UFP Industries Reports Record Second Quarter Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced record net sales of $2.9 billion and net earnings attributable to controlling interests of $203 million for the second quarter of 2022. The company also reported record earnings per diluted share of $3.23, a 16 percent increase over the second quarter of 2021.



“I want to thank our hard-working teammates for delivering another outstanding, record-breaking quarter. Our construction and industrial business segments performed very well, and our retail segment, which is most adversely impacted by rapidly falling lumber prices, managed this challenge and is well-positioned for the rest of 2022 with the expected stabilization of lumber prices,” said CEO Matthew J. Missad. “Our teammates have produced record results, quarter after quarter and year after year, despite numerous external challenges. They have generated a powerful culture of optimism and resilience that positions our company for even greater success in the future.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):

Net sales of $2.9 billion increased 7 percent due to a 4 percent increase in lumber prices, a 2 percent increase in organic unit sales, and a 1 percent increase in unit sales from acquisitions.

Earnings from operations of $286 million increased 21 percent. Acquisitions contributed $2.5 million to earnings.

The increase in SG&A of $30 million, or 16 percent, is largely attributable to an increase in bad debt expense ($9 million), increases in bonus and sales incentive compensation expenses ($4 million) resulting from increased profitability, increases in wages and benefits ($6 million), and recent acquisitions ($4 million). The company recently modified its incentive compensation plan, which reduced bonus expense in the second quarter by $17 million. SG&A as a percentage of gross profit fell from 44 percent to 43 percent.

New product sales of $181 million increased 37 percent, which excludes new products that were sunset at the end of 2021. New product sales leaders include Deckorators mineral-based composite decking and Strip Pak mixed-material packaging solutions.

The percentage of total sales that are value-added increased from 54 percent to 62 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA of $318.5 million increased 22 percent, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 130 basis points to 11 percent. Acquisitions during 2022 contributed $3.5 million to adjusted EBITDA.

UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet, with $1.16 billion of liquidity as of June 25, 2022, consisting of surplus cash and availability under its revolving credit facility and shelf agreements with lenders. The company’s diversified and return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:

In May, the company acquired Cedar Poly, LLC, a recycler of plastics that can be used in manufacturing Deckorators decking. In late June, UFP Industries acquired a 50 percent stake in Dempsey Wood Products, LLC, a producer of kiln-dried lumber, pallet lumber, and other industrial wood products used primarily in pallet manufacturing. Both acquisitions solidify the company’s supply chain and position the company for additional growth and margin improvements.

The company has targeted $175-225 million for capital expenditures in 2022, an increase over the $151 million spent in 2021. The company’s capital expenditures during the first six months of 2022 totaled $72 million and have been adversely impacted by longer lead times required for most equipment and rolling stock.

In February 2022, our Board of Directors authorized an increase in the company’s share repurchase program of up to 2.6 million shares. Through June 2022, the company has purchased approximately 1,210,000 shares at an average price of $77.06. The company issued 913,000 shares in 2022 for share-based compensation programs at an average issue price of $82.71 per share.

On July 20, 2022, the Board approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.25 per share, payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2022. This dividend is 67 percent higher than the dividend of $0.15 per share paid on September 15, 2021.

The company continues to seek opportunities to invest in companies that represent a strong strategic fit and allow it to drive new growth and margin improvements, enhance its capabilities, and create more value for its customers and shareholders.



By business segment, the company reported the following second quarter 2022 results:

UFP Retail Solutions

$1.12 billion in net sales, down 11 percent over the second quarter of 2021 due to a 5 percent decline in organic unit sales, a 5 percent decrease in selling prices, a 2 percent decrease due to the transfer of certain sales to the construction segment, and a 1 percent increase in unit sales from acquisitions.

Organic unit sales fell 8 percent for Sunbelt Forest Products and 1 percent for ProWood, the company’s pressure-treating operations, as consumer demand for these products began to normalize. Organic unit sales fell 22 percent for Outdoor Essentials and 9 percent for Deckorators but were up 3 percent for UFP-Edge due to expanded capacity and market share gains. Total sales of Deckorators products increased $20.8 million year over year, including $17.8 million from acquisitions.

Gross profit for the retail segment fell 40 percent to $73 million, as rapidly falling lumber prices reduced margins for variable-priced products such as pressure-treated wood. As a result of the impact of falling lumber prices on variable-priced products, the value of inventory and gross profits was reduced by approximately $9 million for a lower of cost or net realizable value reserve. Gross profit margin fell to 6.5 percent in 2022 from 9.7 percent in 2021. The anticipated stabilization in lumber prices is expected to have a positive impact on year-over-year comparisons of third quarter 2022 results.

Retail sales have accounted for 39 percent of the company’s sales year to date. When evaluating future demand for the retail segment, the company analyzes data such as the same store sales growth of national home improvement retailers. Those sales are forecasted to range from a decline of 1 percent to an increase of 3 percent in 2022.

UFP Industrial

$676 million in net sales, up 11 percent from the second quarter of 2021 due to an 11 percent increase in selling prices, a 1 percent increase in unit sales from acquisitions, and a 1 percent decline in organic unit growth. The organic unit sales decline is attributable to an intentional change in product mix, as the segment focuses more on higher-margin products while being more selective in taking on new business. New product sales increased 84 percent to $68 million.

Gross profit rose 21 percent to $162 million, reflecting the company’s ability to pass on the impact of higher lumber prices and labor and transportation costs, and the successful implementation of value-based selling initiatives.

Industrial sales have accounted for 24 percent of the company’s sales year to date. When evaluating future demand, the company considers a number of metrics, including the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), durable goods manufacturing, and U.S. GDP. The PMI of 53 for June 2022 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector; however, this has fallen from a high of 61 in late 2021. New orders for manufactured durable goods rose 0.7 percent during May, the most recent month reported. U.S. GDP for the first quarter of 2022 fell 1.6 percent but is forecasted to grow in the second quarter.

UFP Construction

$975 million in net sales, up 32 percent over the second quarter of 2021, due to a 15 percent increase in organic unit growth, a 2 percent increase due to the transfer of certain sales from the retail segment, and a 15 percent increase in selling prices. Unit sales increased in all markets: concrete forming (up 79 percent, 44 percent of which is the result of the reclassification of certain product sales from UFP Retail Solutions to UFP Construction); commercial (up 63 percent); factory built housing (up 16 percent); and site built residential housing (up 1 percent).

Gross profit increased 69 percent to $227 million in the second quarter, due to increased unit sales, the company’s ability to better leverage fixed costs, and better pricing discipline. Gross profit margin rose to 23 percent in 2022 from 18 percent in 2021.

The company’s site built residential customers have accounted for approximately 13 percent of total sales year to date. More than 75 percent of the company’s site-built residential housing sales are in areas such as Texas and the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Mountain West regions, which have experienced significant population growth through migration from other states and are forecasted to continue to grow. The company’s factory built customers have accounted for 14 percent of total sales year to date. This business, along with the company’s multifamily business, could benefit from higher interest rates as buyers seek more affordable housing alternatives. As a result of these factors, we believe these customers are better insulated from downturns in the housing market.

OUTLOOK

“We continue to monitor global macroeconomic conditions and the impact on our business,” said Missad. “UFP serves many diverse end markets from more than 200 locations worldwide, and this diversified approach has mitigated various challenges through the years. We expect our balanced business model and operational improvements will continue to help us navigate new external challenges, including rising interest rates and historically high inflation. In the near term, we expect more normalized demand in our largest segment, retail solutions, but see year-over-year improvement in the third quarter due to more favorable comparisons. For the industrial segment, we continue to monitor activity and the key economic indicators that drive this business with many of those metrics remaining mixed. Pricing remains healthy as we pass through inflationary costs and benefit from our focus on value-added products. In the construction segment, we see continued activity in commercial and infrastructure end markets and expect our exposure to a projected softening in the housing market to be somewhat offset by favorable demographic trends in the markets we serve and our participation in more affordable housing. Our diversified business and end markets give us the confidence to successfully navigate various market environments, delivering good returns to shareholders.”

CONFERENCE CALL

UFP Industries will conduct a conference call to discuss information included in this news release and related matters at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The call will be hosted by CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole, and will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and news media through a webcast at http://www.ufpi.com. A replay of the call will be available through the website.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management considers Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, an alternative performance measure which may provide useful information to investors.

Net earnings

Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to controlling interest unless specifically noted.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 2022/2021

Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET SALES $ 2,900,874 100.0 % $ 2,700,541 100.0 % $ 5,390,187 100.0 % $ 4,525,545 100.0 % COST OF GOODS SOLD 2,397,422 82.6 2,279,247 84.4 4,408,372 81.8 3,817,697 84.4 GROSS PROFIT 503,452 17.4 421,294 15.6 981,815 18.2 707,848 15.6 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 214,538 7.4 184,539 6.8 434,688 8.1 334,637 7.4 OTHER (GAINS) LOSSES, NET 3,348 0.1 (180 ) — 2,536 — (1,211 ) — EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 285,566 9.8 236,935 8.8 544,591 10.1 374,422 8.3 INTEREST AND OTHER EXPENSE, NET 8,566 0.3 3,045 0.1 13,476 0.3 4,530 0.1 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 277,000 9.5 233,890 8.7 531,115 9.9 369,892 8.2 INCOME TAXES 69,147 2.4 58,530 2.2 130,131 2.4 90,281 2.0 NET EARNINGS 207,853 7.2 175,360 6.5 400,984 7.4 279,611 6.2 LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (4,735 ) (0.2 ) (1,978 ) (0.1 ) (8,163 ) (0.2 ) (2,918 ) (0.1 ) NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 203,118 7.0 $ 173,382 6.4 $ 392,821 7.3 $ 276,693 6.1 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 3.24 $ 2.79 $ 6.25 $ 4.46 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 3.23 $ 2.78 $ 6.22 $ 4.45 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 203,470 $ 178,080 $ 399,785 $ 280,135 LESS COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (4,640 ) (2,698 ) (9,017 ) (3,112 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 198,830 $ 175,382 $ 390,768 $ 277,023





SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In thousands) Quarter Period Year to Date Segment Classification 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Retail $ 1,121,440 $ 1,259,218 (10.9 )% $ 2,114,672 $ 2,018,239 4.8 % Industrial 676,333 611,181 10.7 % 1,287,702 1,060,054 21.5 % Construction 975,376 738,704 32.0 % 1,761,847 1,298,235 35.7 % All Other 127,725 91,438 39.7 % 225,966 149,017 51.6 % Total Net Sales $ 2,900,874 $ 2,700,541 7.4 % $ 5,390,187 $ 4,525,545 19.1 % 2022 % of Sales 2021 % of Sales 2022 % of Sales 2021 % of Sales SG&A $ 214,538 7.4 % $ 184,539 6.8 % $ 434,688 8.1 % $ 334,637 7.4 % SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit 42.6 % 43.8 % 44.3 % 47.3 %





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 2022/2021

Quarter Period 2022 (In thousands) Retail Industrial Construction All Other Corporate Total NET SALES $ 1,121,440 $ 676,333 $ 975,376 $ 124,416 $ 3,309 $ 2,900,874 COST OF GOODS SOLD 1,048,260 514,216 748,060 83,336 3,550 2,397,422 GROSS PROFIT 73,180 162,117 227,316 41,080 (241 ) 503,452 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 48,387 67,235 94,638 16,356 (12,078 ) 214,538 OTHER 266 672 (154 ) 1,976 588 3,348 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $ 24,527 $ 94,210 $ 132,832 $ 22,748 $ 11,249 $ 285,566





Quarter Period 2021 (In thousands) Retail Industrial Construction All Other Corporate Total NET SALES $ 1,259,218 $ 611,181 $ 738,704 $ 89,470 $ 1,968 $ 2,700,541 COST OF GOODS SOLD 1,136,887 476,731 604,414 59,745 1,470 2,279,247 GROSS PROFIT 122,331 134,450 134,290 29,725 498 421,294 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 60,376 54,903 66,936 13,604 (11,280 ) 184,539 OTHER (96 ) 21 247 (183 ) (169 ) (180 ) EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $ 62,051 $ 79,526 $ 67,107 $ 16,304 $ 11,947 $ 236,935





Year to Date 2022 (In thousands) Retail Industrial Construction All Other Corporate Total NET SALES $ 2,114,672 $ 1,287,702 $ 1,761,847 $ 219,983 $ 5,983 $ 5,390,187 COST OF GOODS SOLD 1,907,155 976,031 1,373,119 147,360 4,707 4,408,372 GROSS PROFIT 207,517 311,671 388,728 72,623 1,276 981,815 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 111,055 134,466 176,975 32,981 (20,789 ) 434,688 OTHER 538 604 103 2,079 (788 ) 2,536 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $ 95,924 $ 176,601 $ 211,650 $ 37,563 $ 22,853 $ 544,591





Year to Date 2021 (In thousands) Retail Industrial Construction All Other Corporate Total NET SALES $ 2,018,239 $ 1,060,054 $ 1,298,235 $ 145,047 $ 3,970 $ 4,525,545 COST OF GOODS SOLD 1,795,435 845,279 1,075,261 97,771 3,951 3,817,697 GROSS PROFIT 222,804 214,775 222,974 47,276 19 707,848 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 107,476 95,016 122,481 24,025 (14,361 ) 334,637 OTHER (268 ) (177 ) 368 (1,031 ) (103 ) (1,211 ) EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $ 115,596 $ 119,936 $ 100,125 $ 24,282 $ 14,483 $ 374,422





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

JUNE 2022/2021

(In thousands)

ASSETS 2022 2021 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2022 2021 CURRENT ASSETS CURRENT LIABILITIES Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,071 $ 44,286 Cash Overdraft $ 11,926 $ 34,229 Restricted cash 729 629 Accounts payable 386,833 359,484 Investments 35,475 33,827 Accrued liabilities and other 384,738 337,507 Accounts receivable 1,046,543 980,571 Current portion of debt 40,496 97 Inventories 1,106,302 1,026,488 Other current assets 49,324 36,699 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 2,376,444 2,122,500 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 823,993 731,317 OTHER ASSETS 163,464 148,486 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 445,751 424,110 LONG-TERM DEBT AND FINANCE LEASE OBLIGATIONS 276,315 571,856 OTHER LIABILITIES 185,447 165,547 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 625,164 533,187 EQUITY 2,325,068 1,759,563 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,610,823 $ 3,228,283 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,610,823 $ 3,228,283





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 2022/2021

(In thousands) 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 400,984 $ 279,611 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 44,034 38,342 Amortization of intangibles 8,740 7,193 Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements 12,542 5,742 Deferred income taxes 179 177 Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and other 6,181 (2,784 ) Equity in earnings of investee 1,532 1,465 Net loss (gain) on sale and disposition of assets 766 (1,577 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable (304,715 ) (336,094 ) Inventories (134,653 ) (329,577 ) Accounts payable and cash overdraft 56,120 143,018 Accrued liabilities and other (1,313 ) 78,751 NET CASH FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 90,397 (115,733 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (71,675 ) (79,028 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,029 6,673 Acquisitions and purchase of noncontrolling interest, net of cash received (39,343 ) (433,239 ) Purchases of investments (15,166 ) (14,581 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 8,221 6,885 Other (2,829 ) (708 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (118,763 ) (513,998 ) CASH FLOWS (USED IN) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 570,700 849,944 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (571,075 ) (589,695 ) Repayments of debt (2,485 ) — Contingent consideration payment and other (2,553 ) (1,464 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,457 936 Dividends paid to shareholders (28,015 ) (18,550 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (2,053 ) (2,914 ) Repurchase of common stock (90,805 ) — Other (184 ) (331 ) NET CASH (USED IN) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (125,013 ) 237,926 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 956 112 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (152,423 ) (391,693 ) ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 291,223 436,608 ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 138,800 $ 44,915 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 286,662 $ 436,507 Restricted cash, beginning of period 4,561 101 All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 291,223 $ 436,608 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 138,071 $ 44,286 Restricted cash, end of period 729 629 All cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 138,800 $ 44,915





ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 2022/2021

Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings $ 207,853 $ 175,360 $ 400,984 $ 279,611 Interest expense 3,395 3,899 6,697 7,050 Interest and investment income (425 ) (659 ) (934 ) (1,201 ) Income taxes 69,147 58,530 130,131 90,281 Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements 5,611 2,761 12,542 5,742 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets 1,072 (1,045 ) 766 (1,577 ) Equity in earnings of investee 1,017 835 1,532 1,465 Unrealized loss (gain) on investments 4,579 (1,030 ) 6,181 (2,784 ) Depreciation expense 22,192 19,609 44,034 38,342 Amortization of intangibles 4,068 3,195 8,740 7,193 Adjusted EBITDA $ 318,509 $ 261,455 $ 610,673 $ 424,122 Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales 11.0 % 9.7 % 11.3 % 9.4 %

---------------AT THE COMPANY---------------

Dick Gauthier

VP, Communications and Investor Relations

(616) 365-1555