Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended June 30, 2022

2nd Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Net income was $76.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $8.6 million, or 13 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $67.8 million.
- The loan portfolio, excluding the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $714 million, or 21 percent annualized, in the current quarter.
- Net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.23 percent compared to 3.20 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin for the current quarter of 3.16 percent, increased 9 basis points from 3.07 percent in the prior quarter.
- Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $199 million in the current quarter which increased $8.6 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $190 million.
- Core deposits increased $85.5 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
- Non-interest bearing deposits increased $71.3 million, or 4 percent, annualized during the current quarter.
- The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 149 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.
First Half 2022 Highlights:
- The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, organically grew $1.121 billion, or 17 percent annualized, in the first half of 2022.
- Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $389 million in the first half of 2022. Excluding the PPP loans, net interest income was $384 million which increased $86.8 million, or 29 percent, over the prior year first half net interest income of $298 million.
- Core deposits increased $468 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the first six months of 2022.
- Dividends declared in the first half of 2022 of $0.66 per share, an increase of $0.03 per share, or 5 percent, over the prior year dividends of $0.63.
Financial Summary
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2021
|Operating results
|Net income
|$
|76,392
|67,795
|77,627
|144,187
|158,429
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.69
|0.61
|0.81
|1.30
|1.66
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.69
|0.61
|0.81
|1.30
|1.66
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.33
|0.33
|0.32
|0.66
|0.63
|Market value per share
|Closing
|$
|47.42
|50.28
|55.08
|47.42
|55.08
|High
|$
|51.40
|60.69
|63.05
|60.69
|67.35
|Low
|$
|44.43
|49.61
|52.99
|44.43
|44.55
|Selected ratios and other data
|Number of common stock shares outstanding
|110,766,287
|110,763,316
|95,507,234
|110,766,287
|95,507,234
|Average outstanding shares - basic
|110,765,379
|110,724,655
|95,505,877
|110,745,017
|95,485,839
|Average outstanding shares - diluted
|110,794,982
|110,800,001
|95,580,904
|110,799,368
|95,565,591
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.16
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.64
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|10.55
|%
|8.97
|%
|13.25
|%
|9.76
|%
|13.68
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|55.74
|%
|57.11
|%
|49.92
|%
|56.42
|%
|48.31
|%
|Dividend payout
|47.83
|%
|54.10
|%
|39.51
|%
|50.77
|%
|37.95
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|66.26
|%
|63.52
|%
|67.64
|%
|66.26
|%
|67.64
|%
|Number of full time equivalent employees
|3,439
|3,439
|2,987
|3,439
|2,987
|Number of locations
|224
|223
|194
|224
|194
|Number of ATMs
|274
|273
|250
|274
|250
KALISPELL, Mont., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $76.4 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 2 percent, from the $77.6 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.69 per share, a decrease of 15 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.81. The $1.2 million decrease in second quarter earnings over the prior year second quarter was driven primarily by a $11.1 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, a $10.3 million decrease in the PPP related income, an increase of $4.1 million of provision for credit loss, and a $976 thousand increase in acquisition-related expenses. For the quarter, the Company experienced a $38.0 million increase, or 24 percent, in net interest income and a $29.4 million increase, or 29 percent, in non-interest expense over the prior year second quarter which was driven by the acquisition of Altabancorp and its Altabank subsidiary (“Alta”). “We were very pleased to see the high quality loan and deposit growth we achieved this quarter,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain prepared to manage through economic headwinds if the economy experiences a recession and are confident in the long term resiliency of our markets and our core business.”
Net income for the six month ended June 30, 2022 was $144.2 million, a decrease of $14.2 million, or 9 percent, from the $158.4 million net income for the first six months in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2022 was $1.30 per share, a decrease of 22 percent from the prior year first half earnings per share of $1.66. The $14.2 million decrease in net income over the prior year first half was driven primarily by a $25.7 million decrease in the PPP related income, a $23.7 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, an increase of $11.1 million of provision for credit loss, and a $7.1 million increase in acquisition-related expenses.
Asset Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|415,406
|436,805
|437,686
|921,207
|(21,399
|)
|(22,280
|)
|(505,801
|)
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|6,209,199
|6,535,763
|9,170,849
|6,147,143
|(326,564
|)
|(2,961,650
|)
|62,056
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|3,788,486
|3,576,941
|1,199,164
|1,024,730
|211,545
|2,589,322
|2,763,756
|Total debt securities
|9,997,685
|10,112,704
|10,370,013
|7,171,873
|(115,019
|)
|(372,328
|)
|2,825,812
|Loans receivable
|Residential real estate
|1,261,119
|1,125,648
|1,051,883
|734,838
|135,471
|209,236
|526,281
|Commercial real estate
|9,310,070
|8,865,585
|8,630,831
|6,584,322
|444,485
|679,239
|2,725,748
|Other commercial
|2,685,392
|2,661,048
|2,664,190
|2,932,419
|24,344
|21,202
|(247,027
|)
|Home equity
|773,582
|715,963
|736,288
|648,800
|57,619
|37,294
|124,782
|Other consumer
|369,592
|362,775
|348,839
|337,669
|6,817
|20,753
|31,923
|Loans receivable
|14,399,755
|13,731,019
|13,432,031
|11,238,048
|668,736
|967,724
|3,161,707
|Allowance for credit losses
|(172,963
|)
|(176,159
|)
|(172,665
|)
|(151,448
|)
|3,196
|(298
|)
|(21,515
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|14,226,792
|13,554,860
|13,259,366
|11,086,600
|671,932
|967,426
|3,140,192
|Other assets
|2,050,122
|1,995,955
|1,873,580
|1,308,353
|54,167
|176,542
|741,769
|Total assets
|$
|26,690,005
|26,100,324
|25,940,645
|20,488,033
|589,681
|749,360
|6,201,972
Total debt securities of $9.998 billion at June 30, 2022 decreased $115 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and increased $2.826 billion, or 39 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 37 percent of total assets at June 30, 2022 compared to 40 percent at December 31, 2021 and 35 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021.
The loan portfolio of $14.400 billion at June 30, 2022 increased $669 million, or 5 percent, in the current quarter and increased $3.162 billion, or 28 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $714 million, or 21 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate which increased $444 million, or 20 percent annualized. Excluding the PPP loans and loans from the acquisition of Alta, the loan portfolio increased $1.950 billion, or 19 percent, from the prior year second quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $1.323 billion, or 20 percent.
The Company received $44.5 million in PPP loan forgiveness during the current quarter. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $15.7 million of PPP loans remaining. In the current quarter, the Company recognized $1.6 million of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the PPP loans. The income recognized in the current quarter included $1.4 million acceleration of net deferred fees in interest income resulting from the SBA forgiveness of loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at June 30, 2022 was $416 thousand, which will be recognized into interest income over the remaining life of the loans or when the loans are forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.
Credit Quality Summary
|At or for the Six
Months ended
|At or for the
Three Months
ended
|At or for the
Year ended
|At or for the Six
Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Allowance for credit losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|172,665
|172,665
|158,243
|158,243
|Acquisitions
|—
|—
|371
|—
|Provision for credit losses
|2,991
|4,344
|16,380
|(5,234
|)
|Charge-offs
|(7,040
|)
|(2,695
|)
|(11,594
|)
|(5,946
|)
|Recoveries
|4,347
|1,845
|9,265
|4,385
|Balance at end of period
|$
|172,963
|176,159
|172,665
|151,448
|Provision for credit losses
|Loan portfolio
|$
|2,991
|4,344
|16,380
|(5,234
|)
|Unfunded loan commitments
|2,507
|2,687
|6,696
|(371
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|5,498
|7,031
|23,076
|(5,605
|)
|Other real estate owned
|$
|—
|—
|—
|705
|Other foreclosed assets
|379
|43
|18
|66
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|5,064
|4,510
|17,141
|4,220
|Non-accrual loans
|38,523
|57,923
|50,532
|48,050
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|43,966
|62,476
|67,691
|53,041
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
|0.16
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.26
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|393
|%
|282
|%
|255
|%
|290
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.20
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.35
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|16,588
|16,080
|50,566
|12,076
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|$
|33,859
|33,702
|34,591
|37,667
|Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings
|$
|2,427
|2,501
|2,627
|3,179
|U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
|$
|5,888
|5,068
|4,028
|4,186
Non-performing assets of $44.0 million at June 30, 2022 decreased $18.5 million, or 30 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $9.1 million, or 17 percent, over prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2022 was 0.16 percent compared to 0.24 percent in the prior quarter and 0.26 percent in the prior year second quarter.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $16.6 million at June 30, 2022 increased $508 thousand from the prior quarter and increased $4.5 million from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2022 was 12 basis points, which compared to 12 basis points in the prior quarter and 11 basis points from prior year second quarter.
The current quarter credit loss benefit of $1.5 million included $1.4 million of credit loss benefit from loans and $179 thousand of credit loss benefit from unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2022 was 1.20 percent which was an 8 basis point decrease compared to the prior quarter and a 15 basis points decrease from the prior year second quarter.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Provision for
Credit Losses
Loans
|Net Charge-Offs
(Recoveries)
|ACL
as a Percent
of Loans
|Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
|Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
|Second quarter 2022
|$
|(1,353
|)
|$
|1,843
|1.20
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.16
|%
|First quarter 2022
|4,344
|850
|1.28
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.24
|%
|Fourth quarter 2021
|19,301
|616
|1.29
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.26
|%
|Third quarter 2021
|2,313
|152
|1.36
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.24
|%
|Second quarter 2021
|(5,723
|)
|(725
|)
|1.35
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.26
|%
|First quarter 2021
|489
|2,286
|1.39
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.19
|%
|Fourth quarter 2020
|(1,528
|)
|4,781
|1.42
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.19
|%
|Third quarter 2020
|2,869
|826
|1.42
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.25
|%
The current quarter provision for credit loss benefit for loans was $1.4 million which was a decrease of $5.7 million from the prior quarter which was driven by the continued improvement in the credit quality and the Company’s increased comfort with the economic forecasts. Current quarter provision for credit loss benefit for loans decreased $4.3 million from the prior year second quarter provision for credit loss benefit of $5.7 million.
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.8 million compared to $850 thousand for the prior quarter and recoveries of $725 thousand from the same quarter last year. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|8,061,304
|7,990,003
|7,779,288
|6,307,794
|71,301
|282,016
|1,753,510
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,432,333
|5,376,881
|5,301,832
|4,151,264
|55,452
|130,501
|1,281,069
|Savings accounts
|3,296,561
|3,287,521
|3,180,046
|2,346,129
|9,040
|116,515
|950,432
|Money market deposit accounts
|4,021,102
|4,044,655
|4,014,128
|2,990,021
|(23,553
|)
|6,974
|1,031,081
|Certificate accounts
|968,382
|995,147
|1,036,077
|939,563
|(26,765
|)
|(67,695
|)
|28,819
|Core deposits, total
|21,779,682
|21,694,207
|21,311,371
|16,734,771
|85,475
|468,311
|5,044,911
|Wholesale deposits
|4,001
|3,688
|25,878
|26,121
|313
|(21,877
|)
|(22,120
|)
|Deposits, total
|21,783,683
|21,697,895
|21,337,249
|16,760,892
|85,788
|446,434
|5,022,791
|Repurchase agreements
|968,197
|958,479
|1,020,794
|995,201
|9,718
|(52,597
|)
|(27,004
|)
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|580,000
|80,000
|—
|—
|500,000
|580,000
|580,000
|Other borrowed funds
|66,200
|57,258
|44,094
|33,556
|8,942
|22,106
|32,644
|Subordinated debentures
|132,701
|132,661
|132,620
|132,540
|40
|81
|161
|Other liabilities
|262,985
|239,838
|228,266
|211,889
|23,147
|34,719
|51,096
|Total liabilities
|$
|23,793,766
|23,166,131
|22,763,023
|18,134,078
|627,635
|1,030,743
|5,659,688
Core deposits of $21.780 billion increased $85.5 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter and non-interest bearing deposits increased $71.3 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the Alta acquisition, core deposits increased $1.771 billion, or 11 percent, from the prior year second quarter. During 2020 and 2021, the Company experienced unprecedented increases in core deposits as a result of increased customer savings and federal stimulus. Non-interest bearing deposits were 37 percent of total core deposits at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 compared to 38 percent at June 30, 2021.
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased $500 million during the current quarter to support the liquidity needs driven by the increase in the loan portfolio. The FHLB advances will continue to fluctuate to supplement the liquidity needs during the year.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Common equity
|$
|3,223,451
|3,182,002
|3,150,263
|2,263,513
|41,449
|73,188
|959,938
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(327,212
|)
|(247,809
|)
|27,359
|90,442
|(79,403
|)
|(354,571
|)
|(417,654
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,896,239
|2,934,193
|3,177,622
|2,353,955
|(37,954
|)
|(281,383
|)
|542,284
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(1,032,323
|)
|(1,034,987
|)
|(1,037,652
|)
|(564,546
|)
|2,664
|5,329
|(467,777
|)
|Tangible stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,863,916
|1,899,206
|2,139,970
|1,789,409
|(35,290
|)
|(276,054
|)
|74,507
|Stockholders’ equity to total assets
|10.85
|%
|11.24
|%
|12.25
|%
|11.49
|%
|Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
|7.26
|%
|7.58
|%
|8.59
|%
|8.98
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|26.15
|26.49
|28.71
|24.65
|(0.34
|)
|(2.56
|)
|1.50
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|16.83
|17.15
|19.33
|18.74
|(0.32
|)
|(2.50
|)
|(1.91
|)
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.864 billion at June 30, 2022 decreased $35.3 million, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily driven by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities during the current quarter which was driven by an increase in interest rates. Tangible stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2022 increased $74.5 million, or 4 percent, from the prior year second quarter which largely was the result of $840 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Alta, despite the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with the Alta acquisition and an increase in the unrealized loss on the AFS debt securities. Tangible book value per common share of $16.83 at the current quarter end decreased $0.32 per share, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.91 per share, or 10 percent, from the prior year second quarter primarily as a result of the increase in the unrealized loss on AFS debt securities.
Cash Dividends
On June 29, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable July 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 12, 2022. The dividend was the Company’s 149th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Compared to March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021
Income Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2022
|Jun 30,
2021
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|199,637
|190,516
|159,956
|9,121
|39,681
|Interest expense
|6,199
|4,961
|4,487
|1,238
|1,712
|Total net interest income
|193,438
|185,555
|155,469
|7,883
|37,969
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|17,309
|17,111
|13,795
|198
|3,514
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|3,850
|3,555
|2,923
|295
|927
|Gain on sale of loans
|4,996
|9,015
|16,106
|(4,019
|)
|(11,110
|)
|(Loss) Gain on sale of investments
|(260
|)
|446
|(61
|)
|(706
|)
|(199
|)
|Other income
|2,385
|3,436
|2,759
|(1,051
|)
|(374
|)
|Total non-interest income
|28,280
|33,563
|35,522
|(5,283
|)
|(7,242
|)
|Total income
|221,718
|219,118
|190,991
|2,600
|30,727
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.23
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.44
|%
Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $193 million increased $7.9 million, or 4 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $38.0 million, or 24 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The current quarter interest income of $200 million increased $9.1 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and was driven by the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in investment yields, both of which more than offset the decrease of $1.8 million in interest income from the PPP loans. The current quarter interest income increased $39.7 million over the prior year second quarter primarily due to $28.7 million of interest income from Altabank division and organic loan growth, which more than offset the $8.8 million decrease in interest income from the PPP loans.
The current quarter interest expense of $6.2 million increased $1.2 million, or 25 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $1.7 million, or 38 percent, over the prior year second quarter primarily the result of an increase in borrowings to support the Company’s liquidity needs. Core deposit cost was 6 basis points in the current quarter compared to 7 basis points in the prior quarter and the prior year second quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 11 basis points in the current quarter compared to 9 basis points in the prior quarter and 10 basis points in the prior year second quarter which was driven by the increased borrowings.
The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.23 percent compared to 3.20 percent in the prior quarter and 3.44 percent in the prior year second quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 4 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point from non-accrual interest and 2 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.16 percent compared to 3.07 in the prior quarter and 3.33 percent in the prior year second quarter. The core net interest margin increased 9 basis points in the current quarter as a result of increased core loan yields and investment yields. The core loan yield of 4.41 percent in the current quarter increased 7 basis points from the prior quarter core loan yield of 4.34 percent. “We are pleased with the growth in our net interest income in the current quarter. The Bank divisions remain focused on growing a low-cost core deposit base, especially non-interest bearing deposits, in a rising rate environment,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $28.3 million which was a decrease of $5.3 million, or 16 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $7.2 million, or 20 percent, over the same quarter last year with both decreases primarily driven by the decrease in gain on sale of residential loans. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $5.0 million for the current quarter decreased $4.0 million, or 45 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $11.1 million, or 69 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The current quarter mortgage activity was lower than prior periods as a result of the continued reduction in residential purchase and refinance activity as mortgage rates continued to rise.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2022
|Jun 30,
2021
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|79,803
|79,074
|64,109
|729
|15,694
|Occupancy and equipment
|10,766
|10,964
|9,208
|(198
|)
|1,558
|Advertising and promotions
|3,766
|3,232
|2,906
|534
|860
|Data processing
|7,553
|7,475
|5,661
|78
|1,892
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed
assets
|6
|—
|48
|6
|(42
|)
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|3,085
|3,055
|1,702
|30
|1,383
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,665
|2,664
|2,488
|1
|177
|Other expenses
|21,877
|23,844
|13,960
|(1,967
|)
|7,917
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|129,521
|130,308
|100,082
|(787
|)
|29,439
Total non-interest expense of $130 million for the current quarter decreased $787 thousand, or 60 basis points, over the prior quarter which was driven by a decrease in acquisition-related expenses during the current quarter. Acquisition-related expenses was $2.1 million in the current quarter compared to $6.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.1 million in the prior year second quarter.
Total non-interest expense increased $29.4 million, or 29 percent, over the prior year second quarter which was primarily driven by the acquisition of Alta. Excluding $18.3 million of non-interest expense from the Altabank division, $1.5 million from deferred compensation on the PPP loans in the prior year, and acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $8.7 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The increase includes $5.2 million from compensation and employee benefits driven by the increased number of employees, annual salary increases and a $2.1 million increase in outside service expenses associated with technology infrastructure improvements.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the second quarter of 2022 was $17.3 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 24 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $1.6 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 18.5 percent compared to 17.1 percent in the prior quarter with the increase driven by higher taxable income. The effective tax rate in the current quarter of 18.5 percent compared to 19.6 percent in the prior year second quarter with the decrease in the current quarter attributable to lower taxable income.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 55.74 percent in the current quarter compared to 57.11 percent in the prior quarter and 49.92 in the prior year second quarter. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.84 percent in the current quarter compared to 54.33 percent in the prior quarter and 49.37 percent in the prior year second quarter. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior year second quarter was driven by the decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, the decrease in income from the PPP loans and the increase in non-interest expense.
Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Compared to June 30, 2021
Income Summary
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|390,153
|$
|321,508
|$
|68,645
|21
|%
|Interest expense
|11,160
|9,227
|1,933
|21
|%
|Total net interest income
|378,993
|312,281
|66,712
|21
|%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|34,420
|26,587
|7,833
|29
|%
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|7,405
|5,701
|1,704
|30
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|14,011
|37,730
|(23,719
|)
|(63)
|%
|Gain on sale of investments
|186
|223
|(37
|)
|(17)
|%
|Other income
|5,821
|5,402
|419
|8
|%
|Total non-interest income
|61,843
|75,643
|(13,800
|)
|(18)
|%
|Total Income
|$
|440,836
|$
|387,924
|$
|52,912
|14
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.21
|%
|3.58
|%
Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $379 million for the first half of 2022 increased $66.7 million, or 21 percent, over the same period in 2021. Interest income of $390 million for the first six months of the current year increased $68.6 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to $58.9 million of interest income from Alta division and organic growth. Interest expense of $11.2 million for the first half of 2022 increased $1.9 million, or 21 percent over the prior year. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first six months of 2022 was 10 basis points, which decreased 1 basis point compared to 11 basis points in first six months of 2021.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first half of 2022 was 3.21 percent, a 37 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 3.58 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding 6 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest and 3 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.11 which was a 32 basis point decrease from the core margin of 3.43 percent in the prior year.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $61.8 million for the first half of 2022 decreased $13.8 million, or 18 percent, over the same period last year and was primarily attributable to the $23.7 million, or 63 percent, decrease in gain on sale of residential loans. Service charges and other fees of $34.4 million for the first six months of 2022 increased $7.8 million, or 29 percent, from prior year as a result of additional fees from increased customer accounts, transaction activity and the acquisition of Alta. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges increased $1.7 million, or 30 percent, primarily driven by increases in credit card interchange fees due to increased activity.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|158,877
|$
|126,577
|$
|32,300
|26
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|21,730
|18,723
|3,007
|16
|%
|Advertising and promotions
|6,998
|5,277
|1,721
|33
|%
|Data processing
|15,028
|10,867
|4,161
|38
|%
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|6
|60
|(54
|)
|(90)
|%
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|6,140
|3,581
|2,559
|71
|%
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|5,329
|4,976
|353
|7
|%
|Other expenses
|45,721
|26,606
|19,115
|72
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|259,829
|$
|196,667
|$
|63,162
|32
|%
Total non-interest expense of $260 million for the first half of 2022 increased $63.2 million, or 32 percent, over the prior year first half. Excluding $41.6 million of non-interest expense from the Altabank division, $6.7 million from deferred compensation on the PPP loans in the prior year, and acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $14.8 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year first half. Excluding the Alta division, compensation and employee benefits increased $13.5 million, or 11 percent, from prior year due to increased number of employees and annual salary increases. Other expenses increased $19.1 million and was primarily driven by expenses related to the Alta division and a $7.1 million increase in acquisition related expenses. Acquisition-related expenses were $8.3 million in the current year compared to $1.2 million in the prior year.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $5.5 million for the first six months of 2022, including provision for credit loss expense of $3.0 million on the loan portfolio and credit loss expense of $2.5 million on unfunded loan commitments. The provision for credit loss expense of $3.0 million on the loan portfolio in the current year increased $8.2 million over the provision for credit loss benefit of $5.2 million in the prior year which was primarily attributable to organic loan growth. Net charge-offs during the current year were $2.7 million compared to $1.6 million during the prior year.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $31.3 million in the first six months of 2022 decreased $7.1 million, or 19 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 17.8 percent compared to 19.5 percent in the prior year.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 56.42 percent for the first six months of 2022 compared to 48.31 percent for the same period last year. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans and acquisition related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 55.19 in 2022 compared to 52.89 in 2021 with the increase driven by the decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans and the increase in non-interest expense.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:
- the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
- changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin and overall profitability;
- legislative or regulatory changes, such as the those signaled by the Biden Administration, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation, that may adversely affect the Company’s business;
- ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
- costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
- the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
- reduced demand for banking products and services;
- the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
- competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
- the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
- the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
- consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
- dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
- material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
- natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
- the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
- the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 22, 2022. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. Investors who would like to call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5ae3db12b0eb47b58e17e4348de70584. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8mhnune6. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com.
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|293,541
|282,335
|198,087
|272,363
|Interest bearing cash deposits
|121,865
|154,470
|239,599
|648,844
|Cash and cash equivalents
|415,406
|436,805
|437,686
|921,207
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|6,209,199
|6,535,763
|9,170,849
|6,147,143
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|3,788,486
|3,576,941
|1,199,164
|1,024,730
|Total debt securities
|9,997,685
|10,112,704
|10,370,013
|7,171,873
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|33,837
|51,284
|60,797
|98,410
|Loans receivable
|14,399,755
|13,731,019
|13,432,031
|11,238,048
|Allowance for credit losses
|(172,963
|)
|(176,159
|)
|(172,665
|)
|(151,448
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|14,226,792
|13,554,860
|13,259,366
|11,086,600
|Premises and equipment, net
|386,198
|373,123
|372,597
|315,573
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|379
|43
|18
|771
|Accrued interest receivable
|80,339
|81,467
|76,673
|70,452
|Deferred tax asset
|147,263
|120,025
|27,693
|—
|Core deposit intangible, net
|46,930
|49,594
|52,259
|50,533
|Goodwill
|985,393
|985,393
|985,393
|514,013
|Non-marketable equity securities
|33,215
|13,217
|10,020
|10,019
|Bank-owned life insurance
|168,231
|167,298
|167,671
|123,035
|Other assets
|168,337
|154,511
|120,459
|125,547
|Total assets
|$
|26,690,005
|26,100,324
|25,940,645
|20,488,033
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|8,061,304
|7,990,003
|7,779,288
|6,307,794
|Interest bearing deposits
|13,722,379
|13,707,892
|13,557,961
|10,453,098
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|968,197
|958,479
|1,020,794
|995,201
|FHLB advances
|580,000
|80,000
|—
|—
|Other borrowed funds
|66,200
|57,258
|44,094
|33,556
|Subordinated debentures
|132,701
|132,661
|132,620
|132,540
|Accrued interest payable
|2,334
|2,284
|2,409
|2,433
|Deferred tax liability
|—
|—
|—
|6,463
|Other liabilities
|260,651
|237,554
|225,857
|202,993
|Total liabilities
|23,793,766
|23,166,131
|22,763,023
|18,134,078
|Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized
|1,108
|1,108
|1,107
|955
|Paid-in capital
|2,341,097
|2,339,405
|2,338,814
|1,496,488
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|881,246
|841,489
|810,342
|766,070
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(327,212
|)
|(247,809
|)
|27,359
|90,442
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,896,239
|2,934,193
|3,177,622
|2,353,955
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|26,690,005
|26,100,324
|25,940,645
|20,488,033
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months ended
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2021
|Interest Income
|Debt securities
|$
|42,841
|38,654
|28,730
|81,495
|56,036
|Residential real estate loans
|13,026
|15,515
|9,541
|28,541
|19,687
|Commercial loans
|131,259
|124,556
|110,829
|255,815
|224,370
|Consumer and other loans
|12,511
|11,791
|10,856
|24,302
|21,415
|Total interest income
|199,637
|190,516
|159,956
|390,153
|321,508
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|3,141
|3,464
|2,804
|6,605
|5,818
|Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
|367
|393
|651
|760
|1,340
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,298
|12
|—
|1,310
|—
|Other borrowed funds
|264
|220
|177
|484
|351
|Subordinated debentures
|1,129
|872
|855
|2,001
|1,718
|Total interest expense
|6,199
|4,961
|4,487
|11,160
|9,227
|Net Interest Income
|193,438
|185,555
|155,469
|378,993
|312,281
|Provision for credit losses
|(1,533
|)
|7,031
|(5,653
|)
|5,498
|(5,605
|)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|194,971
|178,524
|161,122
|373,495
|317,886
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and other fees
|17,309
|17,111
|13,795
|34,420
|26,587
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|3,850
|3,555
|2,923
|7,405
|5,701
|Gain on sale of loans
|4,996
|9,015
|16,106
|14,011
|37,730
|(Loss) Gain on sale of debt securities
|(260
|)
|446
|(61
|)
|186
|223
|Other income
|2,385
|3,436
|2,759
|5,821
|5,402
|Total non-interest income
|28,280
|33,563
|35,522
|61,843
|75,643
|Non-Interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|79,803
|79,074
|64,109
|158,877
|126,577
|Occupancy and equipment
|10,766
|10,964
|9,208
|21,730
|18,723
|Advertising and promotions
|3,766
|3,232
|2,906
|6,998
|5,277
|Data processing
|7,553
|7,475
|5,661
|15,028
|10,867
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed
assets
|6
|—
|48
|6
|60
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|3,085
|3,055
|1,702
|6,140
|3,581
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,665
|2,664
|2,488
|5,329
|4,976
|Other expenses
|21,877
|23,844
|13,960
|45,721
|26,606
|Total non-interest expense
|129,521
|130,308
|100,082
|259,829
|196,667
|Income Before Income Taxes
|93,730
|81,779
|96,562
|175,509
|196,862
|Federal and state income tax expense
|17,338
|13,984
|18,935
|31,322
|38,433
|Net Income
|$
|76,392
|67,795
|77,627
|144,187
|158,429
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months ended
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,229,013
|$
|13,026
|4.24
|%
|$
|1,140,224
|$
|15,515
|5.44
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|11,712,381
|132,799
|4.55
|%
|11,318,767
|125,919
|4.51
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|1,107,396
|12,511
|4.53
|%
|1,075,102
|11,791
|4.45
|%
|Total loans 2
|14,048,790
|158,336
|4.52
|%
|13,534,093
|153,225
|4.59
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,979,865
|18,413
|3.72
|%
|1,723,125
|15,664
|3.64
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|8,685,641
|28,473
|1.31
|%
|8,883,211
|26,465
|1.19
|%
|Total earning assets
|24,714,296
|205,222
|3.33
|%
|24,140,429
|195,354
|3.28
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,033,601
|1,036,315
|Non-earning assets
|619,671
|756,422
|Total assets
|$
|26,367,568
|$
|25,933,166
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|7,991,993
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|7,859,706
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,405,470
|723
|0.05
|%
|5,279,984
|845
|0.06
|%
|Savings accounts
|3,261,798
|244
|0.03
|%
|3,246,512
|332
|0.04
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,999,582
|1,369
|0.14
|%
|4,030,795
|1,381
|0.14
|%
|Certificate accounts
|982,397
|797
|0.33
|%
|1,019,595
|897
|0.36
|%
|Total core deposits
|21,641,240
|3,133
|0.06
|%
|21,436,592
|3,455
|0.07
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|3,877
|8
|0.71
|%
|17,191
|9
|0.22
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|923,459
|367
|0.16
|%
|970,544
|393
|0.16
|%
|FHLB advances
|476,978
|1,298
|1.08
|%
|15,000
|12
|0.33
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|190,072
|1,393
|2.94
|%
|179,725
|1,092
|2.46
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|23,235,626
|6,199
|0.11
|%
|22,619,052
|4,961
|0.09
|%
|Other liabilities
|235,814
|249,316
|Total liabilities
|23,471,440
|22,868,368
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|1,108
|1,107
|Paid-in capital
|2,340,059
|2,338,887
|Retained earnings
|875,276
|847,172
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(320,315
|)
|(122,368
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,896,128
|3,064,798
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|26,367,568
|$
|25,933,166
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|199,023
|$
|190,393
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.22
|%
|3.19
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.23
|%
|3.20
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.5 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.8 million and $3.3 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $226 thousand and $225 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Three Months ended
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,229,013
|$
|13,026
|4.24
|%
|$
|825,467
|$
|9,541
|4.62
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|11,712,381
|132,799
|4.55
|%
|9,520,603
|112,226
|4.73
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|1,107,396
|12,511
|4.53
|%
|964,415
|10,856
|4.51
|%
|Total loans 2
|14,048,790
|158,336
|4.52
|%
|11,310,485
|132,623
|4.70
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,979,865
|18,413
|3.72
|%
|1,548,323
|14,740
|3.81
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|8,685,641
|28,473
|1.31
|%
|5,810,800
|17,251
|1.19
|%
|Total earning assets
|24,714,296
|205,222
|3.33
|%
|18,669,608
|164,614
|3.54
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,033,601
|565,749
|Non-earning assets
|619,671
|804,897
|Total assets
|$
|26,367,568
|$
|20,040,254
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|7,991,993
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|6,100,872
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,405,470
|723
|0.05
|%
|4,073,819
|600
|0.06
|%
|Savings accounts
|3,261,798
|244
|0.03
|%
|2,295,334
|141
|0.02
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,999,582
|1,369
|0.14
|%
|2,921,642
|861
|0.12
|%
|Certificate accounts
|982,397
|797
|0.33
|%
|955,694
|1,181
|0.50
|%
|Total core deposits
|21,641,240
|3,133
|0.06
|%
|16,347,361
|2,783
|0.07
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|3,877
|8
|0.71
|%
|34,301
|21
|0.24
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|923,459
|367
|0.16
|%
|974,744
|651
|0.27
|%
|FHLB advances
|476,978
|1,298
|1.08
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|190,072
|1,393
|2.94
|%
|166,002
|1,032
|2.49
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|23,235,626
|6,199
|0.11
|%
|17,522,408
|4,487
|0.10
|%
|Other liabilities
|235,814
|168,613
|Total liabilities
|23,471,440
|17,691,021
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|1,108
|955
|Paid-in capital
|2,340,059
|1,495,886
|Retained earnings
|875,276
|756,561
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(320,315
|)
|95,831
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,896,128
|2,349,233
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|26,367,568
|$
|20,040,254
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|199,023
|$
|160,127
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.22
|%
|3.44
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.23
|%
|3.44
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.5 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.8 million and $3.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $226 thousand and $255 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Six Months ended
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,184,864
|$
|28,541
|4.82
|%
|$
|859,073
|$
|19,687
|4.58
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|11,516,661
|258,718
|4.53
|%
|9,466,763
|227,154
|4.84
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|1,091,338
|24,302
|4.49
|%
|957,116
|21,415
|4.51
|%
|Total loans 2
|13,792,863
|311,561
|4.56
|%
|11,282,952
|268,256
|4.79
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,852,204
|34,077
|3.68
|%
|1,546,912
|29,450
|3.81
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|8,783,881
|54,938
|1.25
|%
|5,265,398
|33,102
|1.26
|%
|Total earning assets
|24,428,948
|400,576
|3.31
|%
|18,095,262
|330,808
|3.69
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,034,951
|566,979
|Non-earning assets
|687,668
|823,973
|Total assets
|$
|26,151,567
|$
|19,486,214
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|7,926,215
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|5,847,608
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,343,074
|1,568
|0.06
|%
|3,953,009
|1,170
|0.06
|%
|Savings accounts
|3,254,197
|576
|0.04
|%
|2,194,485
|279
|0.03
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|4,015,102
|2,750
|0.14
|%
|2,821,014
|1,726
|0.12
|%
|Certificate accounts
|1,000,893
|1,694
|0.34
|%
|963,595
|2,603
|0.54
|%
|Total core deposits
|21,539,481
|6,588
|0.06
|%
|15,779,711
|5,778
|0.07
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|10,497
|17
|0.31
|%
|36,178
|40
|0.22
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|946,872
|760
|0.16
|%
|987,995
|1,340
|0.27
|%
|FHLB advances
|247,265
|1,310
|1.05
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|184,927
|2,485
|2.71
|%
|165,917
|2,069
|2.51
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|22,929,042
|11,160
|0.10
|%
|16,969,801
|9,227
|0.11
|%
|Other liabilities
|242,528
|181,166
|Total liabilities
|23,171,570
|17,150,967
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|1,107
|955
|Paid-in capital
|2,339,476
|1,495,514
|Retained earnings
|861,302
|733,478
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(221,888
|)
|105,300
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,979,997
|2,335,247
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|26,151,567
|$
|19,486,214
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|389,416
|$
|321,581
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.21
|%
|3.58
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.21
|%
|3.58
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $2.9 million and $2.8 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $7.1 million and $6.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $451 thousand and $510 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
|Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|282,916
|$
|265,579
|$
|263,758
|$
|158,405
|7
|%
|7
|%
|79
|%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|269,568
|258,429
|257,568
|163,740
|4
|%
|5
|%
|65
|%
|Total residential construction
|552,484
|524,008
|521,326
|322,145
|5
|%
|6
|%
|72
|%
|Land development
|201,607
|180,270
|185,200
|111,736
|12
|%
|9
|%
|80
|%
|Consumer land or lots
|197,394
|184,217
|173,305
|138,292
|7
|%
|14
|%
|43
|%
|Unimproved land
|101,266
|90,498
|81,064
|63,469
|12
|%
|25
|%
|60
|%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|68,087
|61,276
|41,840
|27,143
|11
|%
|63
|%
|151
|%
|Commercial lots
|95,958
|98,403
|99,418
|64,664
|(2
|)%
|(3
|)%
|48
|%
|Other construction
|931,000
|833,218
|762,970
|554,548
|12
|%
|22
|%
|68
|%
|Total land, lot, and other construction
|1,595,312
|1,447,882
|1,343,797
|959,852
|10
|%
|19
|%
|66
|%
|Owner occupied
|2,747,152
|2,675,681
|2,645,841
|2,019,860
|3
|%
|4
|%
|36
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|3,333,915
|3,190,519
|3,056,658
|2,436,672
|4
|%
|9
|%
|37
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|6,081,067
|5,866,200
|5,702,499
|4,456,532
|4
|%
|7
|%
|36
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|1,353,248
|1,378,500
|1,463,022
|1,654,237
|(2
|)%
|(8
|)%
|(18
|)%
|Agriculture
|758,394
|731,248
|751,185
|746,678
|4
|%
|1
|%
|2
|%
|1st lien
|1,596,878
|1,466,279
|1,393,267
|1,105,579
|9
|%
|15
|%
|44
|%
|Junior lien
|34,149
|33,438
|34,830
|38,029
|2
|%
|(2
|)%
|(10
|)%
|Total 1-4 family
|1,631,027
|1,499,717
|1,428,097
|1,143,608
|9
|%
|14
|%
|43
|%
|Multifamily residential
|562,480
|545,483
|545,001
|398,499
|3
|%
|3
|%
|41
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|820,721
|753,362
|761,990
|693,135
|9
|%
|8
|%
|18
|%
|Other consumer
|213,943
|207,827
|207,513
|201,336
|3
|%
|3
|%
|6
|%
|Total consumer
|1,034,664
|961,189
|969,503
|894,471
|8
|%
|7
|%
|16
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|695,396
|659,742
|615,251
|631,199
|5
|%
|13
|%
|10
|%
|Other
|169,520
|168,334
|153,147
|129,237
|1
|%
|11
|%
|31
|%
|Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|14,433,592
|13,782,303
|13,492,828
|11,336,458
|5
|%
|7
|%
|27
|%
|Less loans held for sale 1
|(33,837
|)
|(51,284
|)
|(60,797
|)
|(98,410
|)
|(34
|)%
|(44
|)%
|(66
|)%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|14,399,755
|$
|13,731,019
|$
|13,432,031
|$
|11,238,048
|5
|%
|7
|%
|28
|%
______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
|Non-
Accrual
Loans
|Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
|Other real
estate owned
and
foreclosed
assets
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2022
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|230
|233
|237
|243
|230
|—
|—
|Land development
|197
|240
|250
|279
|197
|—
|—
|Consumer land or lots
|157
|160
|309
|190
|157
|—
|—
|Unimproved land
|107
|128
|124
|178
|107
|—
|—
|Developed lots for operative builders
|260
|—
|—
|—
|260
|—
|—
|Commercial lots
|—
|—
|—
|368
|—
|—
|—
|Other construction
|12,884
|12,884
|12,884
|—
|12,884
|—
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|13,605
|13,412
|13,567
|1,015
|13,605
|—
|—
|Owner occupied
|4,013
|3,508
|3,918
|3,747
|3,809
|204
|—
|Non-owner occupied
|1,491
|1,526
|6,063
|1,892
|1,491
|—
|—
|Total commercial real estate
|5,504
|5,034
|9,981
|5,639
|5,300
|204
|—
|Commercial and Industrial
|5,741
|4,252
|3,066
|6,046
|4,331
|1,051
|359
|Agriculture
|9,169
|28,801
|29,151
|31,742
|5,878
|3,291
|—
|1st lien
|2,196
|2,015
|2,870
|4,186
|2,016
|180
|—
|Junior lien
|200
|301
|136
|272
|145
|55
|—
|Total 1-4 family
|2,396
|2,316
|3,006
|4,458
|2,161
|235
|—
|Multifamily residential
|4,765
|6,469
|6,548
|—
|4,765
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|1,684
|1,416
|1,563
|2,653
|1,601
|83
|—
|Other consumer
|466
|543
|460
|542
|263
|183
|20
|Total consumer
|2,150
|1,959
|2,023
|3,195
|1,864
|266
|20
|Other
|17
|—
|112
|703
|—
|17
|—
|Total
|$
|43,966
|62,476
|67,691
|53,041
|38,523
|5,064
|379
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|2,046
|$
|703
|$
|1,243
|$
|—
|191
|%
|65
|%
|n/m
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|602
|—
|443
|70
|n/m
|36
|%
|760
|%
|Total residential construction
|2,648
|703
|1,686
|70
|277
|%
|57
|%
|3,683
|%
|Land development
|365
|317
|—
|—
|15
|%
|n/m
|n/m
|Consumer land or lots
|337
|28
|149
|—
|1,104
|%
|126
|%
|n/m
|Unimproved land
|590
|—
|305
|307
|n/m
|93
|%
|92
|%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|142
|—
|—
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|n/m
|Commercial lots
|—
|54
|—
|—
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|n/m
|Other construction
|—
|—
|30,788
|—
|n/m
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|Total land, lot and other construction
|1,292
|541
|31,242
|307
|139
|%
|(96
|)%
|321
|%
|Owner occupied
|1,560
|3,778
|1,739
|2,243
|(59
|)%
|(10
|)%
|(30
|)%
|Non-owner occupied
|123
|266
|1,558
|574
|(54
|)%
|(92
|)%
|(79
|)%
|Total commercial real estate
|1,683
|4,044
|3,297
|2,817
|(58
|)%
|(49
|)%
|(40
|)%
|Commercial and industrial
|5,969
|3,275
|4,732
|2,947
|82
|%
|26
|%
|103
|%
|Agriculture
|851
|162
|459
|837
|425
|%
|85
|%
|2
|%
|1st lien
|329
|2,963
|2,197
|736
|(89
|)%
|(85
|)%
|(55
|)%
|Junior lien
|105
|78
|87
|106
|35
|%
|21
|%
|(1
|)%
|Total 1-4 family
|434
|3,041
|2,284
|842
|(86
|)%
|(81
|)%
|(48
|)%
|Home equity lines of credit
|1,071
|1,315
|1,994
|1,942
|(19
|)%
|(46
|)%
|(45
|)%
|Other consumer
|1,140
|1,097
|1,681
|919
|4
|%
|(32
|)%
|24
|%
|Total consumer
|2,211
|2,412
|3,675
|2,861
|(8
|)%
|(40
|)%
|(23
|)%
|States and political subdivisions
|7
|21
|1,733
|—
|(67
|)%
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|Other
|1,493
|1,881
|1,458
|1,395
|(21
|)%
|2
|%
|7
|%
|Total
|$
|16,588
|$
|16,080
|$
|50,566
|$
|12,076
|3
|%
|(67
|)%
|37
|%
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
|Charge-Offs
|Recoveries
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2022
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|(8
|)
|(4
|)
|(15
|)
|(8
|)
|—
|8
|Total residential construction
|(8
|)
|(4
|)
|(15
|)
|(8
|)
|—
|8
|Land development
|(21
|)
|(21
|)
|(233
|)
|(77
|)
|—
|21
|Consumer land or lots
|(10
|)
|(10
|)
|(165
|)
|(164
|)
|—
|10
|Unimproved land
|(1
|)
|—
|(241
|)
|(21
|)
|—
|1
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial lots
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|(32
|)
|(31
|)
|(639
|)
|(262
|)
|—
|32
|Owner occupied
|229
|(386
|)
|(423
|)
|(70
|)
|1,642
|1,413
|Non-owner occupied
|(3
|)
|(2
|)
|(357
|)
|(503
|)
|—
|3
|Total commercial real estate
|226
|(388
|)
|(780
|)
|(573
|)
|1,642
|1,416
|Commercial and industrial
|(458
|)
|(449
|)
|41
|(218
|)
|308
|766
|Agriculture
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|(20
|)
|(6
|)
|—
|4
|1st lien
|(56
|)
|(9
|)
|(331
|)
|(237
|)
|—
|56
|Junior lien
|(297
|)
|(78
|)
|(650
|)
|(475
|)
|—
|297
|Total 1-4 family
|(353
|)
|(87
|)
|(981
|)
|(712
|)
|—
|353
|Multifamily residential
|—
|—
|(40
|)
|(40
|)
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|(51
|)
|(5
|)
|(621
|)
|(23
|)
|44
|95
|Other consumer
|166
|55
|236
|74
|298
|132
|Total consumer
|115
|50
|(385
|)
|51
|342
|227
|States and political subdivisions
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other
|3,207
|1,761
|5,148
|3,329
|4,748
|1,541
|Total
|$
|2,693
|850
|2,329
|1,561
|7,040
|4,347
Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com
|CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
|(406) 751-4722
|Ron J. Copher, CFO
|(406) 751-7706