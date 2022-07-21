TrustCo Reports Historic Performance – Past and Present; Net Income of $17.9 Million up 24% over the Prior Year Quarter

GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced second quarter 2022 net income of $17.9 million or $0.933 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $14.4 million or $0.748 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2021; and net income of $35.0 million or $1.822 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $28.5 million or $1.478 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Noting that Trustco Bank marked its 120th year serving the community this June by ringing Nasdaq’s opening bell on June 13, 2022, Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said “The long-sustained success and strong financial performance of TrustCo Bank Corp NY truly is something to be celebrated. With events from Times Square in New York City to our historic main office in Schenectady, New York, this quarter we have honored the leaders that came before us building not just a strong bank, but enduring community bonds, and touted our strategic plan for weathering a low interest rate environment. We are very pleased to report today that these efforts have culminated in another quarter of record earnings and very positive loan growth.”

Average loans were up $196.2 million or 4.6% in the second quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $202.0 million, or 5.3%, in the second quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average deposits were up $153.1 million or 2.9% for the second quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $382.6 million or 9.5% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $229.5 million or 19.2%, for the second quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $152.0 million or 8.0% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $48.7 million or 6.7%, and savings balances were up $181.9 million or 13.2%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.10% in the second quarter 2022 from 0.17% in the second quarter 2021. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year while interest rates remained low; however, the Bank is monitoring the recent Federal Funds target rate increases, and the effects it is having on deposit rates as we move forward. Continued increases in rates by the Federal Reserve Board will more than likely cause an increase in rates of interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2022 was 2.83%, up 13 basis points from 2.70% in the second quarter of 2021. This was primarily also due to the recent increase in the Federal Funds target rate, resulting in more interest earned on our short-term funds.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $17.7 million or 3.1% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter 2022 were 1.15% and 12.08%, respectively, an increase as compared to 0.95% and 10.05% for the second quarter 2021. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. Salaries and benefits expense increased approximately $2.2 million over the prior quarter due to a true-up to the incentive compensation accrual in the prior quarter. Salaries and benefits expense has returned to historical levels in the second quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio was 51.97 for the second quarter 2022, a decrease as compared to 56.91 for the second quarter 2021. The Bank also purchased 75 thousand shares of stock under the previously announced Stock Repurchase Plan.



Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have stayed consistent. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $20.8 million at June 30, 2021. NPLs were 0.41% and 0.48% of total loans at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 242.0% at June 30, 2022, compared to 240.9% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $21.1 million at June 30, 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarter, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million. The Company recorded a credit to provision for credit losses of $491 thousand, which includes a credit to provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million as a result of improving unemployment and housing price forecasts, offset by a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $509 thousand as a result of a corresponding increase in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.00% and 1.15% as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $45.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $50.2 million at June 30, 2021.

Net recoveries for the second quarter 2022 were $107 thousand versus net recoveries in the second quarter 2021 of $164 thousand. The annualized net recoveries ratio was (0.01)% and (0.02)% for the second quarter 2022 and 2021, respectively.

At June 30, 2022 the equity to asset ratio was 9.55%, compared to 9.45% at June 30, 2021. Book value per share at June 30, 2022 was $31.06, up 3.5% compared to $30.00 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 144 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2022.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2022, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY GLENVILLE, NY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 43,060 40,096 40,122 (Credit) Provision for credit losses (491 ) (200 ) - Noninterest income 4,916 5,183 4,688 Noninterest expense 25,005 22,765 25,440 Net income 17,871 17,089 14,433 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 0.933 0.890 0.749 - Diluted 0.933 0.890 0.748 Cash dividends 0.350 0.350 0.341 Book value at period end 31.06 30.85 30.00 Market price at period end 30.84 31.93 34.38 At period end Full time equivalent employees 793 769 769 Full service banking offices 144 144 147 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.12 0.95 Return on average equity 12.08 11.60 10.05 Efficiency (1) 51.97 50.55 56.91 Net interest spread (TE) 2.80 2.63 2.66 Net interest margin (TE) 2.83 2.66 2.70 Dividend payout ratio 37.46 39.36 45.51 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.54 % 9.43 9.44 Consolidated equity to assets 9.55 % 9.44 9.45 Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.41 0.43 0.48 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 0.31 0.34 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.00 1.03 1.15 Coverage ratio (3) 2.4x 2.4x 2.4x (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans. TE = Taxable equivalent





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six months ended

06/30/22 06/30/21 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 83,156 80,229 (Credit) Provision for credit losses (691 ) 350 Noninterest income 10,099 9,116 Noninterest expense 47,770 50,775 Net income 34,960 28,516 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 1.822 1.479 - Diluted 1.822 1.478 Cash dividends 0.700 0.681 Book value at period end 31.06 30.00 Market price at period end 30.84 34.38 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.13 0.96 Return on average equity 11.84 10.03 Efficiency (1) 51.28 56.63 Net interest spread (TE) 2.72 2.70 Net interest margin (TE) 2.74 2.74 Dividend payout ratio 38.39 46.07 (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. TE = Taxable equivalent.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 39,604 39,003 39,655 39,488 39,808 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 147 86 76 91 97 State and political subdivisions - 1 - 1 - Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 1,367 1,087 1,073 1,038 1,167 Corporate bonds 522 233 206 220 323 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 140 154 165 181 193 Other securities 2 2 4 5 5 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,178 1,563 1,524 1,536 1,785 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 87 90 97 104 111 Total interest on held to maturity securities 87 90 97 104 111 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 65 62 62 64 65 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 2,253 572 432 470 286 Total interest income 44,187 41,290 41,770 41,662 42,055 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 42 44 42 38 46 Savings 163 156 149 154 162 Money market deposit accounts 210 214 201 202 236 Time deposits 536 546 865 1,149 1,261 Interest on short-term borrowings 176 234 221 232 228 Total interest expense 1,127 1,194 1,478 1,775 1,933 Net interest income 43,060 40,096 40,292 39,887 40,122 Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (491 ) (200 ) (3,000 ) (2,800 ) - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 43,551 40,296 43,292 42,687 40,122 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 1,996 1,833 1,766 1,558 1,999 Fees for services to customers 2,658 2,801 2,578 2,531 2,486 Other 262 549 182 206 203 Total noninterest income 4,916 5,183 4,526 4,295 4,688 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 11,464 9,239 11,984 11,909 12,403 Net occupancy expense 4,254 4,529 4,569 4,259 4,328 Equipment expense 1,667 1,588 1,758 1,628 1,600 Professional services 1,484 1,467 1,579 1,483 1,614 Outsourced services 2,500 2,280 1,950 2,015 2,169 Advertising expense 389 617 762 310 549 FDIC and other insurance 804 812 780 746 777 Other real estate expense (income), net 74 11 (28 ) 32 (60 ) Other 2,369 2,222 2,836 2,315 2,060 Total noninterest expenses 25,005 22,765 26,190 24,697 25,440 Income before taxes 23,462 22,714 21,628 22,285 19,370 Income taxes 5,591 5,625 5,387 5,523 4,937 Net income $ 17,871 17,089 16,241 16,762 14,433 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 0.933 0.890 0.845 0.871 0.749 - Diluted 0.933 0.890 0.845 0.871 0.748 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,152 19,209 19,216 19,249 19,281 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,153 19,210 19,218 19,252 19,290 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 43,060 40,096 40,292 39,888 40,122





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six months ended 06/30/22 06/30/21 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 78,607 80,025 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 233 147 State and political subdivisions 1 1 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 2,454 2,404 Corporate bonds 755 639 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 294 399 Other securities 4 11 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 3,741 3,601 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities-residential 177 234 Total interest on held to maturity securities 177 234 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 127 134 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 2,825 556 Total interest income 85,477 84,550 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 86 98 Savings 319 321 Money market deposit accounts 424 519 Time deposits 1,082 2,927 Interest on short-term borrowings 410 456 Total interest expense 2,321 4,321 Net interest income 83,156 80,229 Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (691 ) 350 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 83,847 79,879 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 3,829 4,034 Fees for services to customers 5,459 4,690 Other 811 392 Total noninterest income 10,099 9,116 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 20,703 24,828 Net occupancy expense 8,783 8,914 Equipment expense 3,255 3,231 Professional services 2,951 3,046 Outsourced services 4,780 4,419 Advertising expense 1,006 903 FDIC and other insurance 1,616 1,484 Other real estate expense, net 85 179 Other 4,591 3,771 Total noninterest expenses 47,770 50,775 Income before taxes 46,176 38,220 Income taxes 11,216 9,704 Net income $ 34,960 28,516 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 1.822 1.479 - Diluted 1.822 1.478 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,184 19,284 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,185 19,292 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 83,156 80,229





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 46,611 47,526 48,357 45,486 47,766 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 999,573 1,225,022 1,171,113 1,147,853 1,134,622 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,046,184 1,272,548 1,219,470 1,193,339 1,182,388 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 101,100 62,059 59,179 59,749 74,579 States and political subdivisions 41 41 41 48 48 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 287,450 244,045 270,798 293,585 315,656 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 25,428 28,086 31,674 34,569 37,199 Corporate bonds 87,740 74,089 45,337 45,915 54,647 Other securities 656 671 684 686 686 Total securities available for sale 502,415 408,991 407,713 434,552 482,815 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 8,544 9,183 9,923 10,701 11,665 Total held to maturity securities 8,544 9,183 9,923 10,701 11,665 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797 5,604 5,604 5,604 5,604 Loans: Commercial 199,886 192,408 200,200 204,679 214,164 Residential mortgage loans 4,076,657 4,026,434 3,998,187 3,951,285 3,892,351 Home equity line of credit 253,758 236,117 230,976 231,314 234,214 Installment loans 10,258 9,395 9,416 9,451 8,638 Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,540,559 4,464,354 4,438,779 4,396,729 4,349,367 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 45,285 46,178 44,267 47,350 50,155 Net loans 4,495,274 4,418,176 4,394,512 4,349,379 4,299,212 Bank premises and equipment, net 32,381 32,644 33,027 33,233 33,691 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,343 48,569 48,090 45,836 45,825 Other assets 88,853 86,158 78,207 62,191 61,378 Total assets $ 6,226,791 6,281,873 6,196,546 6,134,835 6,122,578 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 851,573 835,281 794,878 790,663 765,193 Interest-bearing checking 1,208,159 1,225,093 1,191,304 1,148,593 1,152,901 Savings accounts 1,577,034 1,553,152 1,504,554 1,433,130 1,409,556 Money market deposit accounts 760,338 796,275 782,079 744,051 732,963 Time deposits 999,737 940,215 995,314 1,124,581 1,169,907 Total deposits 5,396,841 5,350,016 5,268,129 5,241,018 5,230,520 Short-term borrowings 147,282 248,371 244,686 230,770 237,791 Operating lease liabilities 51,777 53,094 52,720 50,515 50,586 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,259 37,497 29,883 25,849 25,088 Total liabilities 5,632,159 5,688,978 5,595,418 5,548,152 5,543,985 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Capital stock 20,046 20,046 20,046 20,042 20,041 Surplus 256,661 256,661 256,661 256,565 256,536 Undivided profits 367,100 355,948 349,056 339,554 329,350 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (9,422 ) (2,369 ) 12,147 7,304 7,840 Treasury stock at cost (39,753 ) (37,391 ) (36,782 ) (36,782 ) (35,174 ) Total shareholders' equity 594,632 592,895 601,128 586,683 578,593 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,226,791 6,281,873 6,196,546 6,134,835 6,122,578 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,127 19,202 19,220 19,216 19,265





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 203 187 112 176 150 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 16,259 17,065 16,574 17,878 18,466 Installment 40 33 37 32 43 Total non-accrual loans 16,502 17,285 16,723 18,086 18,659 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 14 16 17 19 20 Total nonperforming loans 16,516 17,301 16,740 18,105 18,679 Other real estate owned 644 269 362 511 251 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,160 17,570 17,102 18,616 18,930 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 2,192 2,109 2,016 2,066 2,142 Installment 5 8 - - - Total non-accrual loans 2,197 2,117 2,016 2,066 2,142 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 2,197 2,117 2,016 2,066 2,142 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,197 2,117 2,016 2,066 2,142 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 203 187 112 176 150 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 18,451 19,174 18,590 19,944 20,608 Installment 45 41 37 32 43 Total non-accrual loans 18,699 19,402 18,739 20,152 20,801 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 14 16 17 19 20 Total nonperforming loans 18,713 19,418 18,756 20,171 20,821 Other real estate owned 644 269 362 511 251 Total nonperforming assets $ 19,357 19,687 19,118 20,682 21,072 Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs New York and other states* Commercial $ - 36 - 30 - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (119 ) (97 ) 52 (39 ) (136 ) Installment 12 3 31 14 (27 ) Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (107 ) (58 ) 83 5 (163 ) Florida Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - - - (1 ) Installment - - - - - Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ - - - - (1 ) Total Commercial $ - 36 - 30 - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (119 ) (97 ) 52 (39 ) (137 ) Installment 12 3 31 14 (27 ) Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (107 ) (58 ) 83 5 (164 ) Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 18,713 19,418 18,756 20,171 20,821 Total nonperforming assets (1) 19,357 19,687 19,118 20,682 21,072 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (107 ) (58 ) 83 5 (164 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 45,285 46,178 44,267 47,350 50,155 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.46 % 0.48 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.34 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.00 % 1.03 % 1.00 % 1.08 % 1.15 % Coverage ratio (1) 242.0 % 237.8 % 236.0 % 234.7 % 240.9 % Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % -0.02 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) N/A N/A 133.3 x 2367.5 x N/A * Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. (1) At period-end (2) For the period ended





DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 71,409 147 0.83 % $ 74,971 97 0.52 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 282,800 1,367 1.92 327,332 1,167 1.43 State and political subdivisions 41 - - 48 0 - Corporate bonds 87,556 522 2.38 57,021 323 2.27 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 27,512 140 2.04 36,839 193 2.09 Other 686 2 1.17 686 5 2.92 Total securities available for sale 470,004 2,178 1.85 496,897 1,785 1.44 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 1,101,489 2,253 0.82 1,126,298 286 0.10 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 8,859 87 3.93 12,179 111 3.67 Total held to maturity securities 8,859 87 3.93 12,179 111 3.67 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797 65 4.49 5,598 65 4.64 Commercial loans 198,972 2,402 4.83 214,912 2,608 4.85 Residential mortgage loans 4,049,271 34,771 3.43 3,847,274 34,836 3.62 Home equity lines of credit 243,648 2,269 3.74 234,476 2,211 3.78 Installment loans 9,321 162 6.98 8,349 153 7.34 Loans, net of unearned income 4,501,212 39,604 3.52 4,305,011 39,808 3.70 Total interest earning assets 6,087,361 44,187 2.90 5,945,983 42,055 2.83 Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,411 ) (50,196 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 193,099 197,561 Total assets $ 6,234,049 $ 6,093,348 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,210,554 42 0.01 % $ 1,149,296 46 0.02 % Money market accounts 777,860 210 0.11 729,136 236 0.13 Savings 1,564,454 163 0.04 1,382,604 162 0.05 Time deposits 968,560 536 0.22 1,198,064 1,261 0.42 Total interest bearing deposits 4,521,428 951 0.08 4,459,100 1,705 0.15 Short-term borrowings 197,259 176 0.36 233,426 228 0.39 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,718,687 1,127 0.10 4,692,526 1,933 0.17 Demand deposits 842,487 751,719 Other liabilities 79,431 73,368 Shareholders' equity 593,444 575,735 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,234,049 $ 6,093,348 Net interest income, tax equivalent 43,060 40,122 Net interest spread 2.80 % 2.66 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 2.83 % 2.70 % Tax equivalent adjustment - - Net interest income 43,060 40,122 DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 66,609 233 0.70 % $ 63,374 147 0.46 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 272,022 2,454 1.80 327,472 2,404 1.47 State and political subdivisions 41 1 6.73 49 1 6.60 Corporate bonds 70,362 755 2.15 60,160 639 2.12 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 28,685 294 2.05 38,203 399 2.09 Other 686 4 1.17 687 11 3.20 Total securities available for sale 438,405 3,741 1.71 489,945 3,601 1.47 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 1,144,108 2,825 0.50 1,078,201 556 0.10 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 9,198 177 3.86 12,723 234 3.68 Total held to maturity securities 9,198 177 3.86 12,723 234 3.68 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,701 127 4.46 5,552 134 4.83 Commercial loans 196,991 4,928 5.00 213,853 5,554 5.19 Residential mortgage loans 4,028,667 68,968 3.43 3,818,426 69,687 3.65 Home equity lines of credit 238,122 4,393 3.72 236,417 4,471 3.81 Installment loans 9,148 318 7.00 8,573 313 7.37 Loans, net of unearned income 4,472,928 78,607 3.52 4,277,269 80,025 3.75 Total interest earning assets 6,070,340 85,477 2.82 5,863,690 84,550 2.89 Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,584 ) (50,071 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 200,193 197,682 Total assets $ 6,223,949 $ 6,011,301 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,201,078 86 0.01 % $ 1,117,113 98 0.02 % Money market accounts 784,737 424 0.11 727,363 519 0.14 Savings 1,546,316 319 0.04 1,349,013 321 0.05 Time deposits 966,372 1,082 0.23 1,229,838 2,927 0.48 Total interest bearing deposits 4,498,503 1,911 0.09 4,423,327 3,865 0.18 Short-term borrowings 222,755 410 0.37 228,643 456 0.40 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,721,258 2,321 0.10 4,651,970 4,321 0.19 Demand deposits 825,685 712,790 Other liabilities 81,520 73,276 Shareholders' equity 595,486 573,265 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,223,949 $ 6,011,301 Net interest income, tax equivalent 83,156 80,229 Net interest spread 2.72 % 2.70 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 2.74 % 2.74 % Tax equivalent adjustment - - Net interest income 83,156 80,229

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.