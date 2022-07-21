Boxed, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, announced today that it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after market close. Boxed will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.



The live webcast can be accessed on the Boxed Investor Relations website at https://investors.boxed.com under “Events & Presentations”. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 844-200-6205 from the U.S. and 929-526-1599 internationally, and enter code 976677.

About Boxed

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by the Company’s own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company aspires to make a positive social impact with an emphasis on good Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices, and as such, has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.

Investor Contacts

Chris Mandeville

ICR

BoxedIR@icrinc.com

Media Contacts

David Taft

Boxed

dave@boxed.com