Global liposomal drug delivery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.69% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

The global liposomal drug delivery devices market was valued at US$3,742.1 million in 2021. The global market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.04% from 2022 to 2027 and is expected to reach US$6,600.1 million in 2027 from its previous value of US$4,091.1 million in 2022. Visiongain further anticipates that the region will reach US$11,292.6 million in 2032 while growing at a CAGR of 10.69% from 2022 to 2032.

Liposomes are paving their way into modern medicine as new applications arise. One of the applications is the topical formulation of liposomes for the treatment of skin-related infections. As technology advances, liposomal nanotechnology will become a more reliable platform for the manufacturing of a wide range of bio products, notably in the sectors of public health and medical diagnostics. As a result, industry participants in the liposomal drug delivery devices market are expected to benefit from lucrative growth prospects throughout the forecast period.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market?



Liposome drug delivery companies are stepping up their R&D efforts to create new lipid compositions and strategies that improve liposome stability and drug vehiculation. As a result, innovative liposomal structures have shown to be beneficial for improved therapeutic action in both vivo and vitro. Liposomes have received a lot of attention as potential antiviral drugs that could help with the social and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adoption of Nanomedicines to Boost Market Growth

Nanomedicine is a fast-expanding field that uses nanoscale materials to diagnose & cure diseases. Nanomedicines address the shortcomings of traditional therapy which is exhibited by several preclinical & clinical studies that show reduced side effects improved treatment results, and site-specific drug delivery. The combination of nanoscience and pharmaceutical science has a lot of promise, and it has gotten a lot of attention in recent years. Organic, inorganic, metallic & polymeric nanostructures such as micelles, dendrimers, carbon nanotubes, liposomes, & solid lipid nanoparticles (SLNs) are commonly used as controlled drug delivery techniques. Due to their tiny size, biocompatibility, and chemical composition, liposomes are regarded as one of the most promising drug delivery vehicles. Liposome qualities are highly dependent on lipid content, size, surface charge, and production methods. Liposomes can encapsulate both hydrophilic and hydrophobic medicinal medications, keeping them from dissolving too quickly and allowing them to be released at particular locations. These factors will raise the market for liposomal drug delivery devices throughout the projected period, as the need for nanomedicine will rise in the near future.

Technological Advancements in Liposomal-based Medicinal Formulations to Spur Market Demand

As a consequence of significant developments in liposome technology, a range of liposome-based pharmaceutical formulations are now accessible for human use, and many more are undergoing various clinical studies. Encapsulating several drugs in liposomes has increased its therapeutic indices, mostly through alterations in their pharmacodynamics & pharmacokinetics. Various liposomal drug delivery methods have developed distinct features in an attempt to maximise drug delivery by preserving the therapeutic agent's specific capabilities while reducing its disadvantages.

Emergence of COVID-19 Anticipated to offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The COVID-19 has exposed the vulnerabilities of healthcare facilities. So far, over six million individuals have died (as of June 2022) due to the pandemic. The expanding number of COVID-19 patients, notably in the U.S. and Europe, is putting pressure on research institutes to accelerate their efforts to develop coronavirus treatments and vaccines. As a result, companies working in the liposome drug delivery industry are taking advantage of the chance to expand their research into antiviral nanomaterials such nanospheres, liposomes, and nanoparticles.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Due to the rising frequency of chronic illness, R&D activity in liposomal drug delivery systems have exploded during the last few decades all over the world. The procedure of giving a pharmaceutical ingredient to people in order to create a therapeutic effect is known as drug delivery. Liposomal drug delivery has a number of advantages, including better pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, increased therapeutic effectiveness, and lower toxicity, making it excellent for patients with a variety of chronic illnesses. According to the Centres for Condition Control and Prevention (CDC), about 6 out of 10 persons in the United States have at least one chronic disease, with 4 out of 10 having two or more. This trend is projected to grow over the forecast period thus boosting liposomal drug delivery devices industry growth.

Major players across the globe are pursuing strategic efforts such as alliances and product launches, which is expected to become a prominent trend in the market for liposomal drug delivery devices. Several firms are collaborating to develop liposomal drug delivery technologies in order to broaden their product line and extend their operations globally. For instance, in 2021, MindMed (Israel) signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to launch an exclusive program to optimize the supply of specific psychedelic drug candidates, based on Nextage's proprietary brain targeting liposome system (BTLS) supply technology.

The major players operating in the liposomal drug delivery devices market are Acrotech Biopharma, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc., Celsion, Inc., Creative Biolabs, Encapsula NanoSciences LLC, Fudan-Zhangjiang, Galen Limited, Ipsen Pharma, Luye Pharma Group, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Pacira, Precision NanoSystems Inc., Viatris Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited among others. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launches.

On 15 th Oct 2021, Evonik released a new version of their LIPEX® liposome extruders. LIPEX® Flow provides a better technology for bringing liposomal medicinal products to market to drug inventors and manufacturers. The innovative device fills a market demand for more efficient next-generation high-pressure extruders for manufacturing medical formulations that need traditional liposomal drug delivery. Active compounds used in cancer, antifungal, antibacterial, vaccination, and many more applications are among them.

