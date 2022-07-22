Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights



Net income for the quarter was $4.4 million, up 2.4% from the same period in the prior year

Diluted earnings per share of $0.77, up 2.7% from the same period in the prior year

Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”), excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, reached $1.4 billion, an increase of $322.9 million or 30.6% year-over-year and $100.8 million or 7.9% over Q1’22

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits grew $143.0 million or 23.7% year over year and $22.5 million from the prior quarter to $747.0 million, representing 51.9% of total deposits

Net interest margin (ex-PPP loans) of 4.57% compared to 4.14% for Q1’21 and compared to 4.51% for Q1’22

Cost of funding sources remained low at 0.20%

The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2022 was $659 thousand, an increase of $517 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2022

Allowance for Loan Losses was 1.29% of total loans HFI (ex-PPP loans)

Tangible book value per share of $22.68, down $0.12 from Q1’22 related to a mark-to-market adjustment on the securities portfolio

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (“PBAM”) well capitalized Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 9.51% (preliminary)

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $4.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $6.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “CalPrivate’s core franchise continued to organically grow loans and deposits which drove solid growth in net interest income to $18.0 million – our highest level yet. However, given the volatility of the interest rate and credit markets, we experienced a decline in our SBA 7(a) loan sales and the resulting gain on sale income for the quarter.”

Sowers continued, “While global events and the rapidly changing environment have put pressure on the overall financial markets and on our own financial results, our model of providing a concierge experience through our dedicated Teams and our core mission of providing Relationships, Solutions, and Trust continues to resonate and provide a stabilizing force to our Clients. We have been able to organically grow net loans (ex-PPP loans) more than $100 million in Q2’22, representing linked-quarter growth of 7.9%.

While the Federal Reserve raised overnight borrowing costs substantially in the second quarter, given our deep Client Relationships and strong referral network, the Bank was able to grow non-interest bearing deposits by $22.5 million while keeping the overall cost of interest bearing deposits low at 0.25%.”

Domestic events, including high inflation, have unfavorably resulted in increased non-interest expense, including employee compensation and professional services. The decline in SBA gain on sale was both a result of lower 7(a) loan volumes and a softer secondary market, which led to an increased efficiency ratio of 64.9% from 53.6% for Q1’22. While the industry faces significant headwinds, including an increased possibility of a recession, our Bank continues to invest in the infrastructure to become more efficient and to support the growth of our Relationship Teams committed to serving our Clients.

As a continuation of the Company’s investments in innovation to support long-term growth and efficiency, during the second quarter, the Company made additional FinTech investments in BankTech Ventures and the Banktech Consortium Fund, two leading investment management firms focused on providing capital to companies driving innovation in the banking industry and keeping the Company in front of emerging trends.

“The financial earnings power of PBAM remains resilient based on the first half results of 2022. The Company’s ability to organically grow loans attests to the Company’s successful strategy to stay focused on providing a Distinctly Different service. Diluted EPS for the first half of 2022 of $1.91 is up 22.4% from the same period a year ago,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “We are proud of CalPrivate’s achievements and financial performance to date, however, we remain cautious on the overall macro-economy. We must remain vigilant in our credit and risk management practices as we continue to evaluate the possibility of a near-term global recession due to significant geopolitical and economic challenges stemming from high inflation, energy supply constraints, volatile global politics, and the on-going war in Ukraine.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter totaled $18.0 million, representing an increase of $842 thousand or 4.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income for the second quarter was primarily due to increases in organic non-PPP loan balances and higher rates. PPP interest and fee income was $224 thousand in Q2’22, compared to $751 thousand in Q1’22. As of June 30, 2022, only 12 PPP loans with total balances of $2.7 million remained unforgiven by the SBA. Interest expense on deposits increased $83 thousand in Q2’22 vs Q1’22 due to higher deposit totals and an increase in the deposit rates paid to Clients.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for Q2’22 was 4.61% compared to 4.65% for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding PPP-loans, the net interest margin for Q2’22 was 4.57% compared to 4.51% for the first quarter of 2022. The 0.04% decrease in the as reported net interest margin for the second quarter was due to lower loan prepayments and higher cost of deposits. Average portfolio loan yields were 5.37% for Q2’22, compared to 5.51% for Q1’22, including loan prepayment fees. The yield on earning assets for the second quarter was 4.80% for Q2’22 compared with 4.82% for Q1’22 and the cost of funds was 0.20% for Q2’22 compared to 0.19% for Q1’22.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the second quarter was $659 thousand, an increase of $517 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2022. While the economy continued to recover in the second quarter, geopolitical events and high inflation have created uncertainty, and this is reflected in our ALLL to total loans HFI (ex-PPP loans) of 1.29%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.4 million for the second quarter, representing a $1.7 million decrease, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to a decrease in SBA loans sales during second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the second quarter were $9.9 million with a 10.5% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $768 thousand, compared with $26.2 million with a 12.9% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $12.6 million for the second quarter representing a $1.7 million, or 16.0% increase compared to the first quarter of 2022. Much of the increase was related to the elevated levels of professional services and other expenses given an active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan related to the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for their alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.

Additionally, the Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment has resulted in pressure on wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers. Related to the strong organic loan growth in the second quarter, the Company also increased its reserve for unfunded commitments by $214 thousand.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $1.6 billion representing an increase of $66.6 million or 4.3% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in assets for the second quarter was due to increases in loans supported by growth in core deposits. Total loans HFI increased to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022 or $94.7 million during the quarter, up 7.4%; excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $100.8 million, up 7.9%. Total deposits were $1.4 billion representing an increase of $69.6 million, or 5.1%, compared to the first quarter. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 51.9% of total deposits at June 30, 2022. Additionally, during the quarter, the mark-to-market fair value net loss on the securities portfolio, which consisted mainly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, increased to -$12.5 million from -$5.6 million from the prior quarter.

Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $659 thousand to $17.8 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.29% of total loans HFI, excluding PPP loans. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to non-PPP organic loan growth and qualitative loss factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve.

As of June 30, 2022, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and Classified assets remained at $11.2 million, compared Q1’22. Total classified assets consisted of 10 loans, of which 6 loans totaling $7.9 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 45.4%. In addition, all loans that were previously granted payment deferrals related to COVID-19 have resumed their contractual payments.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Company and the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

Jun 30, 2022 (1) Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Private Bancorp of America Tier I leverage ratio 8.61% 8.85% 8.42% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 9.51% 10.31% 10.63% Total risk-based capital ratio 12.01% 12.94% 13.38% CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 9.58% 9.72% 9.29% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.57% 11.93% 11.73% Total risk-based capital ratio 11.82% 13.18% 12.98%

(1) June 30, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary





Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2022, PBAM announced that it had completed its stock repurchase program on April 28, 2022 through the repurchase of 60,000 shares.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 303-4894

Mag Wangsuwana

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 348-2145

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dollar

change Percentage

change June 30, 2021 Dollar

change Percentage

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 15,694 $ 17,099 $ (1,405 ) -8.2 % $ 12,783 $ 2,911 22.8 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 43,857 40,878 2,979 7.3 % 13,969 29,888 214.0 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 29,241 66,038 (36,797 ) -55.7 % 65,356 (36,115 ) -55.3 % Total cash and due from banks 88,792 124,015 (35,223 ) 28.4 % 92,108 (3,316 ) -3.6 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 6,157 5,817 340 5.8 % 5,760 397 6.9 % Investment securities available for sale 113,565 114,382 (817 ) -0.7 % 88,755 24,810 28.0 % Loan held for sale 4,460 1,999 2,461 123.1 % 19,625 (15,165 ) -77.3 % Total loans held-for-investment 1,379,519 1,284,838 94,681 7.4 % 1,164,611 214,908 18.5 % Allowance for loan losses (17,776 ) (17,117 ) (659 ) 3.8 % (15,708 ) (2,068 ) 13.2 % Net loans 1,361,743 1,267,721 94,022 7.4 % 1,148,903 212,840 18.5 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,020 4,909 2,111 43.0 % 4,909 2,111 43.0 % Right of use asset 3,037 3,400 (363 ) -10.7 % 5,185 (2,148 ) -41.4 % Premises and equipment, net 2,640 2,813 (173 ) -6.2 % 2,578 62 2.4 % Servicing assets, net 3,515 3,525 (10 ) -0.3 % 2,123 1,392 65.6 % Deferred tax asset 9,229 7,032 2,197 31.2 % 7,012 2,217 31.6 % Accrued interest receivable 3,855 3,453 402 11.6 % 3,501 354 10.1 % Other assets 8,089 6,416 1,673 26.1 % 2,311 5,778 250.0 % Total assets $ 1,612,102 $ 1,545,482 $ 66,620 4.3 % $ 1,382,770 $ 229,332 16.6 % Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 747,006 $ 724,469 $ 22,537 3.1 % $ 603,914 $ 143,092 23.7 % Interest Bearing 693,646 646,545 47,101 7.3 % 601,530 92,116 15.3 % Total deposits 1,440,652 1,371,014 69,638 5.1 % 1,205,444 235,208 19.5 % FHLB borrowings 10,000 10,000 - 0.0 % 30,000 (20,000 ) -66.7 % Other borrowings 17,950 17,948 2 0.0 % 17,943 7 0.0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,305 14,630 (1,325 ) -9.1 % 13,059 246 1.9 % Total liabilities 1,481,907 1,413,592 68,315 4.8 % 1,266,446 215,461 17.0 % Shareholders’ equity Common stock 71,516 70,899 617 0.9 % 70,405 1,111 1.6 % Additional paid-in capital 3,368 3,602 (234 ) -6.5 % 3,179 189 5.9 % Retained earnings 64,036 61,424 2,612 4.3 % 42,810 21,226 49.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8,725 ) (4,035 ) (4,690 ) 116.2 % (70 ) (8,655 ) 12364.3 % Total stockholders’ equity 130,195 131,890 (1,695 ) -1.3 % 116,324 13,871 11.9 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,612,102 $ 1,545,482 $ 66,620 4.3 % $ 1,382,770 $ 229,332 16.6 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dollar change Percentage change June 30, 2021 Dollar change Percentage change Interest Income Loans $ 17,931 $ 17,246 $ 685 4.0 % $ 14,637 $ 3,294 22.5 % Investment securities 571 401 170 42.4 % 351 220 62.7 % Deposits in other financial institutions 204 134 70 52.2 % 40 164 410.0 % Total interest income 18,706 17,781 925 5.2 % 15,028 3,678 24.5 % Interest Expense Deposits 410 327 83 25.4 % 409 1 0.2 % Borrowings 313 313 - 0.0 % 1,020 (707 ) -69.3 % Total interest expense 723 640 83 13.0 % 1,429 (706 ) -49.4 % Net interest income 17,983 17,141 842 4.9 % 13,599 4,384 32.2 % Provision for loan losses 659 142 517 364.1 % 1,146 (487 ) -42.5 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,324 16,999 325 1.9 % 12,453 4,871 39.1 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 299 281 18 6.4 % 224 57 29.4 % Net gain on sale of loans 768 2,471 (1,703 ) -68.9 % 1,476 995 -67.0 % Other noninterest income 375 357 18 5.0 % 171 186 51.2 % Total noninterest income 1,442 3,109 (1,667 ) -53.6 % 1,871 1,238 -48.6 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 7,374 7,313 61 0.8 % 5,966 1,408 23.6 % Occupancy and equipment 808 723 85 11.8 % 820 (12 ) -1.5 % Data processing 824 653 171 26.2 % 690 134 19.4 % Professional services 1,835 915 920 100.5 % 791 1,044 132.0 % Other expenses 1,759 1,255 504 40.2 % 891 868 97.4 % Total noninterest expense 12,600 10,859 1,741 16.0 % 9,158 3,442 37.6 % Income before provision for income taxes 6,166 9,249 (3,083 ) -33.3 % 6,100 66 1.1 % Provision for income taxes 1,769 2,747 (978 ) -35.6 % 1,806 (37 ) -2.0 % Net income $ 4,397 $ 6,502 $ (2,105 ) -32.4 % $ 4,294 $ 103 2.4 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,347 $ 6,432 $ (2,085 ) -32.4 % $ 4,231 $ 116 2.7 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 1.16 $ (0.37 ) -32.1 % $ 0.76 $ 0.02 3.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 1.13 $ (0.36 ) -32.0 % $ 0.75 $ 0.02 2.8 % Average shares outstanding 5,543,065 5,568,400 (25,335 ) -0.5 % 5,536,111 6,954 0.1 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,639,282 5,672,701 (33,419 ) -0.6 % 5,622,075 17,207 0.3 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 35,177 $ 28,796 $ 6,381 22.2 % Investment securities 972 656 316 48.2 % Deposits in other financial institutions 339 99 240 242.4 % Total interest income 36,488 29,551 6,937 23.5 % Interest Expense Deposits 737 926 (189 ) -20.4 % Borrowings 626 2,239 (1,613 ) -72.0 % Total interest expense 1,363 3,165 (1,802 ) -56.9 % Net interest income 35,125 26,386 8,739 33.1 % Provision for loan losses 802 1,446 (644 ) -44.5 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 34,323 24,940 9,383 37.6 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 580 454 126 27.8 % Net gain on sale of loans 3,239 3,802 (563 ) -14.8 % Gain on sale of investment securities - - - N/A Other noninterest income 732 420 312 74.3 % Total noninterest income 4,551 4,676 (125 ) -2.7 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 14,687 10,881 3,806 35.0 % Occupancy and equipment 1,531 1,630 (99 ) -6.1 % Data processing 1,476 1,326 150 11.3 % Professional services 2,750 1,441 1,309 90.8 % Other expenses 2,998 1,654 1,344 81.3 % Total noninterest expense 23,442 16,932 6,510 38.4 % Income before provision for income taxes 15,432 12,684 2,748 21.7 % Provision for income tax 4,517 3,784 733 19.4 % Net income $ 10,915 $ 8,900 $ 2,015 22.6 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,794 $ 8,761 $ 2,033 23.2 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.94 $ 1.59 $ 0.35 22.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.91 $ 1.56 $ 0.35 22.4 % Average shares outstanding 5,555,662 5,525,557 30,105 0.5 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,652,071 5,601,705 50,366 0.9 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 100,017 $ 205 0.82 % $ 116,903 $ 134 0.46 % $ 137,902 $ 40 0.12 % Investment securities 125,550 571 1.82 % 109,252 401 1.47 % 88,132 351 1.59 % Loans 1,339,095 17,931 5.37 % 1,268,695 17,246 5.51 % 1,125,958 14,637 5.21 % Total interest-earning assets 1,564,662 18,707 4.80 % 1,494,850 17,781 4.82 % 1,351,992 15,028 4.46 % Noninterest-earning assets 27,614 21,502 18,217 Total Assets $ 1,592,276 $ 1,516,352 $ 1,370,209 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 87,682 $ 54 0.25 % $ 78,557 $ 16 0.08 % $ 65,283 $ 12 0.07 % Money market 492,838 241 0.20 % 498,146 192 0.16 % 424,371 231 0.22 % Savings deposits 14,216 3 0.01 % 13,523 3 0.09 % 9,229 2 0.09 % Certificates of deposit 67,184 111 0.66 % 68,525 116 0.69 % 75,537 164 0.87 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 661,920 409 0.25 % 658,751 327 0.20 % 574,420 409 0.29 % FHLB advances 10,000 42 1.64 % 10,000 41 1.66 % 41,153 748 7.29 % Other borrowings 17,948 272 6.06 % 17,948 272 6.06 % 17,942 272 6.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 27,948 314 4.49 % 27,948 313 4.54 % 59,095 1,020 6.92 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 757,728 682,880 609,932 Total Funding Sources 1,447,596 723 0.20 % 1,369,579 640 0.19 % 1,243,447 1,429 0.46 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 11,891 14,301 11,881 Shareholders’ equity 132,789 132,472 114,881 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,592,276 $ 1,516,352 $ 1,370,209 Net interest income/spread $ 17,984 4.60 % $ 17,141 4.63 % $ 13,599 4.00 % Net interest margin 4.61 % 4.65 % 4.03 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 108,413 $ 339 0.63 % $ 187,826 $ 99 0.11 % Investment securities 117,447 972 1.67 % 73,759 656 1.79 % Loans 1,304,089 35,177 5.44 % 1,085,617 28,796 5.35 % Total interest-earning assets 1,529,949 36,488 4.81 % 1,347,202 29,551 4.42 % Noninterest-earning assets 24,572 19,368 Total Assets $ 1,554,521 $ 1,366,570 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 83,145 $ 68 0.16 % $ 61,682 $ 24 0.08 % Money market 495,478 433 0.18 % 427,877 466 0.22 % Savings deposits 13,872 7 0.10 % 8,999 5 0.11 % Certificates of deposit 67,851 227 0.67 % 87,960 431 0.99 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 660,346 735 0.22 % 586,518 926 0.32 % FHLB advances 10,000 83 1.67 % 57,017 1,696 6.00 % Other borrowings 17,949 544 6.11 % 17,941 545 6.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 27,949 627 4.52 % 74,958 2,239 6.03 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 720,504 578,652 Total Funding Sources 1,408,799 1,362 0.19 % 1,240,128 3,165 0.51 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,084 13,845 Shareholders’ equity 132,638 112,597 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,554,521 $ 1,366,570 Net interest income/spread $ 35,126 4.61 % $ 26,386 3.91 % Net interest margin 4.63 % 3.95 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 88,792 $ 124,015 $ 149,085 $ 138,553 $ 92,108 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 6,157 5,817 5,760 5,760 5,760 Investment securities 113,565 114,382 102,065 93,099 88,755 Loans held for sale 4,460 1,999 24,658 35,448 19,625 Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) 1,376,801 1,276,043 1,188,634 1,117,983 1,053,938 SBA PPP loans 2,718 8,795 35,524 74,152 110,673 Allowance for loan losses (17,776 ) (17,117 ) (16,975 ) (16,141 ) (15,708 ) Net loans 1,361,743 1,267,721 1,207,183 1,175,994 1,148,903 Right of use asset 3,037 3,400 3,760 4,115 5,185 Premises and equipment, net 2,640 2,813 2,294 2,459 2,578 Other assets and interest receivable 31,708 25,335 22,279 19,254 19,856 Total assets $ 1,612,102 $ 1,545,482 $ 1,517,084 $ 1,474,682 $ 1,382,770 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 747,006 $ 724,469 $ 682,589 $ 646,233 $ 603,914 Interest Bearing 693,646 646,545 663,074 667,012 601,530 Total Deposits 1,440,652 1,371,014 1,345,663 1,313,245 1,205,444 Borrowings 27,950 27,948 27,947 27,945 47,943 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,305 14,630 15,110 11,613 13,059 Total liabilities 1,481,907 1,413,592 1,388,720 1,352,803 1,266,446 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 71,516 70,899 70,850 70,470 70,405 Additional paid-in capital 3,368 3,602 3,343 3,465 3,179 Retained earnings 64,036 61,424 54,922 47,845 42,810 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8,725 ) (4,035 ) (751 ) 99 (70 ) Total shareholders’ equity 130,195 131,890 128,364 121,879 116,324 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,612,102 $ 1,545,482 $ 1,517,084 $ 1,474,682 $ 1,382,770 Book value per common share $ 23.31 $ 23.42 $ 22.81 $ 21.70 $ 20.71 Tangible book value per common share $ 22.68 $ 22.80 $ 22.26 $ 21.27 $ 20.33 Shares outstanding 5,584,465 5,630,993 5,627,735 5,617,273 5,617,020 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.61 % 8.85 % 8.42 % 8.19 % 8.36 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.51 % 10.31 % 10.63 % 10.64 % 10.74 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 9.51 % 10.31 % 10.63 % 10.64 % 10.74 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.01 % 12.94 % 13.38 % 13.48 % 13.68 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.46 % 8.66 % 8.35 % 8.12 % 8.28 % 1 Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2022





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Interest income $ 18,706 $ 17,781 $ 17,356 $ 16,458 $ 15,028 Interest expense 723 640 667 741 1,429 Net interest income 17,983 17,141 16,689 15,717 13,599 Provision for loan losses 659 142 834 433 1,146 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,324 16,999 15,855 15,284 12,453 Noninterest income 1,442 3,109 4,265 2,389 2,805 Salary and employee benefits 7,374 7,313 6,492 6,595 5,966 Occupancy and equipment 808 723 741 1,484 820 Data processing 824 653 703 799 690 Professional services 1,835 915 843 552 791 Other expenses 1,759 1,255 1,060 1,034 891 Total noninterest expense 12,600 10,859 9,839 10,464 9,158 Income before provision for income taxes 6,166 9,249 10,281 7,209 6,100 Income taxes 1,769 2,747 2,986 2,158 1,806 Net income $ 4,397 $ 6,502 $ 7,295 $ 5,051 $ 4,294 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,347 $ 6,432 $ 7,204 $ 4,984 $ 4,231 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 1.16 $ 1.30 $ 0.90 $ 0.76 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 1.13 $ 1.28 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 Average shares outstanding 5,543,065 5,568,400 5,547,422 5,543,403 5,536,111 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,639,282 5,672,701 5,638,186 5,629,900 5,622,075 Performance Ratios Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 ROAA 1.12 % 1.74 % 1.91 % 1.39 % 1.26 % ROAE 13.43 % 19.91 % 22.72 % 16.61 % 14.99 % ROTE 13.62 % 20.20 % 23.07 % 16.88 % 15.25 % Net interest margin 4.61 % 4.65 % 4.44 % 4.39 % 4.03 % Net interest spread 4.60 % 4.63 % 4.43 % 4.38 % 4.00 % Efficiency ratio 64.86 % 53.62 % 46.96 % 57.79 % 55.83 % Noninterest expense / average assets 3.21 % 2.90 % 2.58 % 2.88 % 2.68 %



