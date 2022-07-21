Devon Energy Completes Acquisition of Williston Basin Bolt-On

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the leasehold interest and related assets of RimRock Oil and Gas, LP in the Williston Basin for a total cash consideration of $865 million, less purchase price adjustments.



This acquisition adds a contiguous position of 38,000 net acres (88% working interest) directly offsetting and overlapping Devon’s existing position. Production from the acquired assets is expected to increase to an average of 20,000 Boe per day over the next year. The transaction also adds more than 100 highly economic undrilled inventory locations, positioning the company’s Williston Basin assets to maintain high-margin production and strong cash flow for several years.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. These risks include, but are not limited to: the risk that the acquired assets do not perform consistent with our expectations, including with respect to future production or drilling inventory; and the other risks identified in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.