IonQ, Inc. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises IonQ, Inc. ("IonQ" or "the Company") (NYSE: IONQ) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. IonQ had not developed a 32-qubit quantum computer. The Company’s 11-qubit quantum computer was rendered useless by frequent errors. The Company’s quantum computer failed to be reliably accessible despite its availability through major cloud providers. The Company derived a significant portion of its revenue from improper transactions with related parties. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about IonQ, investors suffered damages.

