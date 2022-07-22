Realkredit Danmark A/S’s financial calendar 2023

Company announcement No. 66/2022 – 22 July 2022

Realkredit Danmark A/S’s financial calendar 2023

Realkredit Danmark A/S has scheduled the following dates for the release of its financial reports and the annual general meeting in 2023:

 

Annual report for 2022                                                                  2 February 2023

Annual general meeting                                                                    9 March 2023

Company annoncement for the first quarter 2023                        28 April 2023

Interim report for the first half 2023                                                   21 July 2023

Company annoncement for the first three quarters 2023        27 October 2023

                

Announcements of the financial results will be available immediately after their release on Realkredit Danmark’s Web site: www.rd.dk.

 

