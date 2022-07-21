TrustCo Reports Historic Performance – Past and Present; Net Income of $17.9 Million up 24% over the Prior Year Quarter

| Source: TrustCo Bank Corp NY TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Schenectady, New York, UNITED STATES

GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced second quarter 2022 net income of $17.9 million or $0.933 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $14.4 million or $0.748 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2021; and net income of $35.0 million or $1.822 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $28.5 million or $1.478 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.  

Overview

Noting that Trustco Bank marked its 120th year serving the community this June by ringing Nasdaq’s opening bell on June 13, 2022, Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said “The long-sustained success and strong financial performance of TrustCo Bank Corp NY truly is something to be celebrated. With events from Times Square in New York City to our historic main office in Schenectady, New York, this quarter we have honored the leaders that came before us building not just a strong bank, but enduring community bonds, and touted our strategic plan for weathering a low interest rate environment. We are very pleased to report today that these efforts have culminated in another quarter of record earnings and very positive loan growth.”

Details

Average loans were up $196.2 million or 4.6% in the second quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $202.0 million, or 5.3%, in the second quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average deposits were up $153.1 million or 2.9% for the second quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $382.6 million or 9.5% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $229.5 million or 19.2%, for the second quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $152.0 million or 8.0% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $48.7 million or 6.7%, and savings balances were up $181.9 million or 13.2%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.        

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.10% in the second quarter 2022 from 0.17% in the second quarter 2021. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year while interest rates remained low; however, the Bank is monitoring the recent Federal Funds target rate increases, and the effects it is having on deposit rates as we move forward. Continued increases in rates by the Federal Reserve Board will more than likely cause an increase in rates of interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2022 was 2.83%, up 13 basis points from 2.70% in the second quarter of 2021. This was primarily also due to the recent increase in the Federal Funds target rate, resulting in more interest earned on our short-term funds.   

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $17.7 million or 3.1% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter 2022 were 1.15% and 12.08%, respectively, an increase as compared to 0.95% and 10.05% for the second quarter 2021. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. Salaries and benefits expense increased approximately $2.2 million over the prior quarter due to a true-up to the incentive compensation accrual in the prior quarter. Salaries and benefits expense has returned to historical levels in the second quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio was 51.97 for the second quarter 2022, a decrease as compared to 56.91 for the second quarter 2021. The Bank also purchased 75 thousand shares of stock under the previously announced Stock Repurchase Plan.
  
Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have stayed consistent. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $20.8 million at June 30, 2021. NPLs were 0.41% and 0.48% of total loans at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 242.0% at June 30, 2022, compared to 240.9% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $21.1 million at June 30, 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarter, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million. The Company recorded a credit to provision for credit losses of $491 thousand, which includes a credit to provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million as a result of improving unemployment and housing price forecasts, offset by a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $509 thousand as a result of a corresponding increase in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.00% and 1.15% as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $45.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $50.2 million at June 30, 2021.

Net recoveries for the second quarter 2022 were $107 thousand versus net recoveries in the second quarter 2021 of $164 thousand. The annualized net recoveries ratio was (0.01)% and (0.02)% for the second quarter 2022 and 2021, respectively.

At June 30, 2022 the equity to asset ratio was 9.55%, compared to 9.45% at June 30, 2021. Book value per share at June 30, 2022 was $31.06, up 3.5% compared to $30.00 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 144 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2022.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2022. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-844-200-6205, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 005124. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 575732. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/221175934, and will be available for one year.  

Safe Harbor Statement  
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2022, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank

 
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Three months ended
  6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021
Summary of operations      
Net interest income (TE)$43,060  40,096  40,122 
(Credit) Provision for credit losses (491) (200) - 
Noninterest income 4,916  5,183  4,688 
Noninterest expense 25,005  22,765  25,440 
Net income 17,871  17,089  14,433 
       
Per share      
Net income per share:      
- Basic$0.933  0.890  0.749 
- Diluted 0.933  0.890  0.748 
Cash dividends 0.350  0.350  0.341 
Book value at period end 31.06  30.85  30.00 
Market price at period end 30.84  31.93  34.38 
       
At period end      
Full time equivalent employees 793  769  769 
Full service banking offices 144  144  147 
       
Performance ratios      
Return on average assets 1.15 %1.12  0.95 
Return on average equity 12.08  11.60  10.05 
Efficiency (1) 51.97  50.55  56.91 
Net interest spread (TE) 2.80  2.63  2.66 
Net interest margin (TE) 2.83  2.66  2.70 
Dividend payout ratio 37.46  39.36  45.51 
       
Capital ratios at period end      
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.54 %9.43  9.44 
Consolidated equity to assets 9.55 %9.44  9.45 
       
Asset quality analysis at period end      
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.41  0.43  0.48 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31  0.31  0.34 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.00  1.03  1.15 
Coverage ratio (3) 2.4x  2.4x  2.4x 
       
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
       
TE = Taxable equivalent


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 Six months ended
  06/30/22 06/30/21
Summary of operations    
Net interest income (TE)$83,156  80,229 
(Credit) Provision for credit losses (691) 350 
Noninterest income 10,099  9,116 
Noninterest expense 47,770  50,775 
Net income 34,960  28,516 
     
Per share    
Net income per share:    
- Basic$1.822  1.479 
- Diluted 1.822  1.478 
Cash dividends 0.700  0.681 
Book value at period end 31.06  30.00 
Market price at period end 30.84  34.38 
     
Performance ratios    
Return on average assets 1.13  0.96 
Return on average equity 11.84  10.03 
Efficiency (1) 51.28  56.63 
Net interest spread (TE) 2.72  2.70 
Net interest margin (TE) 2.74  2.74 
Dividend payout ratio 38.39  46.07 
     
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
     
TE = Taxable equivalent.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
  6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans$39,604  39,003  39,655  39,488  39,808 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 147  86  76  91  97 
State and political subdivisions -  1  -  1  - 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
 obligations - residential 1,367  1,087  1,073  1,038  1,167 
Corporate bonds 522  233  206  220  323 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
 participation securities 140  154  165  181  193 
Other securities 2  2  4  5  5 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,178  1,563  1,524  1,536  1,785 
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
 obligations - residential 87  90  97  104  111 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 87  90  97  104  111 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 65  62  62  64  65 
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 2,253  572  432  470  286 
Total interest income 44,187  41,290  41,770  41,662  42,055 
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking 42  44  42  38  46 
Savings 163  156  149  154  162 
Money market deposit accounts 210  214  201  202  236 
Time deposits 536  546  865  1,149  1,261 
Interest on short-term borrowings 176  234  221  232  228 
Total interest expense 1,127  1,194  1,478  1,775  1,933 
           
Net interest income 43,060  40,096  40,292  39,887  40,122 
           
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (491) (200) (3,000) (2,800) - 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 43,551  40,296  43,292  42,687  40,122 
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income 1,996  1,833  1,766  1,558  1,999 
Fees for services to customers 2,658  2,801  2,578  2,531  2,486 
Other 262  549  182  206  203 
Total noninterest income 4,916  5,183  4,526  4,295  4,688 
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits 11,464  9,239  11,984  11,909  12,403 
Net occupancy expense 4,254  4,529  4,569  4,259  4,328 
Equipment expense 1,667  1,588  1,758  1,628  1,600 
Professional services 1,484  1,467  1,579  1,483  1,614 
Outsourced services 2,500  2,280  1,950  2,015  2,169 
Advertising expense 389  617  762  310  549 
FDIC and other insurance 804  812  780  746  777 
Other real estate expense (income), net 74  11  (28) 32  (60)
Other 2,369  2,222  2,836  2,315  2,060 
Total noninterest expenses 25,005  22,765  26,190  24,697  25,440 
           
Income before taxes 23,462  22,714  21,628  22,285  19,370 
Income taxes 5,591  5,625  5,387  5,523  4,937 
           
Net income$17,871  17,089  16,241  16,762  14,433 
           
Net income per common share:          
- Basic$0.933  0.890  0.845  0.871  0.749 
           
- Diluted 0.933  0.890  0.845  0.871  0.748 
           
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,152  19,209  19,216  19,249  19,281 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,153  19,210  19,218  19,252  19,290 
           
Note:  Taxable equivalent net interest income$43,060  40,096  40,292  39,888  40,122 
           

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Six months ended
  06/30/22 06/30/21
Interest and dividend income:    
Interest and fees on loans$78,607  80,025 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 233  147 
State and political subdivisions 1  1 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage    
 obligations - residential 2,454  2,404 
Corporate bonds 755  639 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed    
 participation securities 294  399 
Other securities 4  11 
 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 3,741  3,601 
     
Interest on held to maturity securities:    
Mortgage-backed securities-residential 177  234 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 177  234 
     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 127  134 
     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 2,825  556 
Total interest income 85,477  84,550 
     
Interest expense:    
Interest on deposits:    
Interest-bearing checking 86  98 
Savings 319  321 
Money market deposit accounts 424  519 
Time deposits 1,082  2,927 
Interest on short-term borrowings 410  456 
Total interest expense 2,321  4,321 
     
Net interest income 83,156  80,229 
     
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (691) 350 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 83,847  79,879 
     
Noninterest income:    
Trustco Financial Services income 3,829  4,034 
Fees for services to customers 5,459  4,690 
Other 811  392 
Total noninterest income 10,099  9,116 
     
Noninterest expenses:    
Salaries and employee benefits 20,703  24,828 
Net occupancy expense 8,783  8,914 
Equipment expense 3,255  3,231 
Professional services 2,951  3,046 
Outsourced services 4,780  4,419 
Advertising expense 1,006  903 
FDIC and other insurance 1,616  1,484 
Other real estate expense, net 85  179 
Other 4,591  3,771 
Total noninterest expenses 47,770  50,775 
     
Income before taxes 46,176  38,220 
Income taxes 11,216  9,704 
     
Net income$34,960  28,516 
     
Net income per common share:    
- Basic$1.822  1.479 
     
- Diluted 1.822  1.478 
     
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,184  19,284 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,185  19,292 
     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income$83,156  80,229 
     


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks$46,611  47,526  48,357  45,486  47,766 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 999,573  1,225,022  1,171,113  1,147,853  1,134,622 
Total cash and cash equivalents 1,046,184  1,272,548  1,219,470  1,193,339  1,182,388 
           
Securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 101,100  62,059  59,179  59,749  74,579 
States and political subdivisions 41  41  41  48  48 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 287,450  244,045  270,798  293,585  315,656 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities 25,428  28,086  31,674  34,569  37,199 
Corporate bonds 87,740  74,089  45,337  45,915  54,647 
Other securities 656  671  684  686  686 
Total securities available for sale 502,415  408,991  407,713  434,552  482,815 
           
Held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations-residential 8,544  9,183  9,923  10,701  11,665 
Total held to maturity securities 8,544  9,183  9,923  10,701  11,665 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797  5,604  5,604  5,604  5,604 
           
Loans:          
Commercial 199,886  192,408  200,200  204,679  214,164 
Residential mortgage loans 4,076,657  4,026,434  3,998,187  3,951,285  3,892,351 
Home equity line of credit 253,758  236,117  230,976  231,314  234,214 
Installment loans 10,258  9,395  9,416  9,451  8,638 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,540,559  4,464,354  4,438,779  4,396,729  4,349,367 
           
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 45,285  46,178  44,267  47,350  50,155 
Net loans 4,495,274  4,418,176  4,394,512  4,349,379  4,299,212 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net 32,381  32,644  33,027  33,233  33,691 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,343  48,569  48,090  45,836  45,825 
Other assets 88,853  86,158  78,207  62,191  61,378 
           
Total assets$6,226,791  6,281,873  6,196,546  6,134,835  6,122,578 
           
LIABILITIES:          
Deposits:          
Demand$851,573  835,281  794,878  790,663  765,193 
Interest-bearing checking 1,208,159  1,225,093  1,191,304  1,148,593  1,152,901 
Savings accounts 1,577,034  1,553,152  1,504,554  1,433,130  1,409,556 
Money market deposit accounts 760,338  796,275  782,079  744,051  732,963 
Time deposits 999,737  940,215  995,314  1,124,581  1,169,907 
Total deposits 5,396,841  5,350,016  5,268,129  5,241,018  5,230,520 
           
Short-term borrowings 147,282  248,371  244,686  230,770  237,791 
Operating lease liabilities 51,777  53,094  52,720  50,515  50,586 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,259  37,497  29,883  25,849  25,088 
           
Total liabilities 5,632,159  5,688,978  5,595,418  5,548,152  5,543,985 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Capital stock 20,046  20,046  20,046  20,042  20,041 
Surplus 256,661  256,661  256,661  256,565  256,536 
Undivided profits 367,100  355,948  349,056  339,554  329,350 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (9,422) (2,369) 12,147  7,304  7,840 
Treasury stock at cost (39,753) (37,391) (36,782) (36,782) (35,174)
           
Total shareholders' equity 594,632  592,895  601,128  586,683  578,593 
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,226,791  6,281,873  6,196,546  6,134,835  6,122,578 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,127  19,202  19,220  19,216  19,265 
           


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  6/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/20216/30/2021
Nonperforming Assets      
       
New York and other states*      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$203 187 112 176 150 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 16,259 17,065 16,574 17,878 18,466 
Installment 40 33 37 32 43 
Total non-accrual loans 16,502 17,285 16,723 18,086 18,659 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 14 16 17 19 20 
Total nonperforming loans 16,516 17,301 16,740 18,105 18,679 
Other real estate owned 644 269 362 511 251 
Total nonperforming assets$17,160 17,570 17,102 18,616 18,930 
       
Florida      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$- - - - - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 2,192 2,109 2,016 2,066 2,142 
Installment 5 8 - - - 
Total non-accrual loans 2,197 2,117 2,016 2,066 2,142 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - 
Total nonperforming loans 2,197 2,117 2,016 2,066 2,142 
Other real estate owned - - - - - 
Total nonperforming assets$2,197 2,117 2,016 2,066 2,142 
       
Total      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$203 187 112 176 150 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 18,451 19,174 18,590 19,944 20,608 
Installment 45 41 37 32 43 
Total non-accrual loans 18,699 19,402 18,739 20,152 20,801 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 14 16 17 19 20 
Total nonperforming loans 18,713 19,418 18,756 20,171 20,821 
Other real estate owned 644 269 362 511 251 
Total nonperforming assets$19,357 19,687 19,118 20,682 21,072 
       
       
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs      
       
New York and other states*      
Commercial$- 36 - 30 - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (119)(97)52 (39)(136)
Installment 12 3 31 14 (27)
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(107)(58)83 5 (163)
       
Florida      
Commercial$- - - - - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - - - (1)
Installment - - - - - 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$- - - - (1)
       
Total      
Commercial$- 36 - 30 - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (119)(97)52 (39)(137)
Installment 12 3 31 14 (27)
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(107)(58)83 5 (164)
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1)$18,713 19,418 18,756 20,171 20,821 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 19,357 19,687 19,118 20,682 21,072 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (107)(58)83 5 (164)
       
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 45,285 46,178 44,267 47,350 50,155 
       
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.41%0.43%0.42%0.46%0.48%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31%0.31%0.31%0.34%0.34%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.00%1.03%1.00%1.08%1.15%
Coverage ratio (1) 242.0%237.8%236.0%234.7%240.9%
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) -0.01%-0.01%0.01%0.00%-0.02%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)N/A N/A 133.3x2367.5xN/A 
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the period ended
       


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  June 30, 2022  June 30, 2021 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$71,409  1470.83%$74,971  970.52%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 282,800  1,3671.92  327,332  1,1671.43 
State and political subdivisions 41  --  48  0- 
Corporate bonds 87,556  5222.38  57,021  3232.27 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities 27,512  1402.04  36,839  1932.09 
Other 686  21.17  686  52.92 
             
Total securities available for sale 470,004  2,1781.85  496,897  1,7851.44 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 1,101,489  2,2530.82  1,126,298  2860.10 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 8,859  873.93  12,179  1113.67 
             
Total held to maturity securities 8,859  873.93  12,179  1113.67 
             
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797  654.49  5,598  654.64 
             
Commercial loans 198,972  2,4024.83  214,912  2,6084.85 
Residential mortgage loans 4,049,271  34,7713.43  3,847,274  34,8363.62 
Home equity lines of credit 243,648  2,2693.74  234,476  2,2113.78 
Installment loans 9,321  1626.98  8,349  1537.34 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 4,501,212  39,6043.52  4,305,011  39,8083.70 
             
Total interest earning assets 6,087,361  44,1872.90  5,945,983  42,0552.83 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,411)     (50,196)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 193,099      197,561     
             
             
Total assets$6,234,049     $6,093,348     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,210,554  420.01%$1,149,296  460.02%
Money market accounts 777,860  2100.11  729,136  2360.13 
Savings 1,564,454  1630.04  1,382,604  1620.05 
Time deposits 968,560  5360.22  1,198,064  1,2610.42 
             
Total interest bearing deposits 4,521,428  9510.08  4,459,100  1,7050.15 
Short-term borrowings 197,259  1760.36  233,426  2280.39 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,718,687  1,1270.10  4,692,526  1,9330.17 
             
Demand deposits 842,487      751,719     
Other liabilities 79,431      73,368     
Shareholders' equity 593,444      575,735     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,234,049     $6,093,348     
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   43,060     40,122  
             
Net interest spread    2.80%    2.66%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.83%    2.70%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   -     -  
             
             
Net interest income   43,060     40,122  
             
             
             
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
             
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Six months ended  Six months ended 
  June 30, 2022  June 30, 2021 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$66,609  2330.70%$63,374  1470.46%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 272,022  2,4541.80  327,472  2,4041.47 
State and political subdivisions 41  16.73  49  16.60 
Corporate bonds 70,362  7552.15  60,160  6392.12 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities 28,685  2942.05  38,203  3992.09 
Other 686  41.17  687  113.20 
             
Total securities available for sale 438,405  3,7411.71  489,945  3,6011.47 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 1,144,108  2,8250.50  1,078,201  5560.10 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential 9,198  1773.86  12,723  2343.68 
             
Total held to maturity securities 9,198  1773.86  12,723  2343.68 
             
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,701  1274.46  5,552  1344.83 
             
Commercial loans 196,991  4,9285.00  213,853  5,5545.19 
Residential mortgage loans 4,028,667  68,9683.43  3,818,426  69,6873.65 
Home equity lines of credit 238,122  4,3933.72  236,417  4,4713.81 
Installment loans 9,148  3187.00  8,573  3137.37 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 4,472,928  78,6073.52  4,277,269  80,0253.75 
             
Total interest earning assets 6,070,340  85,4772.82  5,863,690  84,5502.89 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,584)     (50,071)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 200,193      197,682     
             
             
Total assets$6,223,949     $6,011,301     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,201,078  860.01%$1,117,113  980.02%
Money market accounts 784,737  4240.11  727,363  5190.14 
Savings 1,546,316  3190.04  1,349,013  3210.05 
Time deposits 966,372  1,0820.23  1,229,838  2,9270.48 
             
Total interest bearing deposits 4,498,503  1,9110.09  4,423,327  3,8650.18 
Short-term borrowings 222,755  4100.37  228,643  4560.40 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,721,258  2,3210.10  4,651,970  4,3210.19 
             
Demand deposits 825,685      712,790     
Other liabilities 81,520      73,276     
Shareholders' equity 595,486      573,265     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,223,949     $6,011,301     
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   83,156     80,229  
             
Net interest spread    2.72%    2.70%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.74%    2.74%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   -     -  
             
             
Net interest income   83,156     80,229  
             

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
  6/30/20223/31/20226/30/2021    
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets        
Total Assets (GAAP)$6,226,791 6,281,873 6,122,578     
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553     
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 6,226,238 6,281,320 6,122,025     
         
Equity (GAAP) 594,632 592,895 578,593     
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553     
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 594,079 592,342 578,040     
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.54%9.43%9.44%    
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.55%9.44%9.45%    
         
  Three months ended  Six months ended
Efficiency Ratio 6/30/20223/31/20226/30/2021  6/30/20226/30/2021
         
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)$43,060 40,096 40,122  $83,156 80,229 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,916 5,183 4,688   10,099 9,116 
Less: Net gain on sale of building - 268 -   268 - 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 47,976 45,011 44,810   92,987 89,345 
         
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 25,005 22,765 25,440   47,770 50,775 
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net 74 11 (60)  85 179 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 24,931 22,754 25,500   47,685 50,596 
         
Efficiency Ratio 51.97%50.55%56.91%  51.28%56.63%
         

Contact Data