GOGL – 2021 Annual ESG Report

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (OSE/NYSE: GOGL) today released its fourth annual ESG Report.

The 2021 report is prepared in accordance with the Marine Transportation framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the disclosure requirements of the UN Global Compact as well as reporting guidelines for NASDAQ/Euronext stock exchanges.

In the report, Golden Oceans confirms its commitment to decarbonization by introducing emission-reduction targets of 30% by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The ESG reports can be found on the Company's website.

