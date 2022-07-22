India In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Research Report 2022: Incidence of Disease, Life Expectancy, Population Demographics, Economic Status, Healthcare Utilization

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report is designed to provide an overview of the IVD market in India and its influences.
Included in the report are trends influencing the industry and country-level data including the incidence of disease, life expectancy, population demographics, economic status, healthcare utilization and other market influences.
All market data pertains to the Indian IVD market at the manufacturers' level. Market data is presented for the year 2021 with forecast data provided for 2026. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the 2021-2026 period.
The focus is on the IVD discipline including reagents, consumables, calibrators and controls of the following sub-segments:
- Clinical Chemistry: routine lab testing; substrates, enzymes, homogeneous immunoassays, proteins, ISE (non-POC), HBA1c (non-POC). Includes urinalysis and blood chemistry testing.
- Immunoassays: hormones and thyroid function, tumor markers, allergy, anemia, neonatal tests, prenatal tests, interleukins, PCT, toxicology and common infectious diseases (HIV, hepatitis, influenza)
- Microbiology and Molecular Testing: manual and automated tests, culture media (to be prepared or ready to use), latex tests, transport media, blood culture, sensitivity discs, Gram and other stains, MTB culture, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma, nucleic acid testing.
- Point-of-Care Testing: all POC tests for cardiology, toxicology, coagulation, diabetes and infectious diseases. Also includes POC and non-POC blood gas and electrolytes. Also includes glucose self-monitoring tests.
- Histology/Cytology: PAP, HE, IHC, ISH, FISH, primary and secondary antibodies.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Industry Overview
- Scope and Methodology
- Indian IVD Market Summary
Chapter 2: India Overview
- Population
- Health Indicators
- General Health
- Disease Profiles in India
- Economy and Health Spending
- Health Infrastructure
- Medical Facilities
- Hospital Bed Density
- Physicians and Health Professionals
- Medical Device Regulation
Chapter 3: IVD Markets in India
- Market Summary
- Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Coagulation
- Immunoassay
- Microbiology/Molecular
- Point-of-Care
- Histology
Chapter 4: Company Profiles
- Abbott India Limited
- Becton Dickinson (BD) India
- bioMerieux India Private Limited
- Bio-Rad Laboratories India Private Limited
- Danaher Corporation India
- Fujifilm India Private Limited
- QIAGEN India Pvt. Ltd
- Roche India
- Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
- Sysmex India Pvt Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd.
- Transasia Bio-Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsldk5