Reolink's TrackMix Series Offers 4K Dual-View With Zoom & Standard Lenses

WILMINGTON, Del., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart home security company Reolink has released its 4K dual-lens, zoom and standard, TrackMix camera series in the US and Europe. From now through July 31, 2022, two versions, Reolink TrackMix PoE and Reolink TrackMix WiFi, are available for pre-order with a 10%-off discount at $152.99 and $161.99 respectively.

Two lenses looking in different ways

As a new addition to Reolink's twin-lens lineup, Reolink TrackMix features a standard 4K lens and a zoom 1080p lens in a single camera. While the normal lens offers a 104° wide-angle view for users to see crisp details on the properties, the telephoto lens zooms in and focuses on moving objects.

Two tracking modes for all-around monitoring

When a target is within TrackMix's viewing angle, the camera delivers a full view and zoomed and centered view of it. Users can watch both views on one screen with greater details on the target, such as running people, moving cars, or a pet dog playing in the yard.

Compared to Reolink's first dual-lens Duo series, TrackMix has a rotation structure to support auto-tracking. When a moving object is beyond the camera's field of view, the camera will rotate up to 355° horizontally and 90° vertically to track it automatically.

Combined with the 6x zoom capability, the Reolink TrackMix series provides all-around surveillance for homeowners and business owners.

Other nice-to-have features:

Clear images day and night: 4K ultra HD with built-in spotlights

Wide field of view: 104° horizontally and 60° vertically

Smart detection: customized alerts of person, vehicle, and pet(beta)

Effortless interaction: built-in two-way audio

For indoors & outdoors: IP66 waterproof design

Non-stop protection: 24/7 recording on SD card & NVR

Smart home integration: working with Google Assistant

For more information about the Reolink TrackMix series and other cameras, visit Reolink's official site.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink aims to deliver a seamless security experience for customers with its comprehensive product lineup. Reolink provides video surveillance and a scene of protection for millions of homes, families, and stores.

