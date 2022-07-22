Global Healthcare Staffing Market Report 2022-2027: Worldwide Staff Shortages Fueling Sector Growth

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Type (Travel Nurse, Per Diem Nurse, Locum Tenens), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare staffing market size is expected to reach USD 62.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.89% over the forecast period. The market is being driven by the increased demand for temporary nursing workers, particularly among the elderly, aiding the market growth in the coming years.

The healthcare system currently is under pressure owing to the large geriatric population and increasing access to public health. This is increasing the focus on having well-trained healthcare staff in place. However, numerous countries are facing a shortage of healthcare staff. The gap between the healthcare demand and the supply of nurses and doctors in the healthcare system is widening.



The WHO estimates that there is a global shortage of 4.3 million physicians, nurses, and other health professionals. The scarcity is often starkest in developing countries due to the limited capacity and number of medical schools. Furthermore, the adoption of workforce solutions and an increase in demand for healthcare services, particularly at specialty hospitals & inpatient facilities, are likely to drive the market growth.



Healthcare Staffing Market Report Highlights

The travel nurses sector dominated the service type segment in 2021. High demand for nurses during flu season, travel opportunities, and nurse shortages are expected to drive the segment growth.

The locum tenens segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of physicians choosing to work as locum tenens and the cost-effectiveness to providers.

Investments in the latest technologies help companies to streamline the hiring and staffing process, search for candidates, search for a vacancy, and others.

Staffing service for specialists has been negatively impacted during the pandemic due to the cancellation of elective surgeries; however, the demand has increased for nurses in areas fighting acute COVID outbreaks.

According to the data collected by Aya Healthcare, in December 2020, the demand for registered nurses increased by 44% in a month.

