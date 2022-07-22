US Health & Wellness Trends Report 2021 - Insights on the Growing Role of Sustainability Toward Product Purchase

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "21st Edition Consumer Report, 2021 Health & Wellness Trends in America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher is pleased to present its 2021 Health and Wellness in America, Consumer Insights and Trends Report. This report, now in its 21st year, provides insights into how today's consumer is confronting their own health and wellness, uncovers factors that are creating health challenges, and reveals underlying dynamics that help to provide a glimpse into what lies ahead.



The year 2020 introduced a variable into the health landscape which no one could predict. When viewing trends within this report, it is important to note that the current 2020 study was fielded in December of 2020. Therefore, the data collected in 2020, compared to previous years, may reflect changes due to the impact of the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic. Many of these changes may be permanent shifts in consumers' attitudes, while some may be temporary.



This report reveals which shifts may have staying power and how the events of the past year have altered consumer, industry and retailer perspectives. In addition, it provides a comprehensive overview of where the current health & wellness marketplace stands and uncovers emerging opportunities in this ever-evolving market.



A glimpse into the report.

Segment profiles highlighting the mainstreaming of health and wellness and the emergence of new health leaders

Emerging immunity opportunities

The future of e-commerce/online ordering

The growing role of sustainability toward product purchase

The new shifts in shopping patterns

The effect of COVID-19 on consumer behavior

Plus much more.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Database Overview

Other Databases Used in Report

Definitions of Groups

Introduction

Overview and Executive Summary

2. Health & Wellness Consumer Segments

Five Distinct Segments within the Population

Snapshot: WELL BEINGS

Snapshot: FOOD ACTIVES

Snapshot: MAGIC BULLETS

Snapshot: FENCE SITTERS

Snapshot: EAT, DRINK & BE MERRYS

Changing Segment Composition Over Time

Generational Composition of Segments

Variations in Influencers and Brand Use

WELL BEINGS Overview

FOOD ACTIVES Overview

MAGIC BULLETS Overview

FENCE SITTERS Overview

EAT, DRINK & BE MERRYS Overview

Emergence of a WELL BEING Leader Group

Factors in Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle: Leaders and Followers

Influencing Behaviors: Leaders and Followers

Early Adoption Behaviors across Segments

Demographic Profile of Health & Wellness Segments

Demographic Profile of WELL BEING Leaders and Followers

3. The Changing Health Landscape

Importance of Leading a Healthy Lifestyle

Search for Self Care Methods

Effect of COVID-19 on Health Conscientiousness

Personal Responsibility for Health

Effect of COVID-19 on State of Health

Positive and Negative Effects of COVID-19 on Health

Effect of COVID-19 on Environmental and Sustainable Involvement

Connection of Personal and Planetary Health

Methods to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

Personal Methods of Maintaining Health

Importance of Consuming Nutritious Foods

Attitudes Regarding Healthy Eating and Nutrition

Challenges of Eating Healthy

Healthy Food Choices During COVID-19

Relevance of Taste Toward Food Choice

Importance of Supplementation

Supplement Use Due to COVID-19

Importance of Weight Maintenance and Exercise

COVID-19 Effect on Weight Gain or Loss

COVID-19 Effect on Exercise Frequency

Importance of Emotional Factors on Health Maintenance

COVID-19 Effect on Emotional Well-Being

Alcohol Consumption across Age Groups

Tobacco Use across Age Groups

4. Management of Health Issues

Condition Management among Population

Growth of Condition Management

Condition Management across Generations

Management of Sleep and Cognition

Management of Stress, Anxiety and Depression

Condition Management among Stress/Anxiety Managers

Management of Immune Issues

Attitudes Toward Products That Boost Immunity

Management of Inflammation in the Body

Condition Management among Immune Managers

Importance of Detoxifying the Body

Condition Management among Digestive Managers

Concern about Condition Prevention

Concern about Condition Prevention across Gender

Growth in Concern across Conditions

Use of Telemedicine

Desire for Alternative Healthcare

Attitudes Toward Doctor Involvement in Alternative Healthcare

5. Drivers of Nutritional Choice

Brand Loyalty

Effect of COVID-19 on Brand Choice

Perceptions of Store Brands

Impact of the Label on Food Choice

Influencers of Healthy and Natural Products

Preference for Clean Label

Label Monitoring of Specific Ingredients

Desire for Specific Ingredients in Diet

Desire to Avoid Specific Ingredients in Diet

Sweetener Monitoring

Monitoring Chemical Content

Desire for Less Adulterated Foods

Use of Organic Foods/Beverages

Use of Store Brand Organic Foods/Beverages

Growth in Use of Alternative Food/Beverage Categories

6. Alternative Progression

Impact of COVID-19 on Meal Preparation

Use of Home Meal Delivery Services

Number of Meals Made at Home

Demographic Profile of Meal Delivery Service Users

Specific Diets Followed by Meal Delivery Service Users

Important Attributes Toward Food Purchase Decision: Tier 1

Important Attributes Toward Food Purchase Decision: Tier 2

Growth in Importance of Food Attributes

Importance of Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture

Use of E-Friendly and Sustainable Food Types

Adherence to a Vegetarian Diet

Reduction in Animal-Based Meat Consumption

Reasons for Animal-Based Meat Reduction

Likelihood to Purchase Plant-Based Meat Products

Derived Importance Explanation

Derived Importance Quadrant of Important Food/Beverage Attributes

Key Influencers and Hidden Opportunities of Plant-Based Meat Products

The Impact of Sustainability on Product Purchase

Perceptions of Environmental Friendliness of Shopping Methods

Increase in Online Shopping due to COVID-19

Concern about Wastefulness due to Online Shopping

Desire for Lower Plastic Use by Restaurants and Grocery Stores

Preference for Other Packaging Besides Plastic

Perception of Companies Sustainability Efforts due to COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on Sustainable Choice

Aligning with Companies Based on Their Sustainable Stance

Aligning with Companies Based on Their Sustainable Stance by Demographics

Understanding of a Circular Economy

Involvement with Sustainable and E-Friendly Behaviors

Desire for Refillable Shopping

Impact of Sustainable Initiatives Toward Retailer Choice

Impact of a Company's Sustainable Initiatives

Boycotting Behavior

7. Shopping Shifts

Frequency of Grocery Shopping in Past 30 Days

Attitudes Toward Grocery Shopping

Barriers to Visiting a Grocery Store due to COVID-19

Online Ordering from a Grocery Store

Type of Grocery Shopping in Past and Future

Type of Grocery Shopping in Past and Future by Age Groups

Shopping Behavior in Next 6 Months

Importance of Attributes Across Shopping Methods

Importance of Attributes Across Shopping Methods by Age Groups

Use of Technology for Grocery Shopping

Preference in Method to Solve an Issue with a Company

Expectations of In-Store Associates

The Relevance of Omnichannel Shopping

