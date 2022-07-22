XCPCNL Business Services Announces Reverse Merger with Centiment Capital Holdings

Charlotte, North Carolina, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, announced today that it has reached an agreement to conduct a reverse merger with Centiment Capital Holdings (“Centiment”).

Centiment is the world's first neurotech-enabled, for-profit, anti-bias-driven machine learning company. Centiment is built on understanding neuro-data-driven problems in artificial intelligence and utilizing neuroscience-driven tools, technology, and apparatus to solve them.

In an effort to maintain full transparency with each of the company’s shareholders, both parties have mutually agreed to address their long-term future together.

The reverse merger will involve a completely new management infrastructure, with Tim Matthews and Micah Brown serving as co-CEOs until a qualified tech-based CEO is appointed. Tim Matthews will be stepping down in approximately sixty days to facilitate the transition.

The XCPCNL Business Services assets will be merged with and into Centiment Capital’s assets. The company will also seek to have a name and ticker change. The agreement between XCPCNL and Centiment provides that no reverse split will take place as part of this transition, protecting current shareholder’s positions and value, which is expected to be enhanced.

Both parties expect this reverse merger to be completed over the next sixty (60) days. The new company will operate under the name Centiment Technology Group. Another announcement will likely be made upon the complete closing and transition.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Over the Counter Market (“OTC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

For Inquiries: