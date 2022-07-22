Finnish English

TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC, MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS, 22 JULY 2022 at 12:00



Trainers’ House Plc has received the following notification of managers’ transactions.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Saku Keskitalo

Position: Chief Financial Officer



Issuer: Trainers’ House Plc

LEI: 743700NC0V49AJSQKW42



Notification type: Initial notification

Reference number: 17986/4/4



Transaction date: 2022-07-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: FI4000519202

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 977 Unit price: 5,78 EUR

(2): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5,7 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5,6 EUR

(4): Volume: 613 Unit price: 5,66 EUR

(5): Volume: 454 Unit price: 5,68 EUR

(6): Volume: 1 597 Unit price: 5,6 EUR

(7): Volume: 3 Unit price: 5,8 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1) Volume: 5 144 Unit price: 5,69128 EUR





TRAINERS’ HOUSE PLC



Arto Heimonen, +358 404 123 456

CEO



