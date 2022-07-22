The Global Tampon Market is expected to grow by $ 1.78 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tampon Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539041/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the tampon market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising cases of early puberty and awareness about hygiene products, hygienic and more comfortable than sanitary pads, and aggressive marketing of tampons by vendors.

The tampon market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The tampon market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of organic feminine hygiene products as one of the prime reasons driving the tampon market growth during the next few years. Also, growing brand loyalty and the rapid growth of e-commerce will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tampon market vendors that include Aunt Flow Corp., Bodywise UK Ltd., Calla Lily Personal Care Ltd., Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, DAME, Daye Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corp., Lil lets UK Ltd., LYV Life Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA, TOTM Ltd., TPC Inc., Unicharm Corp., and W2W Partners LLC. Also, the tampon market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



