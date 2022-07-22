The Worldwide Bioinformatics Industry is Projected to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioinformatics Market (2022-2027) by Bioinformatics Platform, Applications, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bioinformatics Market is estimated to be USD 12.28 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 24.85 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.14%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Bioinformatics Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Agilent Technologies, Applied Biological Materials, BGI Group, Biomax Informatics, Bluebee Holding, Dassault Systems, DNAnexus, DNASTAR, EraGen Biosciences, Eurofins Scientific, Expression Analysis, Gene Network Sciences, Genelogic, Genomatix, Illumina, Partek, PerkinElmer, QIAGEN, SOPHiA GENETICS, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corp, WuXi NextCODE, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Bioinformatics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Bioinformatics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Bioinformatics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing Due to the Reduction in Sequencing Cost and Technological Advancement

4.1.2 Initiatives From Government and Private Organizations

4.1.3 Growing Applications of Bioinformatics in Proteomics and Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

4.1.4 Increasing Number of Collaborations Between Companies and Research Institutes

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Well-Defined Standards and Common Data Formats for the Integration of Data

4.2.2 Dearth of User-Friendly Tools at Cheaper Prices

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Blockchain Technology and Cloud Computing

4.3.2 Integration of Machine Learning and AI in Healthcare

4.3.3 Investment Considering the Development of Bioinformatics Solutions

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Interoperability and Multiplatform Capabilities

4.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Bioinformatics Professionals



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Bioinformatics Market, By Products and Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bioinformatics Platform

6.2.1 Sequence Alignment Platforms

6.2.2 Sequence Analysis Platforms

6.2.3 Sequence Manipulation Platforms

6.2.4 Structural & Functional Analysis Platforms

6.3 Bioinformatics Services

6.3.1 Data Analysis Services

6.3.2 Database & Management Services

6.3.3 Sequencing Services

6.4 Knowledge Management Tools

6.5 Generalized Knowledge Management Tools

6.6 Specialized Knowledge Management Tools



7 Global Bioinformatics Market, By Applications

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemoinformatics

7.3 Genomics

7.4 Metabolomics

7.5 Proteomics

7.6 Transcriptomics



8 Global Bioinformatics Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Academics

8.3 Agricultural

8.4 Animal

8.5 Environmental

8.6 Forensic

8.7 Medical

8.8 Geography



9 Americas' Bioinformatics Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas



10 Europe's Bioinformatics Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Netherlands

10.10 Norway

10.11 Poland

10.12 Russia

10.13 Spain

10.14 Sweden

10.15 Switzerland

10.16 United Kingdom

10.17 Rest of Europe



11 Middle East and Africa's Bioinformatics Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Saudi Arabia

11.6 South Africa

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Rest of MEA



12 APAC's Bioinformatics Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Agilent Technologies

14.2 Applied Biological Materials

14.3 BGI Group

14.4 Biomax Informatics

14.5 Bluebee Holding

14.6 Dassault Systems

14.7 DNAnexus

14.8 DNASTAR

14.9 EraGen Biosciences

14.10 Eurofins Scientific

14.11 Expression Analysis

14.12 Gene Network Sciences

14.13 Genelogic

14.14 Genomatix

14.15 Illumina

14.16 Partek

14.17 PerkinElmer

14.18 QIAGEN

14.19 SOPHiA GENETICS

14.20 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14.21 Waters Corp

14.22 WuXi NextCODE



15 Appendix



