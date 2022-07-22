TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC, MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS, 22 JULY 2022 at 12:00
Trainers’ House Plc has received the following notification of managers’ transactions.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Saku Keskitalo
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Trainers’ House Plc
LEI: 743700NC0V49AJSQKW42
Notification type: Initial notification
Reference number: 17986/4/4
Transaction date: 2022-07-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: FI4000519202
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 977 Unit price: 5,78 EUR
(2): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5,7 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5,6 EUR
(4): Volume: 613 Unit price: 5,66 EUR
(5): Volume: 454 Unit price: 5,68 EUR
(6): Volume: 1 597 Unit price: 5,6 EUR
(7): Volume: 3 Unit price: 5,8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1) Volume: 5 144 Unit price: 5,69128 EUR
TRAINERS’ HOUSE PLC
Arto Heimonen, +358 404 123 456
CEO
