service Restaurant

Catering

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Ovens Market Size & Forecast Ranges Market Size & Forecast Grills Market Size & Forecast End User Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Full-Service Restaurant Market Size & Forecast Quick Service Restaurant Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product Type By End User Canada By Product Type By End User Mexico By Product Type By End User Latin America By Product Type By End User Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product Type By End User France By Product Type By End User U.K. By Product Type By End User Italy By Product Type By End User Spain By Product Type By End User Rest of Europe By Product Type By End User Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product Type By End User China By Product Type By End User Australia By Product Type By End User India By Product Type By End User South Korea By Product Type By End User Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product Type By End User Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product Type By End User South Africa By Product Type By End User Kuwait By Product Type By End User Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product Type By End User Company Profile Alto Shaam Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Atosa USA Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Comstock- Castle Stove Co Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Dover Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/commercial-cooking-equipment-market/toc





Market News -

In February 2022 , Alto Shaam Inc. expanded its business operations in Australia and New Zealand to capture the pacific market.

, Alto Shaam Inc. expanded its business operations in Australia and New Zealand to capture the pacific market. In May 2022 , Dover Corporation acquired Malema Engineering Corporation, a manufacturer of Flow-Measurement Devices for Bio-Pharma and semiconductor production applications.

, Dover Corporation acquired Malema Engineering Corporation, a manufacturer of Flow-Measurement Devices for Bio-Pharma and semiconductor production applications. In January 2022 , Illinois Tool Works Inc completed the acquisition of the MTS Test and Simulation Business.

, Illinois Tool Works Inc completed the acquisition of the MTS Test and Simulation Business. In January 2022, Middleby Corporation acquired Kamdo Joe and Masterbuilt companies and announced a new addition of Char-Griller.





News Media

Advent of Smart Electric Pressure Cookers to Drive the Electric Pressure Cooker Market

Europe, with High Expenditure Capacity, to Lead the Global Microwave Oven Market During the Forecast Period, 2019–2026





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Italy Kitchen Range Market : Information by Product Type (Freestanding Range, Slide-in Range), End-User (Commercial, Residential), Sales Channel (Online), and Region — Forecast till 2027

U.S. and Canada Kitchen Cabinet and Countertop Market : Information by Type (Wood Door, Thermoplastic Door), Application, and Region — Forecast till 2026

Smart Home Market : Information by Product (Lighting Control, HVAC, Home Healthcare, Smart Kitchen, Smart Speaker, Home Appliances and Smart Furniture) and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Tabletop Kitchen Products Market : Information by Product (Dinnerware, Flatware), Application (Residential, Commercial), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Catering Software Market : Information by Type (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise) Application (Parties, Hotels, Social Events), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Asia Pacific Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market : Information by Product Type, Hotel Type, Service System and Regional Outlook — Forecast Till 2026





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com