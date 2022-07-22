The Global Neurological Biomarkers Market is expected to grow by $ 6.00 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.43% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurological Biomarkers Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153828/?utm_source=GNW

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the neurological biomarkers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidences of neurological disorders, increasing clinical trials in countries, and increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations.

The neurological biomarkers market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The neurological biomarkers market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinical diagnostic centers

• Research organizations and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing focus on accurate neurological diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the neurological biomarkers market growth during the next few years. Also, blood-based biomarkers for neurological disorders and the evolution of miRNA will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on neurological biomarkers market covers the following areas:

• Neurological biomarkers market sizing

• Neurological biomarkers market forecast

• Neurological biomarkers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neurological biomarkers market vendors that include Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Proteome Sciences plc, QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Metabolon Inc., Acrobiosystems Inc., HU Group Holdings Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Johnson and Johnson, and Quanterix Corp.. Also, the neurological biomarkers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153828/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________