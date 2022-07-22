By 2028, Demand for Metal Nanoparticle Market Size, Share Will Surpass USD 81.57 Billion, at 15.9% CAGR Growth Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast by The Insight Partners

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners has published a new research report titled Global Metal Nanoparticle Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Metal (Gold, Silver, Iron, Platinum, Titanium, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical, Personal Care and Cosmetics, and Others),” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments. Metal nanoparticles are basically engineered materials and their size ranges from 10 to 100nm. Metal Nanoparticles have exceptional properties such as high aspect ratio and uniform size. They are used in a wide spectrum of applications, such as catalysis, medical, and energy storage.





Metal Nanoparticle Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 25.37 Billion in 2020 Market Size Value by US$ 81.57 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 15.9% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 135 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 76 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Metal and End-Use Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Metal Nanoparticle Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

A few of the major key players operating in the global metal nanoparticle market are American Elements; BBI Group; EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd.; Meliorum Technologies, Inc.; Nanocomposix; Nanosc, Inc.; Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials, Inc.; Nanoshel LLC.; TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.; and US Research Nanomaterials INC.

Based on end-use industry, the global metal nanoparticles market is segmented into pharmaceutical and healthcare, electrical and electronics, chemicals, personal care and cosmetics, and others. The pharmaceuticals and healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2020. Metal nanoparticles have various applications in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector such as their use as therapeutic agents as well as in drug delivery, bioimaging, and cancer treatment and diagnostics. Many countries across the world are researching on metal nanoparticles that can be applied for cancer treatment. Along with this, the use of gold nanoparticles in the COVID-19 antibodies test kits is driving the demand for metal nanoparticles in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.





The global metal nanoparticle market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the market. The increase in the development of the pharmaceutical and the healthcare sectors and a rise in demand for sustainable energy resources have increased the demand for metal nanoparticles in North America. Owing to the presence of developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and conducive government support for R&D activities, countries in the region explore and produce innovative products. Furthermore, the presence of domestic and international metal nanoparticles companies in the region created lucrative opportunities for the metal nanoparticle market in the region.

Metal Nanoparticles have exceptional properties such as high aspect ratio and uniform size. They are used in a wide spectrum of applications, such as catalysis, medical, and energy storage. The metal nanoparticles have various applications in end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, chemical, cosmetics, and electrical and electronics.

Geographically, the metal nanoparticles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2020, North America dominated the market. The increased applications of metal nanoparticles in industries, such as healthcare, cosmetic, and electricals and electronics, and the presence of domestic and international companies operating in the region and continuously enhancing the overall business processes would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in North America during the forecast period. Along with this, an increased use of gold nanoparticles in the development of photovoltaic or solar cell is driving the metal nanoparticles market growth in the region.

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the market. The increase in the development of the pharmaceutical and the healthcare sectors and a rise in demand for sustainable energy resources have increased the demand for metal nanoparticles in North America. Owing to the presence of developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and conducive government support for R&D activities, countries in the region explore and produce innovative products.

In 2020, Asia Pacific, emerged as the fastest growing regional market. The growing healthcare industry in Asia Pacific is leading to an increased demand for metal nanoparticles. The gold nanoparticles are used in the pharmaceutical sector to produce different medicated drugs, along with various engineered technologies that use nanoparticles for the targeted delivery and release of therapeutic agents.





In 2020, pharmaceutical and healthcare dominated the metal nanoparticle market. In the medical industry, metal nanoparticles are increasingly being used in therapeutic agents, drug delivery, bioimaging, and cancer diagnostics as well as treatment, among other applications. Various types of metal nanoparticles, including silver, titanium, gold, platinum, and copper, are known for their potential therapeutic effects. In 2020, the electricals and electronics segment dominated the market. Gold nanoparticles are being used as a conductor in applications ranging from printable inks to electronic chips. They are increasingly used to connect conductors, resistors, and various other elements of an electronic chip.

In 2020, the others segment dominated the market. The other metal nanoparticles are made of metals such as zinc, copper, silica, manganese, aluminum, nickel, cerium, and thallium. Zinc nanoparticle is an inorganic metal oxide and can be safely used in medicines, as a preservative in packaging and an antimicrobial agent. Zinc nanoparticles easily diffuse into the food material as well as kills the microbe.





The metal nanoparticles are made from nanoscale matters consisting of both organic and inorganic materials combined with different metals. The metal component plays an important role in their application as green catalysts, which is attributed to their larger surface-area-to-volume ratio than the bulk material. There has been an increase in focus for the development of green catalysts that are eco-friendly and re-usable, which helps in minimizing waste; moreover, these catalytic materials are considered indispensable. Metal nanoparticles with high surface areas and more active sites increase the rate and yield of reactions. Gold nanoparticles are used in various chemical reactions as a catalyst. The surface of gold nanoparticles can be used for selective oxidation.

Platinum nanoparticles, which have high dispersibility and catalytic activity, are widely being used in electrocatalytic oxidations in fuel cells. Applications of copper nanoparticles in nanotechnology include catalytic organic transformation, electrocatalysis, and photocatalysis. Thus, the increasing use of metal nanoparticles as catalysts with the growing popularity of green catalysts is driving the metal nanoparticles market.





