Leading Cyber GRC SaaS Platform 6clicks Spotlighted on the Worldwide CRN® 2022 Emerging Security Vendors List

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI-powered cyber GRC company 6clicks today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included the company in its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

The technology vendors featured on CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors - all six years old or younger - are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel's continued success.

The companies to feature on this year's Emerging Vendors list were selected across nine different categories: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Tools, Application Development/DevOps, Big Data, Security, Networking & Unified Communications, Data Center & Systems, Storage, Cloud and Edge Computing/Internet of Things.

"As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As a trusted industry resource, CRN's Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest ground-breaking IT channel technologies."

"We're honoured to receive this recognition from the most prestigious channel champion in the world, The Channel Company," said Anthony Stevens, CEO of 6clicks. "This acknowledgement is especially significant as VARs embrace our mission to deliver a cloud-based turnkey cyber GRC platform with its unique Hub & Spoke architecture designed for enterprises, advisors and MSPs."

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list is featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

About 6clicks

6clicks is an AI-powered, cyber GRC platform founded in Australia, now with operations in the U.S. and U.K. The company was founded in 2019 in the face of increasing regulation across all sectors, the need for businesses to manage risk better, and a wake of high-profile hacks making cyber security for businesses paramount.

Hailey, a breakthrough AI engine, powers 6clicks to automate compliance mapping and policy gap analysis. 6clicks also includes a massive content library including standards and frameworks like ISO 27001 and 27002, NIST CSF, SOC2, PCI-DSS, along with control sets, risk and issue libraries, incident response playbooks and assessment templates. In addition, the 6clicks Hub & Spoke architecture makes it fast and easy to deploy for enterprises, advisors and MSPs.

6clicks was founded by Anthony Stevens, former Partner & Chief Digital Officer at KPMG, along with Louis Strauss and Andrew Robinson. The 6clicks executive team also includes Michelle Torrey-Teunissen (CRO), Dr. Heather Buker (CTO) and Adam Tutchener (CFO).

Connect with 6clicks at www.6clicks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information about 6clicks, visit the media kit: https://www.6clicks.com/media-kit or email media@6clicks.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

