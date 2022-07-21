CapStar Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $10.0 million or $0.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with net income of $10.7 million or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and net income of $12.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 1.28 percent and 11.08 percent, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $20.6 million or $0.93 per diluted share, compared with $23.1 million or $1.04 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Year to date 2022 annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.33 percent and 11.24 percent, respectively.

Four Key Drivers Targets 2Q22 1Q22 2Q21
Annualized revenue growth > 5% 1.15% -46.31% 8.96%
Net interest margin ≥ 3.60% 3.41% 2.97% 3.26%
Efficiency ratio ≤ 55% 56.32% 58.67% 57.97%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans ≤ 0.25% 0.00% 0.01% 0.01%

“CapStar’s associates delivered outstanding customer service and performance in the second quarter,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar President and Chief Executive Officer. “Each of our Four Key Drivers are progressing: 1) Outside of our specialty banking businesses, core bank revenue grew mid double digits compared to the prior year benefiting from robust loan growth, 2) our net interest margin expanded due to a favorable earning asset mix shift and modest benefit from rising rates, 3) we are working more productively, improving our efficiency ratio to 56%, and 4) net-charge offs were $0 and our past dues reached their second consecutive record low. Our positive results are attracting the attention of bankers seeking an environment where they and their customers can have a bigger voice. Last week, we were excited to announce additions to our Chattanooga and Nashville teams and entry into Asheville – our fourth dynamic metro market.”

“While rising rates benefited our core bank earnings, they slowed our mortgage and Tri-Net businesses. Mortgage results were near break-even. Tri-Net has been an outstanding business having contributed more than $25 million of revenue to CapStar over its life. However, Tri-Net did not produce a gain on sale during the quarter as the sharp increase in market rates and overall slowdown in demand reduced the value of Tri-Net’s funded loans. We are pursuing hedging strategies to mitigate this risk in the future. We expect each of these businesses to experience headwinds in the near-term until the rate environment stabilizes. We are proud of the strength of our earnings this quarter. We remain excited about the increasing contribution of our investments in new markets.”

Revenue

Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, was $30.3 million in the second quarter. This represents an increase of $0.1 million from the previous quarter. Net interest income and noninterest income totaled $24.4 million and $5.9 million, an increase of $3.3 million and a decrease of $3.2 million, respectively, from the first quarter of 2022. Rising interest rates and a positive mix shift in average earning assets contributed to the increase in net interest income, while noninterest income declined due to lower mortgage and Tri-Net division revenues and one-time BOLI income in the previous quarter.

Second quarter 2022 average earning assets remained flat at $2.90 billion compared to March 31, 2022 as strong loan growth was principally funded from cash. During the quarter, $106.9 million of Tri-Net loans were transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment. Excluding PPP balances and the Tri-Net transfer, average loans held for investment increased $98.1 million from the prior quarter, or 19.8 percent linked-quarter annualized. End of period loans held for investment, excluding PPP balances and the Tri-Net transfer, increased $85.9 million, or 16.9 percent linked-quarter annualized, including $47.5 million in loan production from the Company's recent Chattanooga expansion. The current commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $500 million and continues to present the Company a tremendous opportunity in combination with the recent Asheville, Chattanooga, and Nashville hires to leverage capital to grow revenue and earnings per share.

For the second quarter of 2022, the net interest margin increased 44 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.41 percent primarily resulting from continued increases in interest rates and the positive mix shift in average earning assets. While the Company is managing to a more neutral interest rate risk profile over time in order to enhance earnings consistency, net interest income is expected to continue to benefit modestly from rising rates in 2022.

The Company's average deposits totaled $2.66 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a $40.3 million decline from the first quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $15.8 million reduction in higher cost average time deposits and $33.5 million decrease in average interest-bearing transaction accounts. These decreases were partially offset by a $9.4 million increase in average savings and money market deposits, creating an overall net decrease of $39.9 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the first quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company’s lowest cost deposit category, noninterest bearing, improved 40 basis points to 27.3 percent of total average deposits as of June 30, 2022. Total deposit costs increased 4 basis points to 0.23 percent compared to 0.19 for the prior quarter. A key longer-term strategic initiative is to create a stronger deposit-led culture with an emphasis on lower cost relationship-based deposits.

Noninterest income during the quarter decreased $3.2 million from the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. This decrease was attributable to a $0.3 million decline in mortgage revenue, a $2.2 million decline in Tri-Net revenue and $0.9 million of one-time BOLI income recorded in the previous quarter. During the quarter, $106.9 million of Tri-Net loans were transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment to mitigate potential losses related to the adverse impact of rapidly rising interest rates on pricing and investor demand. The Company’s mortgage and Tri-Net divisions have been strong contributors in the past, but it is anticipated that they will continue to face challenges in the volatile rate environment.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Improving productivity and operating efficiency is a key focus of the Company. During the quarter, the Company continued to exhibit strong expense discipline. Noninterest expenses decreased $0.7 million from the first quarter of 2022 to $17.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in nonrecurring first quarter items and no mortgage incentive expense.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 56.32 percent, an improvement from 58.67 percent in the first quarter of 2022. Annualized noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets improved 9 basis points to 2.19 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 2.28 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Assets per employee was $7.9 million as of June 30, 2022 compared to $8.0 million in the previous quarter. The continued discipline in productivity metrics demonstrates the Company's commitment to outstanding performance.

Asset Quality

Strong asset quality is a core tenant of the Company’s culture. Continued sound risk management and an improving economy led to continued low net charge-offs and strong credit metrics. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were 0.00 percent. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment improved to a record 0.12 percent at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.17 percent at March 31, 2022. Within this amount, loans greater than 90 days past due totaled $0.5 million, or 0.02 percent of loans held for investment at June 30, 2022, an improvement from 0.05 percent at March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO improved to 0.11 percent at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.18 percent at March 31, 2022. Criticized and classified loans to total loans, which were elevated during the pandemic, continued to improve to 2.12 percent at June 30, 2022, a 37 basis point improvement from March 31, 2022.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.8 million during the quarter as a result of continued strong loan growth. Due to improved credit trends, the allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, declined 7 basis points to 1.09 percent at June 30, 2022 from 1.16 percent at March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality Data: 6/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021  9/30/2021  6/30/2021 
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans  0.00%  0.01%  0.04%  0.05%  0.01%
Criticized and classified loans to total loans  2.12%  2.49%  2.64%  2.85%  3.95%
Loans- past due to total end of period loans  0.12%  0.17%  0.25%  0.31%  0.49%
Loans- over 90 days past due to total end of period loans  0.02%  0.05%  0.11%  0.12%  0.13%
Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO  0.11%  0.18%  0.18%  0.20%  0.22%
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans  1.09%  1.16%  1.27%  1.41%  1.47%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  974%  596%  666%  657%  571%

Income Tax Expense

The Company’s second quarter effective income tax rate remained flat at 19.6 percent when compared to the prior quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company anticipates its effective tax rate for 2022 to be approximately 20 percent.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $310.9 million at June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $14.17 compared to $14.49 and $14.03 for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, with the change from March 31, 2022 being attributable to a decline in the value of the investment portfolio related to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by ongoing earnings. Excluding the impact of after-tax gain or loss within the available for sale investment portfolio, tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $15.86 compared to $15.53 and $14.02 for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Capital ratios: 6/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021  9/30/2021  6/30/2021 
Total risk-based capital  14.79%  15.60%  16.29%  16.23%  16.13%
Common equity tier 1 capital  12.87%  13.58%  14.11%  13.95%  13.78%
Leverage  11.10%  10.99%  10.69%  10.28%  10.17%

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $5.4 million in common stock under its share repurchase program. The total remaining authorization for future purchases was $23.9 million as of June 30, 2022. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2023.

Dividend

On July 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on August 24, 2022 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on August 10, 2022.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of June 30, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, total deposits of $2.6 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $357.7 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain releases include financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information may include certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures may include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”

Management may include these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees $23,775  $22,572  $44,141  $44,586 
Securities:            
Taxable  1,922   1,640   3,677   3,244 
Tax-exempt  319   356   644   722 
Federal funds sold  14   3   24   3 
Restricted equity securities  173   160   329   321 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions  286   101   458   234 
Total interest income  26,489   24,832   49,273   49,110 
Interest expense:            
Interest-bearing deposits  638   379   1,074   826 
Savings and money market accounts  467   295   797   608 
Time deposits  454   732   938   1,663 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  96      96   12 
Subordinated notes  394   394   788   788 
Total interest expense  2,049   1,800   3,693   3,897 
Net interest income  24,440   23,032   45,580   45,213 
Provision for loan losses  843   (1,065)  59   (415)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  23,597   24,097   45,521   45,628 
Noninterest income:            
Deposit service charges  1,182   1,109   2,324   2,211 
Interchange and debit card transaction fees  1,336   1,227   2,558   2,318 
Mortgage banking  1,705   3,910   3,671   8,625 
Tri-Net  (73)  1,536   2,098   2,679 
Wealth management  459   471   899   931 
SBA lending  273   377   494   870 
Net gain on sale of securities     (13)     13 
Other noninterest income  994   1,266   2,921   2,250 
Total noninterest income  5,876   9,883   14,965   19,897 
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits  9,209   10,803   19,478   20,229 
Data processing and software  2,847   3,070   5,494   5,898 
Occupancy  1,076   1,057   2,174   2,165 
Equipment  783   980   1,492   1,880 
Professional services  506   460   1,185   1,165 
Regulatory fees  265   211   545   467 
Acquisition related expenses     256      323 
Amortization of intangibles  430   493   876   1,001 
Other operating  1,959   1,750   3,566   3,364 
Total noninterest expense  17,075   19,080   34,810   36,492 
Income before income taxes  12,398   14,900   25,676   29,033 
Income tax expense  2,426   2,824   5,031   5,927 
Net income $9,972  $12,076  $20,645  $23,106 
Per share information:            
Basic net income per share of common stock $0.45  $0.55  $0.93  $1.05 
Diluted net income per share of common stock $0.45  $0.54  $0.93  $1.04 
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  22,022,109   22,133,759   22,109,737   22,089,874 
Diluted  22,074,260   22,198,829   22,163,954   22,138,052 

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  Five Quarter Comparison 
  6/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021  9/30/2021  6/30/2021 
Income Statement Data:               
Net interest income $24,440  $21,140  $22,992  $22,964  $23,032 
Provision for loan losses  843   (784)  (651)     (1,065)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  23,597   21,924   23,643   22,964   24,097 
Deposit service charges  1,182   1,142   1,117   1,187   1,109 
Interchange and debit card transaction fees  1,336   1,222   1,261   1,236   1,227 
Mortgage banking  1,705   1,966   2,740   4,693   3,910 
Tri-Net  (73)  2,171   3,996   1,939   1,536 
Wealth management  459   440   438   481   471 
SBA lending  273   222   279   911   377 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities        8   7   (13)
Other noninterest income  994   1,926   1,295   1,197   1,266 
Total noninterest income  5,876   9,089   11,134   11,651   9,883 
Salaries and employee benefits  9,209   10,269   10,549   10,980   10,803 
Data processing and software  2,847   2,647   2,719   2,632   3,070 
Occupancy  1,076   1,099   1,012   1,028   1,057 
Equipment  783   709   867   760   980 
Professional services  506   679   521   469   460 
Regulatory fees  265   280   284   279   211 
Acquisition related expenses              256 
Amortization of intangibles  430   446   461   477   493 
Other noninterest expense  1,959   1,607   2,269   1,741   1,750 
Total noninterest expense  17,075   17,736   18,682   18,366   19,080 
Net income before income tax expense  12,398   13,277   16,095   16,249   14,900 
Income tax expense  2,426   2,604   3,625   3,147   2,824 
Net income $9,972  $10,673  $12,470  $13,102  $12,076 
Weighted average shares - basic  22,022,109   22,198,339   22,166,410   22,164,278   22,133,759 
Weighted average shares - diluted  22,074,260   22,254,644   22,221,989   22,218,402   22,198,829 
Net income per share, basic $0.45  $0.48  $0.56  $0.59  $0.55 
Net income per share, diluted  0.45   0.48   0.56   0.59   0.54 
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):               
Cash and cash equivalents $113,825  $355,981  $415,125  $359,267  $449,267 
Securities available-for-sale  437,420   460,558   459,396   483,778   500,339 
Securities held-to-maturity  1,769   1,775   1,782   1,788   2,395 
Loans held for sale  85,884   106,895   83,715   176,488   158,234 
Loans held for investment  2,234,833   2,047,555   1,965,769   1,894,249   1,897,838 
Allowance for loan losses  (21,684)  (20,857)  (21,698)  (22,533)  (22,754)
Total assets  3,096,537   3,190,749   3,133,046   3,112,127   3,212,390 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  717,167   702,172   725,171   718,299   782,170 
Interest-bearing deposits  1,913,320   2,053,823   1,959,110   1,956,093   1,998,024 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings  74,599   29,566   29,532   29,499   29,487 
Total liabilities  2,738,802   2,821,832   2,752,952   2,741,799   2,852,639 
Shareholders' equity $357,735  $368,917  $380,094  $370,328  $359,752 
Total shares of common stock outstanding  21,934,554   22,195,071   22,166,129   22,165,760   22,165,547 
Book value per share of common stock $16.31  $16.62  $17.15  $16.71  $16.23 
Tangible book value per share of common stock*  14.17   14.49   14.99   14.53   14.03 
Tangible book value per share of common stock less after-tax
unrealized available for sale investment
(gains) losses*		  15.86   15.53   15.13   14.59   14.02 
Market value per share of common stock $19.62  $21.08  $21.03  $21.24  $20.50 
Capital ratios:               
Total risk-based capital  14.79%  15.60%  16.29%  16.23%  16.13%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*  10.19%  10.23%  10.77%  10.51%  9.83%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment (gains) losses*  11.27%  10.88%  10.86%  10.55%  9.82%
Common equity tier 1 capital  12.87%  13.58%  14.11%  13.95%  13.78%
Leverage  11.10%  10.99%  10.69%  10.28%  10.17%

_____________________
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  Five Quarter Comparison 
  6/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021  9/30/2021  6/30/2021 
Average Balance Sheet Data:               
Cash and cash equivalents $189,542  $380,262  $470,963  $411,101  $301,773 
Investment securities  473,167   483,339   491,135   515,877   508,595 
Loans held for sale  114,223   90,163   123,962   173,402   147,912 
Loans held for investment  2,147,750   2,001,740   1,888,094   1,884,935   1,938,818 
Assets  3,128,864   3,153,320   3,159,308   3,171,182   3,078,748 
Interest bearing deposits  1,936,910   1,976,803   1,964,641   1,980,304   1,940,442 
Deposits  2,664,614   2,704,938   2,713,314   2,732,165   2,662,192 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings  70,516   29,547   29,514   29,495   29,467 
Liabilities  2,767,714   2,773,281   2,781,951   2,803,375   2,719,898 
Shareholders' equity  361,150   380,039   377,357   367,807   358,850 
Performance Ratios:               
Annualized return on average assets  1.28%  1.37%  1.57%  1.64%  1.57%
Annualized return on average equity  11.08%  11.39%  13.11%  14.13%  13.50%
Net interest margin (1)  3.41%  2.97%  3.14%  3.12%  3.26%
Annualized noninterest income to average assets  0.75%  1.17%  1.40%  1.46%  1.29%
Efficiency ratio  56.32%  58.67%  54.74%  53.06%  57.97%
Loans by Type (at period end):               
Commercial and industrial $510,987  $499,719  $497,615  $478,279  $536,279 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied  241,461   231,933   209,261   193,139   200,725 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied  786,610   652,936   616,023   579,857   538,520 
Construction and development  205,573   208,513   214,310   210,516   198,448 
Consumer real estate  357,849   327,416   326,412   328,262   331,580 
Consumer  53,227   48,790   46,811   45,669   45,898 
Other  79,126   78,248   55,337   58,527   46,387 
Asset Quality Data:               
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.97%  1.02%  1.10%  1.19%  1.20%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  974%  596%  666%  657%  571%
Nonaccrual loans $2,225  $3,502  $3,258  $3,431  $3,985 
Troubled debt restructurings  86   1,847   1,832   1,859   1,895 
Loans - over 90 days past due  494   1,076   2,120   2,333   2,389 
Total non-performing loans  2,225   3,502   3,258   3,431   3,985 
OREO and repossessed assets  165   178   266   349   184 
Total non-performing assets  2,390   3,680   3,524   3,780   4,169 
Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment  0.10%  0.17%  0.17%  0.18%  0.21%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.08%  0.12%  0.11%  0.12%  0.13%
Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO  0.11%  0.18%  0.18%  0.20%  0.22%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans  0.00%  0.01%  0.04%  0.05%  0.01%
Net charge-offs $16  $59  $184  $221  $59 
Interest Rates and Yields:               
Loans  4.25%  3.97%  4.47%  4.41%  4.43%
Securities (1)  2.11%  1.92%  1.84%  1.75%  1.77%
Total interest-earning assets (1)  3.69%  3.20%  3.36%  3.35%  3.51%
Deposits  0.23%  0.19%  0.19%  0.19%  0.21%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements  2.79%  5.40%  5.29%  5.30%  5.36%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.41%  0.33%  0.33%  0.34%  0.37%
Other Information:               
Full-time equivalent employees  391   397   397   392   383 

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2022  2021 
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Yield/
Rate		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Yield/
Rate		 
Interest-Earning Assets                  
Loans (1) $2,147,750  $22,755   4.25% $1,938,819  $21,412   4.43%
Loans held for sale  114,223   1,020   3.58%  147,912   1,160   3.14%
Securities:                  
Taxable investment securities (2)  417,526   2,095   2.01%  446,696   1,800   1.61%
Investment securities exempt from
federal income tax (3)		  55,641   319   2.92%  61,899   356   2.91%
Total securities  473,167   2,414   2.11%  508,595   2,156   1.77%
Cash balances in other banks  144,533   286   0.80%  235,212   101   0.17%
Funds sold  7,950   14   0.70%  18,319   3   0.06%
Total interest-earning assets  2,887,623   26,489   3.69%  2,848,857   24,832   3.51%
Noninterest-earning assets  241,241         229,891       
Total assets $3,128,864        $3,078,748       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $915,837   638   0.28% $927,210   379   0.16%
Savings and money market deposits  670,144   467   0.28%  589,006   295   0.20%
Time deposits  350,929   454   0.52%  424,226   732   0.69%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,936,910   1,559   0.32%  1,940,442   1,406   0.29%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements  70,516   490   2.79%  29,467   394   5.36%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,007,426   2,049   0.41%  1,969,909   1,800   0.37%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  727,705         721,751       
Total funding sources  2,735,131         2,691,660       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  32,583         28,238       
Shareholders’ equity  361,150         358,850       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,128,864        $3,078,748       
Net interest spread (4)        3.28%        3.14%
Net interest income/margin (5)    $24,440   3.41%    $23,032   3.26%

_____________________

  1. Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
  2. Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
  3. Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
  4. Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.
  5. Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  Five Quarter Comparison  
  6/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021  9/30/2021  6/30/2021  
Operating net income:                
Net income $9,972  $10,673  $12,470  $13,102  $12,076  
Add: acquisition related expenses              256  
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses              (67) 
Operating net income $9,972  $10,673  $12,470  $13,102  $12,265  
                 
Operating diluted net income per
share of common stock:		                
Operating net income $9,972  $10,673  $12,470  $13,102  $12,265  
Weighted average shares - diluted  22,074,260   22,254,644   22,221,989   22,218,402   22,198,829  
Operating diluted net income
per share of common stock		 $0.45  $0.48  $0.56  $0.59  $0.55  
                 
Operating annualized return on average assets:                
Operating net income $9,972  $10,673  $12,470  $13,102  $12,265  
Average assets  3,128,864   3,153,320   3,159,308   3,171,182   3,078,748  
Operating annualized return on
average assets		  1.28%  1.37%  1.57%  1.64%  1.60% 
                 
Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity:		                
Average total shareholders' equity $361,150  $380,039  $377,357  $367,807  $358,850  
Less: average intangible assets  (47,160)  (47,604)  (48,054)  (48,527)  (49,012) 
Average tangible equity  313,990   332,435   329,303   319,280   309,838  
Operating net income $9,972  $10,673  $12,470  $13,102  $12,265  
Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity		  12.74%  13.02%  15.02%  16.28%  15.88% 
                 
Operating efficiency ratio:                
Total noninterest expense $17,075  $17,736  $18,682  $18,366  $19,080  
Less: acquisition related expenses              (256) 
Total operating noninterest expense  17,075   17,736   18,682   18,366   18,824  
Net interest income  24,440   21,140   22,992   22,964   23,032  
Total noninterest income  5,876   9,089   11,134   11,651   9,883  
Total revenues $30,316  $30,229  $34,126  $34,615  $32,915  
Operating efficiency ratio:  56.32%  58.67%  54.74%  53.06%  57.19% 
                 
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:                
Income before income taxes $12,398  $13,277  $16,095  $16,249  $14,900  
Add: acquisition related expenses              256  
Add: provision for loan losses  843   (784)  (651)     (1,065) 
Operating pre-tax pre-provision income  13,241   12,493   15,444   16,249   14,091  
Average assets $3,128,864  $3,153,320  $3,159,308  $3,171,182  $3,078,748  
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:  1.70%  1.61%  1.94%  2.03%  1.84% 


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  Five Quarter Comparison 
  6/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021  9/30/2021  6/30/2021 
Tangible Equity:               
Total shareholders' equity $357,735  $368,917  $380,094  $370,328  $359,752 
Less: intangible assets  (46,883)  (47,313)  (47,759)  (48,220)  (48,697)
Tangible equity $310,852  $321,604  $332,335  $322,108  $311,055 
                
Tangible book value per share of common stock:               
Tangible equity $310,852  $321,604  $332,335  $322,108  $311,055 
Total shares of common stock outstanding  21,934,554   22,195,071   22,166,129   22,165,760   22,165,547 
Tangible book value per share of common stock $14.17  $14.49  $14.99  $14.53  $14.03 
                
Tangible book value per share of common stock
less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment
(gains) losses:		               
Total shareholders' equity $357,735  $368,917  $380,094  $370,328  $359,752 
Less: intangible assets  (46,883)  (47,313)  (47,759)  (48,220)  (48,697)
Add: after-tax unrealized available for sale
investment (gains) losses		  37,034   23,041   2,978   1,209   (374)
Tangible equity less after-tax unrealized
available for sale investment (gains) losses		 $347,886  $344,645  $335,313  $323,317  $310,681 
Total shares of common stock outstanding  21,934,554   22,195,071   22,166,129   22,165,760   22,165,547 
Tangible book value per share of
common stock less after-tax unrealized
available for sale investment (gains) losses		 $15.86  $15.53  $15.13  $14.59  $14.02 
                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:               
Tangible equity $310,852  $321,604  $332,335  $322,108  $311,055 
                
Assets $3,096,537  $3,190,749  $3,133,046  $3,112,127  $3,212,390 
Less: intangible assets  (46,883)  (47,313)  (47,759)  (48,220)  (48,697)
Tangible assets $3,049,654  $3,143,436  $3,085,287  $3,063,907  $3,163,693 
Tangible common equity to tangible
assets		  10.19%  10.23%  10.77%  10.51%  9.83%
                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment (gains) losses:               
Tangible equity less after-tax unrealized
available for sale investment (gains) losses		 $347,886  $344,645  $335,313  $323,317  $310,681 
                
Tangible assets $3,049,654  $3,143,436  $3,085,287  $3,063,907  $3,163,693 
Add: after-tax unrealized available for sale
investment (gains) losses		  37,034   23,041   2,978   1,209   (374)
Tangible assets less after-tax unrealized
available for sale investment (gains) losses		 $3,086,688  $3,166,477  $3,088,265  $3,065,116  $3,163,319 
Tangible common equity to tangible
assets less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment
(gains) losses		  11.27%  10.88%  10.86%  10.55%  9.82%


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  Six Months Ended 
  6/30/2022  6/30/2021 
Operating net income:      
Net income $20,645  $23,106 
Add: acquisition related expenses     323 
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses     (84)
Operating net income $20,645  $23,345 
       
Operating diluted net income per
share of common stock:		      
Operating net income $20,645  $23,345 
Weighted average shares - diluted  22,163,954   22,138,052 
Operating diluted net income
per share of common stock		 $0.93  $1.05 
       
Operating annualized return on average assets:      
Operating net income $20,645  $23,345 
Average assets $3,141,024  $3,078,746 
Operating annualized return on
average assets		  1.33%  1.53%
       
Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity:		      
Average total shareholders' equity $370,542  $354,788 
Less: average intangible assets  (49,014)  (49,262)
Average tangible equity  321,528   305,526 
Operating net income $20,645  $23,345 
Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity		  12.95%  15.41%
       
Operating efficiency ratio:      
Total noninterest expense $34,810  $36,492 
Less: acquisition related expenses     (323)
Total operating noninterest expense  34,810   36,169 
Net interest income  45,580   45,213 
Total noninterest income  14,965   19,897 
Total revenues $60,545  $65,110 
Operating efficiency ratio:  57.49%  55.55%


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Second quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  Five Quarter Comparison 
  6/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021  9/30/2021  6/30/2021 
Allowance for loan losses $21,684  $20,857  $21,698  $22,533  $22,754 
Purchase accounting marks  2,717   2,838   3,003   3,288   3,533 
Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks  24,401   23,695   24,701   25,821   26,287 
                
Loans held for investment  2,234,833   2,047,555   1,965,769   1,894,249   1,897,838 
Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees  921   6,529   26,539   64,188   109,940 
Non-PPP Loans  2,233,912   2,041,026   1,939,230   1,830,061   1,787,898 
                
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans  1.09%  1.16%  1.27%  1.41%  1.47%

_____________________

  1. Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.


