California Masons Give Over $75,000 for Ukraine Relief to the International Committee of the Red Cross

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masons of California, the world’s largest fraternal organization, recently presented a gift of $76,500 to the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide support and relief to Ukrainian citizens. The total includes gifts from individual Masons throughout California, as well as contributions from lodges and the California Masonic Foundation.

The International Committee of the Red Cross delivers relief items to the displaced, provides medicine and supplies to health care facilities, restores the water supply to millions of people and engages in numerous other lifesaving activities. This gift from the Masons of California will go specifically toward providing this vital support to civilians of the Ukraine as they continue their fight for freedom against Russian forces.

“Charity and relief are cherished values of Freemasons everywhere, and as Masons, we are committed to helping those in need in all communities,” said Jeffrey M. Wilkins, grand master of the Masons of California. “This gift to the International Committee of the Red Cross will provide important services for the Ukrainian people in their darkest hour.”

This marks the first time that three Masonic jurisdictions have come together to present a gift. Grand Master Jeffrey M. Wilkins of the Grand Lodge of California, Jean-Claude Zambelli, sovereign grand commander of the George Washington Union Grand Lodge Supreme Council, and Grand Master David San Juan of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Masons of California, Inc. were in attendance to present the check and share their commitment to humanitarian aid and charity.

In attendance to receive the gift from the International Committee of the Red Cross was Hanna Malak, regional chief executive officer, and Amy Currin, director of development.

Freemasonry is the world’s largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members and its community by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth—individually and in the wider world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. Learn more about the Grand Lodge of California at our website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more about the George Washington Union Grand Lodge at georgewashingtonunion.org. Learn more about the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of California at https://mwphglcal.org.

