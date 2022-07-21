Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (“TG Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TGTX) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased TG Therapeutics stock between January 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint allege that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that TG Therapeutics would be able to obtain FDA approval of the Umbralisib MZL/FL NDA, the U2 BLA, the U2 sNDA, or the Ublituximab RMS BLA in their current forms; and (3) as a result, TG Therapeutics had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib’s clinical and/or commercial prospects.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of TG Therapeutics should contact the Firm prior to the September 16, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .