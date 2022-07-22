Multigrain Premix Market to Surpass US$ 483.3 Mn by 2032, As Demand for Nutritious Bakery Goods Bolsters – Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, sales of multigrain premix market are estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 483.3 Mn by 2032, surging at a 7.8% CAGR through the assessment period.



Due to changing consumer preferences, multi-grain premixes are gaining popularity for use in bakery applications as the bakery industry has been flooded with new products such as gluten-free bakery premix and egg-free premix.

The global food and beverage market is undergoing significant transformations, with snacking, natural ingredients, wellness, and health at the forefront of consumer food preferences. With a strong emphasis on lowering the burden of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and high levels of cholesterol, demand for multi-grain premixes is expected to skyrocket in the near future.

Growing bread and bakery product consumption, particularly in Asian countries, is expected to boost demand for bakery ingredients such as multi-grain premixes. Increasing number of cafés and coffee culture, as well as rising per capita bread consumption in the region, will create opportunities for growth in the market.

“Given the growing prevalence of gluten intolerance among consumers, manufacturers are introducing gluten-free variants of multigrain premixes to improve sales,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

· The multigrain premix market in the U.S is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

· Europe is expected to emerge as one of the most lucrative regions, with sales growing at a 6.1% CAGR over the assessment period.

· Based on source, wheat is estimated to have a larger share in terms of value. After wheat, maize or corn segment shares the second largest share in terms of value.

· By end use applications, bread holds the largest share in terms of value followed by biscuits and cookies.

· Sales of conventional multigrain premix will increase at a 7.5% CAGR though 2032.

Competition Landscape

Some of the key multigrain premix manufacturers include DSM, Midas Foods Pvt. Ltd., Puratos Group, Suntrails Foods, KOMPLET International, Swiss Bake Ingredients Private Limited, AB Mauri, and Sonnenveld.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of multigrain premix presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the multigrain premix based on Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Source (Wheat, Sorghum, Oats, Quinoa, Rye, Barley, Maize/Corn, Pulses) By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) by End-User (Bars and Crackers, Bread, Biscuits and Cookies, Brownies and Cakes, Sweet goods) and across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Segments:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Source:

Wheat

Sorghum

Oats

Quinoa

Rye

Barley

Maize/Corn

Pulses

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By End-User:

Bars and Crackers

Bread

Biscuits and Cookies

Brownies and Cakes

Sweet goods





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





