22 July 2022
Company announcement No. 66/2022 – 22 July 2022
Realkredit Danmark A/S’s financial calendar 2023
Realkredit Danmark A/S has scheduled the following dates for the release of its financial reports and the annual general meeting in 2023:
Annual report for 2022 2 February 2023
Annual general meeting 9 March 2023
Company annoncement for the first quarter 2023 28 April 2023
Interim report for the first half 2023 21 July 2023
Company annoncement for the first three quarters 2023 27 October 2023
Announcements of the financial results will be available immediately after their release on Realkredit Danmark’s Web site: www.rd.dk.
For further information, please contact Helle Meineche, Head of Regulatory Risk & Governance, on +45 21 55 87 42.
