DICE Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Lead Oral IL-17 Antagonist, DC-806, for the Treatment of Psoriasis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced the completion of enrollment in the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806 in healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients. DC-806 is an orally-available, small molecule antagonist of the pro-inflammatory cytokine, interleukin-17 (IL-17), which is a validated drug target for the treatment of a variety of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis.

The Phase 1 trial is a first-in-human, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to generate safety and pharmacokinetic data and provide early clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients. The trial is being conducted in three overlapping parts: Phase 1a (single ascending dose) and Phase 1b (multiple ascending dose) in healthy volunteers, and a Phase 1c (proof-of-concept) in psoriasis patients.

“Completion of enrollment in the Phase 1 study of DC-806 is an important step towards our objective of providing transformative oral medicines to patients suffering from psoriasis and other chronic autoimmune and inflammatory disorders,” said Kevin Judice, Ph.D., CEO of DICE Therapeutics. “IL-17 is a validated and powerful driver of psoriasis and we believe this ongoing Phase 1 study will provide us with early safety and proof-of-concept data, as well as dose selection guidance for future studies. We look forward to topline data across all three parts of the Phase 1 expected in the second half of 2022.”

About the DICE Oral IL-17 Franchise and Psoriasis

DICE is developing orally-available, small molecule antagonists of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule IL-17, an immune cell-derived cytokine that is produced in response to infection by certain microorganisms. Upon binding to its receptor on various cell types found in tissues (e.g., keratinocytes, fibroblasts, and epithelial cells), IL-17 elicits downstream signals that orchestrate sustained tissue inflammation, with the aim of clearing the invading pathogen.

In autoimmune diseases, the immune system appears to overreact and mount strong immune responses in the absence of an obvious infectious event. Over the past two decades, research has shown that IL-17 is a powerful driver of the skin disease psoriasis. Psoriasis manifests as erythematous plaques with thick scaling that can occur anywhere on the body. Symptoms include itching, bleeding and pain; furthermore, the disease can lead to disfiguration and considerable psychological burden. According to the National Psoriasis Association, more than eight million Americans – and 125 million people worldwide – suffered from psoriasis in 2020. There is no cure for psoriasis.

The therapeutic candidates in DICE’s oral IL-17 franchise are being developed initially for the treatment of psoriasis, with the objective of achieving therapeutic benefit similar to that of the U.S. FDA-approved injectable biologics. DC-806 is the lead candidate in DICE’s oral IL-17 franchise.

About DICE Therapeutics, Inc.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE is initially focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts, which have demonstrated the greatest therapeutic benefit to date in these disease areas. The Company’s DELSCAPE platform is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics. DICE’s lead therapeutic candidates are oral antagonists of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, IL-17, which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications. DICE is also developing oral therapeutic candidates targeting α4ß7 integrin and αVß1/αVß6 integrin for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, respectively.

