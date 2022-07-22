Proactive news headlines including ioneer Ltd, Magnis Energy Technologies, Aruma Resources and Animoca Brands

Sydney, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) has sealed a binding offtake agreement with the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to supply lithium from its lithium-boron operations in Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada. Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) has advanced the Imperium3 New York (iM3NY) lithium-ion battery plant to 84% completion, achieved alongside joint venture and technology partner Charge CCCV LLC (C4V) which is joint major shareholder of iM3NY with Magnis. Click here

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) will welcome James Moses and Brett Smith as non-executive directors of the company following the retirement of non-executive director Dr Mark Elliot. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd today announced the appointment of several new personnel to senior management positions, including ex-WeSure CEO Alan Lau as chief business officer, and former Animoca chief resource officer Minh Do as co-chief operating officer, along with other senior engagements. Click here

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) has kicked off a diamond drilling program for copper at its flagship asset, the Home of Bullion Mine in the Northern Territory. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has completed the first two diamond drill holes at its Enmore Gold Project in New South Wales, with both the holes intersecting “encouraging lithologies”. Click here

