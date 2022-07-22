Trail Trust expands access to outdoor adventure with over $200,000 grants in 2nd quarter

DULUTH, Ga., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trail Trust is awarding over $210,000 to 24 nonprofit organizations to expand educational and experiential opportunities outdoors. This is the second installment of quarterly funding as a Fox Factory initiative.



Grant recipients are located in the United States, Canada, Germany, Mexico and Armenia, and serve riders and drivers across diverse vehicle categories, including snowmobiles, mountain bikes, adaptive bikes, all-terrain vehicles, moto bikes, e-bikes, and overland vehicles.

“The projects we’ve selected this round demonstrate the full scope of what we’re trying to achieve with Trail Trust. From supporting youth Off-Highway Vehicle educational programs and adaptive trail maintenance, to sustainable trail upgrades and community bike parks, all projects reflect our mission to deliver sustainable adventure to all,” said Jackie Martin, Fox Factory’s Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer.



A full list of this quarter’s recipients can be found on www.trailtrust.com.

“We’re excited to partner with Bikepark Trippstadt and Flowtrail Landstul,” said Oliver Ernst, Fox Factory’s Managing Director of Europe. “These are our first Trail Trust partners in Germany, where Fox Factory employs over 70 people and provides mountain bike products and services in the region. The projects will expand opportunities for everyone to experience the joy of mountain biking, including the younger generation. It’s important we give back to our local community where many of our employees love to ride and experience the outdoors.”

Thirteen of this quarter’s grants are focused on expanding access to outdoor adventuring, an important focus of Trail Trust.



Kootenay Adaptive Sports Association based in British Columbia is a global leader in adaptive mountain biking development and access. The Trail Trust grant will support their development of new adaptive trail building guidelines, demonstration days to provide free recreational opportunities for people with disabilities, stakeholder engagement sessions, and instructor certification courses.

Trail Trust is the presenting sponsor of Warfighter Made’s new youth education program, B.O.L.T., also known as Building Off-road Leaders of Tomorrow. Warfighter Made adapts and customizes wounded veterans’ vehicles and hosts off-road events and recreational therapy retreats. B.O.L.T. provides the children of veterans with a character development program centered around safe and responsible off-road recreation.

Warfighter Made Executive Director Kristyn Novoa explains, “We’ll be focusing on respecting the environment and ecosystems as a way of preserving our trails so that others can enjoy them in the future. Our goal is to create leaders in the off-road community that will inspire and encourage others to follow their example.”

The mission of Trail Trust resonates deeply with our employees, whose love of outdoor adventuring is oftentimes what led them to Fox. “We look forward to on-the-ground volunteer opportunities with our new partners, wherever possible,” shares Amanda Scott, Social Impact Manager at Fox. “Harnessing our employees’ passion and connecting them directly with our partners is a win-win for both our people and communities.”

Follow along the Trail Trust journey at www.trailtrust.com. The website now features a story section entitled “The Journal” which highlights partners and showcases the impact of their work.

How to Apply

Trail Trust program information, eligibility criteria, and the application form can be found at www.trailtrust.com. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and are evaluated quarterly by the Trail Trust review committee.

For specific questions about the Trail Trust initiative, email giving@ridefox.com.

About Trail Trust and Fox Factory

Fox Factory created Trail Trust to provide grants to organizations helping to preserve the places we love to play. The goal is to bring together diverse communities to build, maintain, and expand access to trails. In short, we want to make sure that the thrill of the ride can live on forever. Since launching in November 2021, Trail Trust has contributed more than $800,000 to over 55 nonprofit organizations.