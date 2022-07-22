Outlook on the Aviation Actuator System Global Market to 2027 - Advanced Technologies in Aircraft Actuators Present Opportunities

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aviation Actuator System Market (2022-2027) by Type, Platform, System, Technology, Components, Size, End-User Industry and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aviation Actuator System Market is estimated to be USD 9.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.64 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Aviation Actuator System Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentations

The Global Aviation Actuator System Market is segmented based on Type, Platform, System, Technology, Components, Wing Type, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Linear and Rotary Actuators.

By Platform, the market is classified into Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Extra Wide Body Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft, Military Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Fighter Jets, Trainer Aircraft, Helicopters, Unmanned Aircraft, VTOL, and Air Taxis.

By System, the market is classified into Flight Control System, Health Monitoring System, Power Generation System, Power Generation System, Thrust Reverser Actuation System, Avionics System, Landing & Braking System, Fuel Management System, and Utility Actuation System.

By Technology, the market is classified into Hydraulic, Electric, Actuators, Pneumatic, and Mechanical.

By Components, the market is classified into Electronic Components and Electrical & Mechanical Components.

By Wing Type, the market is classified into Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aerospace Controls, Ametek, Astronics, Collins Aerospace, Curtiss-Wright, Eaton, Electromech Technologies, Honeywell International, ITT, Macron Dynamics, Microsemi, Nook Industries, Parker Hannifin, Rockwell Collins, Sitec Aerospace, United Technologies, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Aviation Actuator System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Aviation Actuator System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Aviation Actuator System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Trend of Electric Technology

4.1.2 Advancement in Electric Actuators for All-Electric Platforms and Light Aircraft

4.1.3 Rising Demand for Autonomy in the Aircraft Operations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.2.2 Power Density and Efficiency

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Advanced Technologies in Aircraft Actuators

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Power Consumption Issues in Electric Actuators

4.4.2 Leakage Issues in Hydraulic and Pneumatic Actuators



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Aviation Actuator System Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Linear

6.2.1 Rod Type Linear Actuators

6.2.2 Screw Type Linear Actuators

6.2.3 Belt Type Linear Actuators

6.3 Rotary Actuators

6.3.1 Motor Rotary Actuators

6.3.2 Bladder & Vane Rotary Actuators

6.3.3 Piston Type Rotary Actuators



7 Global Aviation Actuator System Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Narrow Body Aircraft

7.3 Wide Body Aircraft

7.4 Extra Wide Body Aircraft

7.5 Regional Transport Aircraft Military Transport Aircraft

7.6 Business Jets

7.7 Fighter Jets

7.8 Trainer Aircraft

7.9 Helicopters

7.10 Unmanned Aircraft

7.11 VTOL

7.12 Air Taxis



8 Global Aviation Actuator System Market, By System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flight Control System

8.2.1 1 Primary Flight Control System

8.2.2 2 Secondary Flight Control System

8.3 Health Monitoring System

8.4 Power Generation System

8.4.1 Centralized Electrical Power Distribution System (CEPDS)

8.4.2 Semi-Distributed Electrical Power Distribution System (SDEPDS)

8.4.3 Advanced Electrical Power Distribution System (AEPDS)

8.4.4 Fault-Tolerant Electrical Power Distribution System (FTEPDS)

8.5 Power Generation System

8.6 Thrust Reverser Actuation System

8.7 Avionics System

8.8 Landing & Braking System

8.9 Fuel Management System

8.10 Utility Actuation System



9 Global Aviation Actuator System Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hydraulic

9.3 Electric

9.3.1 Electric Actuators

9.3.2 . Electric Hybrid Actuators

9.3.2.1 Electromechanical Actuators

9.3.2.2 Electrohydraulic

9.3.2.3 Electro-Hydrostatic Actuators

9.4 Pneumatic

9.5 Mechanical



10 Global Aviation Actuator System Market, By Components

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Electronic Components

10.2.1 Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)

10.2.2 Integrated Circuits (ICs)

10.2.3 Thyristors

10.2.4 Diodes

10.2.5 Converters

10.2.6 Transistor

10.3 Electrical & Mechanical Components

10.3.1 Motor

10.3.2 Valve

10.3.3 Generator

10.3.4 Auxiliary Power Unit



11 Global Aviation Actuator System Market, By Wing Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fixed Wing

11.3 Rotary Wing



12 Americas' Aviation Actuator System Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Argentina

12.3 Brazil

12.4 Canada

12.5 Chile

12.6 Colombia

12.7 Mexico

12.8 Peru

12.9 United States

12.10 Rest of Americas



13 Europe's Aviation Actuator System Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Austria

13.3 Belgium

13.4 Denmark

13.5 Finland

13.6 France

13.7 Germany

13.8 Italy

13.9 Netherlands

13.10 Norway

13.11 Poland

13.12 Russia

13.13 Spain

13.14 Sweden

13.15 Switzerland

13.16 United Kingdom

13.17 Rest of Europe



14 Middle East and Africa's Aviation Actuator System Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Egypt

14.3 Israel

14.4 Qatar

14.5 Saudi Arabia

14.6 South Africa

14.7 United Arab Emirates

14.8 Rest of MEA



15 APAC's Aviation Actuator System Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Australia

15.3 Bangladesh

15.4 China

15.5 India

15.6 Indonesia

15.7 Japan

15.8 Malaysia

15.9 Philippines

15.10 Singapore

15.11 South Korea

15.12 Sri Lanka

15.13 Thailand

15.14 Taiwan

15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Quadrant

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Strategic Initiatives

16.3.1 M&A and Investments

16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Aerospace Controls

17.2 Ametek

17.3 Astronics

17.4 Collins Aerospace

17.5 Curtiss-Wright

17.6 Eaton

17.7 Electromech Technologies

17.8 Honeywell International

17.9 ITT

17.10 Kollmorgen

17.11 Liebherr

17.12 Macron Dynamics

17.13 Microsemi

17.14 Moog

17.15 Nabtesco

17.16 Nook Industries

17.17 Parker Hannifin

17.18 Rockwell Collins

17.19 Saab

17.20 SABCA

17.21 Safran

17.22 Sitec Aerospace

17.23 Tolomatic

17.24 United Technologies

17.25 Woodward



18 Appendix



