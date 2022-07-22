The Worldwide Cloud Gaming Industry is Expected to Reach $20.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Gaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (File Streaming, Video Streaming), by Device, by Gamer Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud gaming market size is estimated to reach USD 20.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.8% from 2022 to 2030.

As cloud storage has gained a more secure position over onsite storage, this has affected the gaming industry. Through cloud gaming services, gamers can access high-quality interactive games remotely without bearing the additional cost of expensive computer systems. The growing number of gamers globally has directed affected the market.



Market growth is likely to be aided by increased investments in 5G technology and affordable access to various cloud-based games. Furthermore, market participants have collaborated with telecom firms to supply cloud gaming services worldwide. AAA Games are readily available on the cloud gaming platforms, and companies are expanding gaming portfolios to have a competitive advantage. For instance, in December 2021, LG Electronics worked with Google Stadia to bring the latter's cloud gaming service to LG Smart TVs operating webOS 5.0 and 6.0.



Game studios embrace industry-wide revolution, pushing the limits of technology and producing constantly updated gaming experiences that scale to millions of players. For instance, AWS has integrated purpose-built game creation capabilities - such as AWS solutions, AWS services, and AWS Partners - with six solution areas to assist developers in developing, testing, and growing their games.



COVID-19 has proved advantageous for the market. As people around the globe began adhering to pandemic norms and restrictions, there was a need for entertainment. While cloud gaming services were available before the pandemic, they gained popularity, and many companies entered the cloud gaming industry. For instance, in October 2020, The Facebook Company, now known as Meta, launched cloud gaming services, particularly for mobile users.



Cloud Gaming Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 40% of the global market, owing to the rise in trends towards smartphone gaming..

The file streaming industry is expected to increase at a roughly 46.0% percent CAGR over the forecast years. File streaming enables users to play games only after a partial download and allows game developers to cut the expense of creating media and sending out fixes to players; consequently, the file streaming segment is witnessing growth quickly..

In terms of gamer type, the casual gamers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of more than 45% during the forecast period. The relevancy of smartphones and devices may be credited to the segment's growth..

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Cloud Gaming Market-Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.5 Technology Trends

3.6 Regulatory Trends

3.7 Vendor Trends

3.8 Buyer/ End User Trends

3.8.1 Market driver analysis

3.8.1.1 Increasing number of gamers globally

3.8.1.2 Burgeoning demand for competitive gaming

3.8.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.8.2.1 Server allocation issues and fluctuating internet speed

3.9 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.11 PEST Analysis

3.11.1 Political

3.11.2 Economic

3.11.3 Social

3.11.4 Technological

3.12 COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Gaming Market

3.12.1 Cloud Computing Market-COVID-19 Regional Analysis

3.12.1.1 North America

3.12.1.2 Europe

3.12.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.12.1.4 Latin America

3.12.1.5 MEA

3.13 Data Generation and Storage Analysis

3.14 Network Traffic Trend Analysis



Chapter 4. Cloud Gaming Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2 Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.3 File Streaming

4.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Video Streaming

4.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Cloud Gaming Market: Device Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.2 Device Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Smartphones

5.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4 Tablets

5.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Gaming Consoles

5.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.6 PCs & Laptops

5.6.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.7 Smart TVs

5.7.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.8 Head-Mounted Displays

5.8.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Cloud Gaming Market: Gamer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.2 Gamer Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.3 Casual Gamers

6.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Avid Gamers

6.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Lifestyle Gamers

6.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Cloud Gaming Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact On the Industry

8.1.1 Company: Microsoft Corporation

8.1.2 Company: Google Inc (Alphabet Inc.)

8.1.3 Company: Amazon Inc.

8.1.4 Company: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

8.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

8.4 List of Other Market Players



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Amazon.com Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.3 Recent Developments

9.2 Apple Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Performance

9.2.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.4 Recent Developments

9.3 Electronic Arts, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Product benchmarking

9.3.4 Recent Developments

9.4 Google Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Product benchmarking

9.4.4 Recent Developments

9.5 Intel Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Product benchmarking

9.5.4 Recent Developments

9.6 International Business Machines Corporation [known as IBM]

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Product benchmarking

9.6.4 Recent Developments

9.7 Microsoft Corporation

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Product benchmarking

9.7.4 Recent Developments

9.8 NVIDIA Corporation

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Product benchmarking

9.8.4 Recent Developments

9.9 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Product benchmarking

9.9.4 Recent Developments

9.10 Ubitus Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Product benchmarking

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.2 Financial Performance

9.11.3 Product benchmarking

9.11.4 Recent Developments

