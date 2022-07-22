The Global Hair Styling Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 4.30 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Styling Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048522/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the hair styling equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing advantage of hair styling equipment, product innovations leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, and evolving fashion trends in hair styling.

The hair styling equipment market analysis includes the distribution channel, end-user, product, and technology segments and geographic landscape.



The hair styling equipment market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By End-user

• Professional

• Individual



By Product

• Dryer

• Straightener

• Styler



By Technology

• Corded

• Cordless



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the hair styling equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, product bundling and the growing popularity of portable hair styling equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair styling equipment market vendors that include Andis Co., Beauty Elite Group, Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Dafni Hair, Deva Concepts LLC, Drybar Holdings LLC, Dyson Ltd., Elchim Spa, Farouk Systems Inc., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Helen of Troy Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., TESCOM Co. Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the hair styling equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

