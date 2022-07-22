Accor, Comcast, and Expedia Group Among Leading Companies Focusing on ESG in Travel and Tourism Industry | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Travel and Tourism – Thematic Research” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of ESG in travel and tourism. The report also includes outlines of how the need for high levels of ESG performance from stakeholders is met by companies. Moreover, it contains highlights of travel and tourism companies that are leading in this theme.



According to the thematic intelligence report published by GlobalData, 56% of global respondents stated they ‘somewhat’ or ‘completely’ agree that they are more loyal to brands that support green and environmental matters, and 54% echo this sentiment for brands that are loyal to human and social rights matters. These strong percentages suggest that companies with transparent ESG strategies, which can demonstrate positive work to address environmental and social issues, could win the loyalty of travelers that may be undecided on which company to use for a specific aspect of their trip. Transparency on ESG matters will not only appease consumers, but it is also a requirement for several other stakeholders and potential future ones.

Key Trends Impacting the ESG Theme in the Travel and Tourism Industry

Technology Trend: Most aircraft are currently powered by fossil jet fuels, which harm the environment. Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) are seen as a sustainable alternative that could significantly improve the environmental performance of airlines. These fuels are produced from waste oils of biological origin, agricultural residues, or non-fossil CO2, and have a drastically reduced environmental impact. While government funding for SAF will be vital in promoting SAF’s future affordability, some airlines are taking proactive steps to adopt SAF and gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

Macroeconomic Trend: The pandemic created sudden changes in traveler preferences and behaviors. For example, many travelers across the globe swapped trips to busy metropolitan destinations for open rural areas that are less populated. Due to this change, there is more interest in holidays that focus on spending time in the outdoors and visiting destinations that are off the beaten path. Visiting more rural areas generally makes sustainable practices easier and reduces the re-emerging threat of over tourism.

Regulatory Trend: Several companies involved in the supply of global tourism signed the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism during COP26 2021. Seen as the perfect time to ‘reset’ due to the downtime caused by the pandemic, major companies stated their intentions to halve their emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. Within a year of signing, all companies must provide a detailed climate action plan that describes their plans for hitting those lofty targets. There is also a requirement for signatories to collaborate and share best practices to optimize the impact of this agreement.

Industry Trend: Optimum ESG performance is now a key demand for high-net-worth travelers. Many luxury consumers perceive sustainability to be an important pillar of premium offerings, with responsible services and products reflecting quality. Many high-yielding travelers are now happy to swap luxury comforts for a more sustainable experience. Many luxury tour operators now use their ESG initiatives to attempt to create differentiation.

ESG in Travel and Tourism Value Chains

The ESG in travel and tourism value chain consists of three main segments: government, commercial, and non-profit.

Government: Intergovernmental organizations act as an integral part of the ESG in the T&T value chain as they create legislation, frameworks, and globally agreed objectives relating to ESG matters. Commercial tourism organizations must adhere to specific pieces of legislation created by the EU. The UN’s WTO division promotes competitive and sustainable tourism policies and instruments to make tourism an effective tool for development. This shows the impact that government organizations have on companies’ ESG performance.

Commercial: Commercial travel and tourism organizations are all profit-driven companies across all sectors that now must implement ESG strategies to ensure their own operations are sustainable from a financial perspective. ESG strategies will continue to govern how business is conducted globally. Stakeholders are demanding greater transparency and action on a full spectrum of ESG issues.

Non-profit: Non-profit organizations also play a vital role in the development of sustainable tourism and the ESG performance of travel and tourism companies by partnering with them on various projects. Non-profit organizations focused on ESG aspects will often work with destinations to provide important services that contribute to economic stability and mobility.

Leading Public Companies Associated with ESG in Travel and Tourism Theme

Accor

Aéroports de Paris (now Groupe ADP)

Air France KLM

Booking Holdings

Carnival Corporation

Comcast

East Japan Railway Company

easyJet

Europcar

Expedia Group

IHG Hotels & Resorts

International Airlines Group

Marriott International

Melia

Royal Schiphol Group

Walt Disney

VINCI

Wizz Air

Leading Private Companies Associated with ESG in Travel and Tourism Theme

Deutsche Bahn

G Adventures

Hurtigruten

Intrepid Group

Ponant

Responsible Travel

Sawday’s



ESG in Travel and Tourism Sector Scorecards

At GlobalData, we use a scorecard approach to predict tomorrow’s leading companies within each sector. Our tourism sector scorecards have two screens: a thematic screen and a valuation screen.

ESG in travel and tourism is a theme that impacts many of the sectors we cover. This thematic report specifically focuses on the airlines, airports, attraction operators, lodging, rail and road transport, and travel intermediaries sectors.

Thematic screen: Our thematic screen ranks companies based on overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, generating a leading indicator of future performance.

Our thematic screen ranks companies based on overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, generating a leading indicator of future performance. Valuation screen: Our valuation screen ranks our universe of companies within a sector based on selected valuation metrics.

Scope

Overview of ESG in travel and tourism.

Explanation of why ESG in travel and tourism will continue to grow in importance.

Outlines of how the need for high levels of ESG performance from stakeholders is met by companies.

Examples of what companies and organizations in the travel and tourism industry are doing in reaction to this theme, and how they create differentiation.

Highlights of travel and tourism companies that are leading in this theme, such as Melia, Accor, Hurtigruten, Wizz Air, Walt Disney, Royal Schiphol Group, Deutsche Bahn, Expedia Group, and Carnival Corporation.



ESG in Travel and Tourism Theme Overview

