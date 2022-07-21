The Americans NFT: The project breaking the internet!

New York, NY, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Americans NFT, a non-fungible token (NFT) collection, now in the top 10 trending on OpenSea, is giving out more breaking the internet and while giving out benefits to their NFT holders, and we are here to describe it all to our readers. In one of their most recent posts, they announced the latest functionality called “NFT staking”, this allows NFT holders to get a passive income from their NFT payed-out In the $TheAmericans native token.







Firstly, The Americans NFT are allowing their holders to be a part of an already rapidly growing community, which is not only inspiring, but a very welcoming one as well. In the past few days of virility of this project, the community has already grown stronger and better with each passing day, reaching over 50K followers in just 4 days. The community motivates each other to spread to word and created tons of fan art to commemorate the collection.





The NFT launched it’s native token and saw a 3000% increase on day 1, the creators plan to build it out further to sustain its own ecosystem and get listed on Centralised Exchanges in the future, which allows global exposure to the project and the NFT collection.

If the holders have 3 NFTs or more of the collection, they can claim their token airdrop. Meaning, a free allocation of the $TheAmericans token to the holders. However, the advantages do not end here, as a token holder, one would become part of the Senate DAO, which will be their very own voting platform, which will be part of this project’s future and direction of upcoming utilities. As a senator (holders with 3 NFTs or more), will also receive a percentage of the overall generated revenue via the “The Americans NFT tax collection”. Lastly, The Americans NFT will also be entering the metaverse by creating their own state land, which will be also airdropped to the senate DAO, therefore, giving them access to state land, resources, and capital in their world.

This is merely the doorway to all future collaborations and goals The Americans NFT has in store for the future, with the company’s extensive experience and partnerships with leading platforms,

The Americans NFT holders can rest assured that this is only the beginning for this collection, and new updates and benefits will be communicated regularly to their NFT holders’ community. Be sure to keep yourself updated! We will be sure to bring you all the highlights too.

