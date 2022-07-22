Acceleration of Quadient’s UK smart locker network adoption

English French

Paris, July 22, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces the first contracts signed with international carriers to use its new smart parcel locker network in the UK.

Since the announcement end of June of the roll out of the large network of Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers available to all carriers and retailers in the UK, global parcel delivery expert DPD UK confirmed it was the first major partner committing to utilize Quadient’s network to add more choice and convenience for its customers with parcel locker delivery. Quadient’s ambition is to implement the solution at 500 locations by the end of 2022, and 5,000 locations in the coming years. With the technical integration with DPD UK complete, DPD customers will start using Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers in the UK this month.

Following on from this first partnership, a second large international carrier has also committed to access Quadient’s Parcel Pending locker network. The signing of an additional carrier reinforces the strategic importance and attractiveness of a smart locker network for the automation of last-mile delivery in the world’s third largest e-commerce market. Quadient expects to announce additional partnerships with carriers, as well as retailers, in the coming months.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, commented: “The adoption by two major international carriers, just a few weeks after the start of the roll-out of our smart locker UK network, demonstrates the relevance of an open and agnostic approach and validates our strategy as the best way forward to address the challenges of growing e-commerce markets. With the network implementation already well under way, and new lockers installed every day, we trust that the adoption by new players as well as consumers will be accelerating in the coming months.”

