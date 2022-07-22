The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests 2022: Skyrocketing Demand For Accurate and Easy Testing Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As discussed in this report, The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 9th Edition, POC testing has skyrocketed in the last 20 years as demand for accurate and rapid testing has blossomed both inside and outside the hospital setting.

Emerging technological innovations in smartphones, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip and wearable devices are influencing the POC landscape. The driving force behind these innovations in the health arena is to provide expedited diagnosis where the patient is seen or in the patient's home. The POC diagnostic industry will be part of a paradigm shift from curative medicine to predictive, personalized and preemptive medicine.



POC tests are performed in a wide range of geographical locations such as:

Hospital departments such as emergency departments, operating rooms, intensive care units, and others

Physicians' offices

Hospital clinics

Rural health clinics

Student health clinics

Retail clinics

Pharmacies

Homes - With testing performed by patients, visiting nurses, or other caregivers

Nursing homes

Prisons

The menu for point-of-care testing continues to expand. The traditional set of POC tests includes blood glucose testing, blood gas and electrolytes analysis, rapid coagulation testing, rapid cardiac markers diagnostics, drugs of abuse screening, urine strips testing, pregnancy testing, fecal occult blood analysis, hemoglobin diagnostics, infectious disease testing and cholesterol screening.



Moreover, POC test devices have contributed significantly to the growth of the overall diagnostics market over the past 10 years. More diagnostic manufacturers have pursued CLIA waiver status for their POC devices and CE Mark for POC or self-use. At the same time, more decentralized test venues invest in non-waived rapid tests and instruments.

POC testing appears to be headed for an even bigger role in diagnosis and monitoring patient care. New technologies are allowing POC devices to produce quantitative lab-quality test results that can be transferred automatically to an information system, a remote caregiver service for consultation or an electronic medical record. Rapid tests are beginning to fold into the point of care arena because they allow the physician to treat the patient before they leave the clinic or office.



Among the top and/or innovative competitors discussed within Corporate Profiles are:

1 Step Detect Associates

Abbott Laboratories

Abingdon Health

Access Bio

AccuBioTech Co

ACON Laboratories

Aerscher Diagnostics

Akers Biosciences

Alfa Scientific Designs

American Bio Medica

ARKRAY

Artron Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ativa Medical Corp

Atlas Link Biotech

Audit Diagnostics

Autobio Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmaceuticals

Bhat Bio-Tech India Private Ltd.

Binx health

bioLytical Laboratories

BioMedomics

Biomeme

Biomerica

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biosensia

Biotron Diagnostics

Boditech Med

Boson Biotech

BTNX

Calypte Biomedical Corp

Cepheid

Chembio Diagnostics

Church & Dwight

Clarity Diagnostics

Confirm Biosciences

CTK Biotech

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom

DIALAB

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems

Diazyme Laboratories

DNA Electronics Ltd. (DNAe)

Dr Fooke-Achterrath

DxGen

Eiken Chemical

EKF Diagnostics

ELITechGroup, Inc

Enterix (Clinical Genomics)

Eurobio Scientific

Everlywell

Exact Sciences

EY Laboratories

First Check Diagnostics

GenBio

Genedrive

GenePOC

GeTein Biotech Inc.

GlysBy

Helena Labs

Hemosure

HORIBA

Immunosciences Lab

Immunostics

Mitra & Co Pvt

JAL Innovation

Jant Pharmacal

LamdaGen Corp

LifeScan

LifeSign

LightDeck Diagnostics

Macherey-Nagel

Medix Biochemica

MedMira

Medtronic

Menarini Diagnostics

Meridian BioScience

MiCo BioMed USA

Nano-Ditech Corporation

NG Biotech

Noble Medical

Nova Biomedical

NuGenerex Diagnostics

Oasis Diagnostics

Operon

OPKO Health

OraSure Technologies

Polymedco

Polymer Technologies (PTS Diagnostics)

Preventis

Princeton Biomeditech

QuantuMDx Group

Quidel

Radiometer Medical

Randox Labs

RENESA UG

Response Biomedical

Reszon Diagnostics

Rheonix

Roche Diagnostics

Savyon Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Sysmex

TECHLAB

Trinity Biotech

Trividia Health

Tulip Diagnostics

VedaLab

Veredus Laboratories

Werfen



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Introduction and Overview

Chapter 3: POC Blood Glucose Tests

Chapter 4: POC Blood and Electrolytes Testing Market

Chapter 5: POC Rapid Coagulation

Chapter 6: POC Rapid Cardiac Markers

Chapter 7: POC Substance Abuse

Chapter 8: POC Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Chapter 9: POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Testing

Chapter 10: POC Infectious Disease Testing

Chapter 11: POC Lipid Testing

Chapter 12: POC Cancer Tumor Marker Testing

Chapter 13: POC Urine Testing

Chapter 14: Miscellaneous POC Testing

Chapter 15: Issues and Trends

Overview

Wearables

Mobile Healthcare Technologies

Telehealth

Patient-centered Healthcare

Breath Test Advances

Regulatory Hurdles

Reimbursement Challenges

PAMA

Competition

POC and Molecular Diagnostics

Funding Developments in POC

OTC tests

POC tests

POC and Biosensors and Microfluidics

China as a POC Market

Emerging POC Technologies

POC Connectivity

Multiplexed POC Testing

The Emergence of Non-invasive Technologies

Saliva and Swab

Optical Techniques

Near-infrared Scanning

Volatolomics

POC and Antibiotic Resistance Concerns

Artificial Intelligence in POC

POC Future in Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Supply Chain Delays

Insurance Coverage for OTC Diagnostic Tests

Chapter 16: Total Global POC Testing Market and Competitor Analysis

Chapter 17: Corporate Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bj29k