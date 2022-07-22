English Danish

NASDAQ Copenhagen Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

22 July 2022

Company announcement No. 66/2022 – 22 July 2022



Realkredit Danmark A/S’s financial calendar 2023





Realkredit Danmark A/S has scheduled the following dates for the release of its financial reports and the annual general meeting in 2023:



Annual report for 2022 2 February 2023

Annual general meeting 9 March 2023

Company annoncement for the first quarter 2023 28 April 2023

Interim report for the first half 2023 21 July 2023

Company annoncement for the first three quarters 2023 27 October 2023

Announcements of the financial results will be available immediately after their release on Realkredit Danmark’s Web site: www.rd.dk .





Yours sincerely



The Executive Board





For further information, please contact Helle Meineche, Head of Regulatory Risk & Governance, on +45 21 55 87 42.

