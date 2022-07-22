Business Continuity Management & Scenario Planning Course 2022 with Detailed Business Continuity Case Studies and an Interactive Section on Developing Effective Scenario

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Continuity Management & Scenario Planning" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A 2-day intensive course on Business Continuity and Scenario Planning with a view to providing Professionals with a firm foundation of the standards of best practice in the critical area Business Continuity Planning.



One of the most crucial objectives of management is to learn how to deal with the new requirements with regard to Business Continuity Planning.



Business Continuity Planning is the process through which an organization ensures the maintenance or recovery of operations, including services to customers, when faced with disruptive events such as natural disasters, technological failures, human error or terrorism.



The course includes 3 detailed business continuity case studies and an interactive section on developing effective scenarios.



Business continuity is an ongoing priority for financial industry participants. Acts of terrorism over the past decade in New York, London, Istanbul, Madrid and elsewhere, outbreaks of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), the Avian Flu and the 2014 developing West African Ebola crisis, as well as various widespread natural disasters such as the 2011 Japanese Earthquake, Tsunami & Nuclear Power Plant Failure, the 2004 Asian Tsunami and Hurricane Katrina, have served to heighten that priority by underlining the substantial risk of major operational disruptions to the financial system.



Course Objectives:

Financial authorities and financial industry participants have a shared interest in promoting the toughness of the financial system to major operational disruptions. This interest is the result of many factors, including:

The vital role that financial intermediation plays in facilitating and promoting national and global economic activity by providing the means for making and receiving payments, for borrowing and lending, for effecting transactions, for insuring risks, and for raising capital and promoting investment

The increasing complexity and operational risk across financial systems.

The concentration of clearing and settlement processes in most financial systems.

Deepening interdependencies among financial industry participants within and across jurisdictions.

The recurring pattern of natural disasters or extreme weather conditions.

The possibility of terrorist or other malicious attacks targeted, directly or indirectly, at the infrastructure of the financial system.

A strong interest in maintaining public confidence.

Who Should Attend:



This course intended for executive management, senior personnel and operational staff who are responsible to ensure that business continues in their respective business unit/division/branch/industry infrastructure in the event of any emergency, unexpected or extensive disruptive circumstances.

Some of the positions that will benefit include:

Operations Managers

Risk Managers

Internal Auditors

Business Continuity Practitioners

Agenda



DAY 01 (9:00 AM - 3:00 PM PST)



What is Business Continuity? - How Business Continuity evolved; What are the differences with regular risk management



Why is Business Continuity Critical? We examine potential "headaches" such as telecommunications failures and the potential for disruptions caused by environmental failures.



Japan 9.0 - 2011 Japanese Earthquake, Tsunami & Nuclear Power Plant Failure

What the events in Japan teach us about Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery

Successes

Failures

Basic Definitions - we explore some basic definitions such as Business Continuity Management, Business Impact Analysis, Critical Market Participants, Major Operational Disruption, Operational Risk, Recovery Time and Resilience among others.



Risks & Threats - understanding risk, what are the real treats and interdependencies are only a few of the many issues coved in this session.



The Basel Principles for Business Continuity - We explore the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's set of high-level principles intended to support international standard setting organizations and national financial authorities in their efforts to improve the resilience of financial systems to major operational disruptions.



Effective Business Continuity Management - We explore the details of a range of activities aimed at identifying, controlling, and mitigating risks. Included in this section are issues such as;

Risk Management & BCP,

Types of Contingency Related Plans,

Key Differences Between BCP & DRP,

Interrelationship of Contingency Related Plans,

Risk Monitoring, Business Impact Analyses,

Recovery Strategies,

Business Continuity Plans,

Diversification of Back-Up Arrangements,

Testing Program,

Training and Awareness Programs,

Communication and Crisis management Programs,

Recovery Times.

What are the Costs? A possible barrier to the adoption of comprehensive Business Continuity is that it is seen as a sunk cost and as being of no immediate benefit to the bottom line

What are the Costs?

Balancing costs against recovery times,

Recovery Point & Recovery Time,

Recovery Cost Balancing,

Cost of Alternative Sites.

The Human Aspect - building resiliency into your human capital. We examine the nature of human capital, human capital risks in crisis situations, and critical factors in the human chain.

Human Capital Risks,

Ability to Attend Work,

Ability to Deliver Critical Internal Services,

Ability to Maintain Business Operations.

Critical Factors in the Human Chain

DAY 02 (9:00 AM - 3:00 PM PST)



Business Continuity Pitfalls - Issues that must be avoided in the BCP process to ensure success.

The 10 commandments of business continuity management

Key Issues in Business Continuity Planning in an IT Environment - How do you determine the quality and effectiveness of the organization's business continuity planning process, and whether the continuity testing program is sufficient to demonstrate the financial institution's ability to meet its continuity objectives? We review key issues such as;

Business Impact Analysis & Risk Assessment,

Risk Management,

Hardware, Back-up & Recovery Issues,

Security,

Outsourced Activities,

Risk Monitoring & Testing,

Execution, Evaluation, & Re-testing.

Case Studies - Major events and their affect on financial institutions

Natural Disaster - Hurricane Katrina

Terrorism - London July 7th

Terrorism - 9/11 & Disruptions to the Payment System

In each case study we look at the event, the impact to the financial system, specific problems and lessons learned.

Covid-19 & Business Continuity - Unfolding dramatic events starting in 2019 as a major Global Pandemic

We take a closer look at Covid-19, what it is and why it is so dangerous and how it effects business continuity

What affected organizations who are affected by the pandemic should be doing

How YOU should be viewing pandemics on a personal level and what practical precautions should you be taking.

Scenario Planning - Vital Tool - what it is, developing effective scenarios and linking scenarios to analysis.

Using Scenarios for Business Continuity Planning.

Scenario planning immersion - the process - How to do it. A hands on exercise.



