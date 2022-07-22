Global Esports Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Esports Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Revenue Source (Sponsorship, Advertising, Merchandise & Tickets, Media Rights), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global esports market size is expected to reach USD 12,494.3 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing mobile usage in emerging countries, rising awareness regarding esports, and increasing popularity of video games are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Consumers demand high-quality and interactive gaming content aligned with the dynamic entertainment industry. The alignment of entertainment and gaming will influence the growth of the entire sports industry, including online streamers and small and big-budget game developers. The increasing investments from commercial partners and substantial audience growth have resulted in revenue growth in the esports market. The industry has become more structured, with associations and league formats developing new competitive structures. Moreover, the growing partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers have projected strong growth in the esports market.



The streaming platforms, such as Twitch, have attracted viewers by streaming esports and gaming. The esports tournaments have fascinated athletes and celebrities and have drawn a broad audience's attention. Additionally, esports and gaming make it easy to draw the attention of enthusiastic and young viewers who are hard to reach through traditional media channels. The ability to grab the attention of the young and enthusiastic audience has attracted many brands to invest in esports events in sponsorships and advertising. The interest of investors has increased with the centralization of an Esports team, rising audience, and the introduction of a more franchise-style league. The rising interest of brands in esports teams to reach potential customers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.



In addition to sponsorship, ticket sales and merchandise are essential revenue segments that drive the esports market's growth. The franchisee is focusing on hosting local events that include fans in stadiums, generating significant revenue, thus contributing to the further development of the esports market. The Esports apparel market has witnessed substantial growth due to a growing fanbase, league-level merchandise deals, and increased retail presence.

The esports teams no longer have to rely on winning competitions as teams can independently sell their merchandise to their fans. For instance, Ralph Lauren partnered as the apparel partner for G2 Esports. One of G2 Esports' famous players, Martin' Rekkles' Larsson, was featured in Ralph Lauren's Wimbledon Campaign. G2 and Ralph Lauren partnered across several campaigns and events and produced a range of digital-first activations on Twitch and TikTok.



Esports Market Report Highlights

The sponsorship segment held the largest share of esports market revenue in 2021, representing around 40.0%. Through sponsorships, brands can reach potential customers directly via online and offline media channels.

The media rights segment, which generates significant revenue, is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of over 23.0% during the forecast period. The numerous leagues, championships, and events that usually occur on various streaming platforms are expected to generate considerable revenue from media rights.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to gain a significant market share in the forecasted period. The countries such as China and South Korea are anticipated to play a vital role in developing the esports ecosystem in the region..

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Segmentation and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary & Market Snapshot

Chapter 3. Esports Industry Outlook, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Esports-Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Esports-Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Esports-Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing mobile usage in the gaming industry

3.4.1.2 Increasing number of tournaments and prize pool

3.4.1.3 Franchise model: a big shift in Esports industry

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 Cyberattacks

3.4.2.2 Threats in Esports gambling/betting

3.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.3.1 Cloud gaming enabling new opportunities

3.4.4 Market Challenges Analysis

3.4.4.1 Lack of standardization

3.4.4.2 Infrastructure concerned

3.5 Esports-Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Pest Analysis

3.6.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7 Tencent Games: Gaining an Upper Hand In Esports Industry

3.8 Esports: A Long Term Business Opportunity For Brands

3.9 Major Esports tournaments in various regions

3.9.1 The Americas

3.9.2 Europe

3.9.3 Asia Pacific

3.9.4 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 4. Consumer Behaviour Analysis

4.1 Esports Demographics

4.1.1 Gender

4.1.2 Age

4.2 Media Consumption Habits

4.2.1 Streming Platform Analysis

4.3 Esports Audience Opportunity Analysis



Chapter 5. Esports Revenue Source Outlook

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (Revenue, USD Million)

5.2 Esports Market: Revenue Source Movement Analysis

5.2.1 Sponsorship

5.2.1.1 Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2 Advertising

5.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.2.3 Merchandise & Tickets

5.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.2.4 Publisher Fees

5.2.4.1 Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.2.5 Media Rights

5.2.5.1 Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2 Key Company Categorization (Sponsorship, Media Rights, and Esports Teams)

7.3 Key Company Analysis, 2021



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Activision Blizzard, Inc.

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Financial performance

8.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.4 Recent developments

8.2 Electronic Arts Inc.

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Financial performance

8.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.2.4 Recent developments

8.3 Gameloft SE

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Financial performance

8.3.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.4 Recent developments

8.4 HTC Corporation

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Financial performance

8.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.4 Recent developments

8.5 Intel Corporation

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Financial performance

8.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.5.4 Recent developments

8.6 Modern Times Group (MTG)

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Financial performance

8.6.3 Product benchmarking

8.6.4 Recent developments

8.7 Nintendo of America Inc.

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Financial performance

8.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.7.4 Recent developments

8.8 NVIDIA Corporation

8.8.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Financial performance

8.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.8.4 Recent developments

8.9 Tencent Holdings Limited

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Financial performance

8.9.3 Product benchmarking

8.9.4 Recent developments

8.10 Valve Corporation

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Financial performance

8.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.10.4 Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fys9ly

Attachment