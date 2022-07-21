NeuroPace to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by following one of the below links:

Webcast link for interested listeners : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e9g3pw5c [edge.media-server.com] [nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]

Dial-in registration for sell-side research analysts: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9a39528014b64663b5d4f5d3f7805954



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.neuropace.com.

An archived recording will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.neuropace.com. The webcasts will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:

Gilmartin Group

Matt Bacso, CFA

investors@neuropace.com